Tejas MK-II Vs Rafale: The $24.5 Billion Decision That Could Double India’s Fighter Fleet – Analysis

By Girish Linganna

The Bottom Line: For the same $24.5 billion (₹2,15,600 crore) budget, India can get 250 Tejas MKII aircraft (12-13 squadrons) instead of just 114 Rafales (6 squadrons). This isn’t just about numbers – it’s about building a self-reliant defense ecosystem that will serve India for decades.

India faces a defining moment in its aerospace journey. The Indian Air Force operates with only 31 fighter squadrons against an approved strength of 42 squadrons, creating an alarming capability gap that threatens national security. While the government has launched the Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA) program to acquire 114 foreign jets at a massive cost of $24.5 billion (₹2,15,600 crore), a far more strategic and economically sound path exists: dramatically scaling up the indigenous Tejas MKII program.

The mathematical reality is overwhelming. Each Rafale aircraft, if manufactured in India under Make in India, will cost approximately $1.5 billion (₹1,320 crore). The indigenously developed Tejas MKII carries an estimated unit cost of $70-80 million (₹616-704 crore). This means India can procure nearly twenty Tejas MKII aircraft for every single Rafale. With the allocated $24.5 billion (₹2,15,600 crore) budget, India could acquire approximately 250 Tejas MKII aircraft, forming 12-13 complete squadrons compared to just 6 squadrons of Rafales. This would not only eliminate the current squadron shortfall but provide a strategic surplus to counter threats from both Pakistan and China.

India’s Radar Technology Breakthrough

The Tejas MKII will achieve something remarkable – technological superiority over the Rafale in critical areas. The most significant advantage lies in radar technology, where India has made an extraordinary leap forward. The Tejas MKII will be equipped with the indigenous Uttam AESA radar featuring 912 Transmit/Receive Modules based on cutting-edge Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology. This surpasses the Rafale’s Thales RBE2 AESA radar, which uses older Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) technology with only 838 TRMs.

The implications are game-changing. The Uttam radar delivers superior power efficiency, enhanced detection range exceeding 200 kilometers for fighter-sized targets, and improved resistance to electronic jamming compared to the Rafale’s current radar system. Most critically, the Tejas MKII will fly with this advanced GaN-based radar by 2026, while Dassault has confirmed that the Rafale F5 variant with comparable GaN radar technology will only enter service around 2033. This gives India a seven-year technological advantage over one of the world’s most sophisticated fighter aircraft.

The Engine Question: Strategic Management Over Dependency

A HAL Tejas Mark 2 (Mk2). Photo Credit: Government of India, Wikipedia Commons

Critics frequently cite engine dependency as the Tejas MKII’s weakness, but this concern requires deeper examination. The aircraft is built around the General Electric F414-INS6 engine, delivering 98 kN of thrust compared to the Rafale’s Snecma M88 engine producing 75 kN. While this creates reliance on American technology, the situation is strategically managed rather than blindly dependent.

India has secured an unprecedented 80% technology transfer agreement with General Electric, enabling HAL to manufacture 240 F414 engines domestically at a new Bangalore facility. This $1 billion (₹8,800 crore) deal represents one of the highest technology transfer percentages India has achieved in defense partnerships. The agreement encompasses critical technologies including hot-end coatings, crystal blades, and laser drilling technology. Additionally, over 1,600 F414 engines already serve globally across platforms like the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet and Saab Gripen, proving reliability and longevity.

The dependency argument must be contextualized properly. Every fighter aircraft depends on its powerplant, including the seemingly independent Rafale with its French M88 engine. The crucial difference is that India has secured local manufacturing rights and substantial technology transfer for the F414, while Rafale purchases would maintain complete dependency on French supply chains for engines and critical components. Moreover, switching to alternative engines like the M88 or EJ200 would require complete Tejas MKII redesign, effectively creating a new aircraft variant that would delay the program by 3-4 years and waste all existing development work.

Complete Operational Control

The Tejas MKII provides India with something no foreign aircraft can offer – absolute control over its fighter fleet’s evolution. Unlike foreign platforms requiring manufacturer approval for modifications, weapons integration, and major upgrades, the Tejas MKII allows India complete autonomy over its air power development. This independence delivers immediate practical benefits through seamless integration of Indian weapons systems.

Indian-developed weapons like the Astra Mk2 beyond-visual-range missile with 150-200 km range, the upcoming Astra Mk3 (Gandiva) with 300-350 km range, and the BrahMos-NG air-launched cruise missile can be integrated without foreign approval or additional costs. The operational advantages extend far beyond weapons integration. Maintenance, spare parts procurement, and fleet upgrades can be managed entirely within India’s borders, eliminating supply chain disruption risks during conflicts or diplomatic tensions. This proves particularly relevant given India’s historical experience with foreign suppliers restricting spare parts and technical support during past conflicts due to political considerations.

Economic Transformation Through Defense Investment

Choosing the Tejas MKII represents far more than aircraft procurement – it constitutes investment in India’s long-term industrial and technological transformation. The $24.5 billion (₹2,15,600 crore) allocated for MRFA, if redirected to the Tejas MKII program, would remain within India’s economy, creating massive multiplier effects throughout the industrial ecosystem. Conservative estimates suggest this investment would generate over 100,000 direct and indirect jobs across the aerospace supply chain, spanning advanced manufacturing to software development.

The program would dramatically strengthen India’s MSME sector, as HAL sources components from hundreds of small and medium enterprises nationwide. This distributed manufacturing approach reduces costs while building a robust industrial ecosystem capable of supporting future aerospace programs. Technology spillovers from fighter aircraft development historically benefit civilian aviation, electronics, and advanced materials sectors, creating innovation clusters that drive broader economic growth and technological advancement.

