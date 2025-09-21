President Ramaphosa To Lead South Africa Delegation To UNGA80

By SA News

President Cyril Ramaphosa will this week lead a South African delegation to the High-Level Segment of the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA80) in New York from 23 to 29 September 2025.

To be held under the theme: “Better together: 80 Years and more for peace, development and human rights”, this landmark session coincides with the 80th anniversary of the UN Charter.

President Ramaphosa will use this critical platform to advance a progressive agenda for a more just, peaceful and equitable world order.

Advancing a vision for peace and multilateralism

President Ramaphosa will address the General Debate on Tuesday. His address will champion robust multilateralism, the peaceful resolution of conflicts and the unwavering protection of human rights for all. He will carry a clear message from the Global South, amplified by South Africa’s current role as Chair of the G20.

The delegation will engage on urgent international issues, including the ongoing genocide in Gaza, conflicts in Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and the war in Ukraine and other geopolitical tensions.

South Africa will leverage its proven reputation as a trusted mediator to build bridges between opposing sides and advocate for dialogue over discord.

Championing UN reform and sustainable development

A central pillar of South Africa’s agenda is the comprehensive reform of the United Nations Security Council to make it more representative, democratic and effective. South Africa will assertively advance the three core pillars of the UN Charter: peace and security, sustainable development, and human rights.

Building on its G20 mandate to shape global economic solutions, South Africa will argue forcefully for a sustainable, inclusive, and resilient global economy.

The delegation will spotlight the disproportionate impact of current global challenges on developing nations and push for enhanced international cooperation to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

Key engagements

On the margins of the General Debate, President Ramaphosa and the delegation will participate in several pivotal meetings, including:

The inaugural Biennial Summit for a Sustainable, Inclusive and Resilient Global Economy.

The G20 Foreign Ministers’ meeting.

A high-level meeting on the two-State solution in Israel/Palestine.

Trade and investment discussions with leading US captains of the Industry and other key US decision makers.

The President will be accompanied and supported by the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola; the Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Parks Tau; the Minister of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Sindisiwe Chukunga; the Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Dion George; the Minister of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Maropene Ramokgopa; the Minister of Health, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi and the Deputy Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Mondli Gungubele.