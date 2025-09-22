Notes From 2025 Kaş Blue Voyage: Bodrum Gulet Journey Along Sheltered Eastern Bays Of Kaş – OpEd

By Haluk Direskeneli

In the mild and clear September days, a blue voyage departing from Kaş offered a unique opportunity to explore both the natural beauty and historical depth of the Mediterranean.

The Bodrum-built gulet, 24 meters in length and 7 meters in width, with six cabins and a powerful diesel engine, provided comfort and safety throughout the trip. The experienced crew consisted of a seasoned captain, a chef specialized in Hatay cuisine, and two deckhands. Each day, the chef prepared fresh fish, seafood, and authentic Mediterranean dishes, turning every meal into a highlight.

Sleeping on deck under mosquito nets, watching the full moon, and taking early morning swims became some of the most cherished memories. The zodiac dinghy ensured easy access to the shore, with safety procedures carefully followed.

Day One – September 13: Boarding in Kaş

The journey began at Kaş Marina with a welcome drink and introductions. The gulet then set course for İnönü Bay, where İsmet İnönü himself once anchored with the Hamidiye warship. Dinner featured grilled sea bass and seafood mezes, accompanied by conversations about past sailing experiences and the route ahead.

Exploring Çamlık and the Sunken City of Kekova

On the second day, swimming stops were made at Çamlık and Korsan Bays. The afternoon was devoted to exploring Kekova’s famed Sunken City. A small stone watchtower on Kekova Island, once used by Italian soldiers during World War II to monitor sea traffic, still stands as a silent witness to the Mediterranean’s wartime years.

Simena, Üçağız, and Hidden Coves

In the following days, the voyage reached Kaleköy (ancient Simena), where guests climbed the fortress and enjoyed a well-earned ice cream. Stops at Tersane, Gökkaya, and Karaloz Bays offered long swimming sessions and relaxation in tranquil waters. Evenings on board were filled with storytelling, book discussions, songs, and folk tunes shared among the group.

Mediterranean Flavors at Sea

Meals were a highlight of the journey, with menus changing daily: köfte with piyaz, delicacies from Adana cuisine, and even sushi prepared by the captain. Each dish reflected the rich flavors of the region, drawing on lessons learned from previous voyages.

Small Incidents, Lasting Memories

As always, small episodes added to the memory of the trip. Dilek was stung twice by bees and treated with St. John’s wort oil. Mehmet’s long-distance swims were closely followed with zodiac bost support for safety. Meanwhile, a novel written by Emre’s grandfather about the Turkish War of Independence became an unexpected topic of discussion.

Farewell to the Sea

On September 19, the group celebrated with a farewell dinner near Kaş, followed by music and laughter on deck. The next morning, the voyage came to a close with disembarkation at Kaş Marina.

Reflections

The 2025 Blue Voyage was defined by its eastern route, focusing on sheltered bays such as Kekova, Kaleköy, Gökkaya, and Karaloz. When strong winds rose on the open sea, the gulet shifted course to more protected harbors, ensuring both safety and comfort. Days were spent immersed in the turquoise waters, while nights were marked by sleeping under the stars and the glow of the full moon.

The cost of the journey, paid in February 2025, was 25,000 TL per person (about €500). More than just a holiday, it was a passage through history, nature, and shared stories—a reminder of how the Mediterranean continues to inspire all who sail its waters.