Strategically, a large-scale Tejas MKII program would establish India as a credible exporter in the global fighter aircraft market. Countries including Brazil, Argentina, and Southeast Asian nations have expressed interest in the Tejas platform. Export success would generate revenue while establishing India as an aerospace technology provider rather than merely a buyer, fundamentally transforming the country’s position in global defense markets.

Performance Optimized for Indian Requirements

Critics argue that the Rafale’s proven combat record and superior range make it indispensable for India’s strategic needs. While the Rafale has demonstrated excellent performance across Libya, Mali, and other theaters, this argument overlooks India’s actual operational requirements. The vast majority of India’s air defense scenarios involve relatively short-range missions over the subcontinent, where the Tejas MKII’s 2,500 km combat range with external fuel tanks proves more than adequate for operational needs.

The Tejas MKII, classified as a 17.5-tonne class medium-weight fighter compared to the Rafale’s heavier 24.5-tonne category, actually provides specific advantages in high-altitude operations along the India-China border, where reduced weight becomes a critical performance factor in thin air conditions. The delta wing design of the Tejas platform has proven particularly effective in these demanding environments, as demonstrated by operational Tejas Mk1A squadrons currently deployed in these regions.

The Tejas MKII’s payload capacity of 6,500 kg, while lower than the Rafale’s 9,500 kg, remains sufficient for the overwhelming majority of missions. When combined with indigenous weapons specifically designed for Indian operational requirements, the Tejas MKII provides a more optimized solution for India’s actual threat environment rather than a generalized platform designed for global export markets.

Foundation for India’s Aerospace Future

The Tejas MKII program serves as the technological foundation for India’s next-generation air force capabilities. Technologies developed for this platform directly feed into the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program, India’s fifth-generation stealth fighter initiative. By choosing the Tejas MKII, India ensures technological development continuity, with common systems, training procedures, and maintenance infrastructure supporting both current and future programs.

Timeline considerations strongly favor the Tejas MKII. With the first prototype scheduled for rollout in late 2025 and first flight in early 2026, the program progresses toward operational clearance by 2028 and squadron service by 2029-30. This timeline, despite some delays from original projections, still delivers capability faster than any new foreign fighter procurement requiring lengthy negotiations, technology transfer discussions, and production setup.

HAL’s production capacity is scaling to meet increased demand, with plans to manufacture 16-24 aircraft annually by 2026, growing to 24+ aircraft per year by 2030. This production rate would enable India to rapidly rebuild squadron strength while maintaining continuous technological advancement through ongoing development programs.

The Weight of Numbers

The squadron mathematics are compelling and cannot be ignored. India’s current fighter shortage of 11 squadrons represents a serious national security vulnerability. The MRFA program’s 114 Rafales would create only 6 squadrons, leaving a significant capability gap that threatens India’s ability to simultaneously handle conflicts on both the Pakistan and China fronts.

In stark contrast, 250 Tejas MKII aircraft would form 12-13 squadrons, not only filling the current gap but providing surplus capacity for future challenges. This numerical advantage translates into strategic depth, allowing India to maintain adequate reserves while deploying sufficient force across multiple theaters. The ability to field twice as many advanced fighters for the same investment fundamentally alters India’s strategic calculus and deterrence posture.

Breaking the Dependency Cycle

India’s choice between the Rafale and Tejas MKII ultimately reflects the nation’s vision for its global role. Purchasing foreign fighters, regardless of technological sophistication, perpetuates dependency relationships that constrain India’s strategic autonomy. The Rafale represents a capable but ultimately dependent solution that consumes resources without building indigenous capabilities or contributing to long-term technological sovereignty.

The Tejas MKII embodies India’s transformation from technology importer to technology developer. While the program faces challenges, particularly regarding engine dependency, these issues are manageable through strategic partnerships and technology transfer agreements. The long-term benefits of building indigenous aerospace capabilities far outweigh the short-term convenience of purchasing proven foreign platforms.

The economic argument alone is decisive. For the same $24.5 billion (₹2,15,600 crore) investment, India can field twice as many advanced fighters while building the industrial and technological foundation for long-term strategic independence. This choice will determine whether India remains dependent on foreign suppliers for its most critical defense needs or emerges as a self-reliant aerospace power capable of securing its own future while contributing to global security partnerships as an equal partner rather than a client state.

India’s Defining Aerospace Moment

The decision on fighter aircraft procurement will reverberate through decades of Indian defense policy. The Tejas MKII represents more than an aircraft – it embodies a pathway to technological sovereignty, economic development, and strategic autonomy that aligns with India’s aspirations as a global power. This is India’s moment to choose between continued dependence and genuine self-reliance in one of the most critical areas of national defense.

The time for half-measures and compromise solutions has passed. India stands at the threshold of aerospace independence, with the capability and resources to build world-class fighter aircraft that serve national interests rather than foreign commercial objectives. The Tejas MKII program offers India the opportunity to join the exclusive club of nations that design, develop, and manufacture their own advanced combat aircraft, ensuring that Indian pilots fly Indian-designed fighters in defense of Indian interests.

The choice is clear, the mathematics overwhelming, and the strategic imperative undeniable. India’s future in the skies should be written in New Delhi, not Paris. The Tejas MKII is not just the right choice – it is the only choice that truly serves India’s long-term interests as an independent, self-reliant, and technologically advanced nation.