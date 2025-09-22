Tashbih: Why Many Metaphors Are In Bible And Few Are In Qur’an – OpEd

By Rabbi Allen S. Maller

One of the most obvious differences between the Hebrew Bible and the Qur’an is the extensive use of anthropomorphisms and metaphors in the Hebrew Bible and their rare use in the Qur’an.

I am going to use examples from a wonderful essay about anthropomorphisms and metaphors by Rabbi Andrea L. Weiss, a Professor of Bible at the Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion in New York, in order to explain Biblical anthropomorphisms and metaphors to Muslims who are accustomed the the beautiful but de-anthropomorphic style of the Qur’an.

Muslims may see that many of the 99 names of Allah provide a more disembodied language for similar descriptions of God’s attributes.

Rabbi Andrea Weiss says that at the heart of Torah Deuteronomy 32 there is “the Song of Moses”) which uses many different metaphors for God. In just fifteen verses (4-18), we find metaphors of God as a rock, a father, an eagle, and a mother.

These metaphors can teach us about the Torah’s perception of God’s multifaceted nature in general; and God’s complex relationship to the People of Israel in particular; and about how metaphor works in the Hebrew Bible.

God as Rock: The Main Metaphor of the Song of Prophet Moses

The word “rock” recurs eight times in the Song: five times to depict the God of Israel (vv. 4, 15, 18, 30, 31), twice as an ironic reference to foreign gods (vv. 31, 37), and once in connection to oil produced from a “flinty rock” (v. 13).

So what does God and a large rock/boulder have in common? In v. 4, “the Rock” appears in conjunction with descriptions of God as “steadfast…true and upright.” These words highlight the solid, seemingly immovable aspect of a boulder, which the Torah compares to God’s unwavering loyalty and righteousness. Yet, rocks also have many other features.

For instance, v. 15 returns to the metaphor of God as rock, recounting how Israel spurned “the Rock of his rescue.” This verse makes reference to the way a large rock can provide protection, a characteristic frequently invoked by the many manifestations of this metaphor in the Psalms, as in the depictions of God as “my rock and my redeemer (Psalm 19:15) or “my strength…my fortress, my rescuer, my God, my rock in whom I seek refuge” (Psalm 18:2-3).

As (vv. 4-14) paints a positive image of the relationship between God and Israel, the Torah uses a number of different metaphors to depict God’s loving and protective care of Banu Israel, the children of Israel.

God as a Father

After comparing God to a rock in v. 4, the Torah introduces a different divine metaphor in v. 6 when it asks: “Is He not your father, who created you, He made you and established you?” The three verbs in this verse focus our attention on God’s role as Banu Israel’s creator (also see Malachi 2:10). For example, some texts speak of God as a father in order to portray God’s love and compassion (Psalm 103:13; Isaiah 63:16) or God’s disciplinary role (Proverbs 3:12), or to emphasize that the special bond between God and Banu Israel which sometimes brings with it unmet expectations (see Jeremiah 3:4, 19; 31:9).

God as an Eagle

Verse 11 introduces another divine metaphor, describing God as an eagle watching over its young: “Like an eagle who rouses its nest, over his young he hovers; he spread his wings, he took him, he carried him on his pinion.” Thus the eagle analogy emphasizes God’s protection and care for Banu Israel.

God as a Nursing Mother

The Torah goes on to recount how God brought Israel to the Promised Land and provided food for them: “He set them atop the heights of the land, and he ate the produce of the field. He nursed him with honey from the crag and oil from the flinty rock” (v. 13). Some translations mask the maternal metaphor by rendering the last verb in this verse as “fed” instead of “nursed”.

But the Hebrew verb י-נ-ק clearly establishes an image of God as a nursing mother who lovingly, attentively, and generously nourishes her newborn child (also see Numbers 11:12 and Isaiah 43:3-4; 49:15).

God as Israel’s Spurned Mother

In subsequent verses the tone and message of the poem change, as God’s graciousness gives way to Israel’s ingratitude. After describing how Israel worshiped foreign deities, the Torah charges: “You neglected the Rock who begot you; you forgot the God who labored to bring you forth” (v. 18).[9] This verse contains another comparison between God and a mother, but whereas v. 13 focuses on the way the mother feeds her young baby, v. 18 moves back in time and calls attention to the birthing process.

Like the image of God as a father in v. 6, this metaphor centers on God’s role as Israel’s creator. However, by depicting God as a mother who endured the pain and effort of labor to give birth to her child, the Torah casts Israel’s later rejection of God in an even more negative light. The metaphor thus enhances the stark contrast between God’s treatment of Israel and Israel’s subsequent treatment of God.

Why So Many Metaphors?

In just fifteen verses there are images of God as a stable rock, a father, an eagle, a nursing mother, a mother who has gone through labor, and a protective rock. Why not choose a single metaphor to depict God in a straightforward and consistent fashion?

The Torah teaches us that we need multiple metaphors because no single comparison can encapsulate all there is to say about God and the complexity of the divine-human connection. Even all kinds of “anthropomorphism” are, in the final analysis, hopelessly inadequate as representations of God: “for I am God, and not human” (Hosea 11:9).

Yet as we human beings attempt to deepen our understanding of God, how God operates in the world, what God expects from us, and what it means to be part of Banu Israel joined in a covenantal relationship with God, we must turn to metaphor. For metaphor becomes a means by which we can span the chasm between the known—our own world–and the unknown, the Divine world. And to do this, one metaphor only is not enough.

I hope this essay by Rabbi Andrea Weiss helps Muslims who may read the Hebrew Bible overcome their shock at the frequent use of anthropomorphisms and metaphors; and understand that these images should never be taken literally.