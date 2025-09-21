Saudi Arabia Welcomes Recognition Of Palestine By Four Western States

By Arab News

Saudi Arabia on Sunday welcomed the decision by the UK, Australia, Canada and Portugal to recognize the State of Palestine, calling it an important step toward advancing the peace process.

The Kingdom said the move demonstrated the “serious commitment of friendly countries” to supporting efforts for a two-state solution in line with international legitimacy resolutions, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

It added that it hopes more countries will follow suit and take further positive measures that would help the Palestinian people achieve their aspirations to live in peace and enable the Palestinian Authority to carry out its responsibilities, SPA added.

Saudi Arabia reiterated its position in support of a just and comprehensive settlement that ensures security, stability and prosperity for the Palestinian people.

Britain, Australia, Canada and Portugal on Sunday recognized a Palestinian state in a seismic shift in decades of Western foreign policy.

The UK and Canada became the first G7 countries to take the step, with France and other nations expected to follow at the annual UN General Assembly which opens Monday in New York.