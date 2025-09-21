The Art Of Looking Up: Rebuilding Family Bonds – OpEd

By Dr. Fr. John Singarayar

There is something profoundly unsettling about watching a family sit together at dinner, each face bathed in the cold blue glow of a different screen. This scene has become so common we barely notice it anymore, yet it reveals something concerning: the gradual erosion of daily connection in our most important relationships.

Modern families face unprecedented challenges to staying emotionally connected. We share the same roof but increasingly inhabit separate digital worlds. We coordinate complex schedules with remarkable efficiency but struggle to find time for the conversations that build genuine intimacy. According to research from the University of California, Los Angeles, families spend significantly more time on individual devices than in face-to-face conversation—a pattern that has intensified since the pandemic.

This shift represents more than inconvenience; it threatens the foundation of how humans develop emotional resilience and social skills. When families become coordination centres rather than connection hubs, children miss crucial modelling of how to navigate conflict, express vulnerability, and offer support. The rising rates of anxiety and depression among young people correlate with this decrease in family emotional engagement, though the relationship is complex and multifaceted.

Yet families throughout history have faced disruptive changes and found ways to adapt while preserving what matters most. The solution lies not in rejecting modernity but in being more intentional about protecting the relationships that sustain us through life’s inevitable challenges.

The key insight is surprisingly simple: treating our closest relationships as worthy of our most careful attention. This means recognising that the work of building strong family bonds deserves the same intentionality we bring to career advancement or personal fitness. When we approach family life with this kind of purposefulness, ordinary moments become opportunities for deeper connection.

Consider Angeline, a working mother of three, who transformed her perspective on evening homework time. Instead of rushing through it to reach her “real” evening activities, she began viewing these sessions as valuable opportunities to understand how her children think and what challenges they face. “I stopped seeing it as something to get through,” she explains. “It became time I actually wanted to protect.”

This shift toward intentionality can take many practical forms, adapted to each family’s unique circumstances and constraints. Some families establish device-free meal times when possible, recognising that even fifteen minutes of focused conversation can strengthen bonds. Others create weekly check-ins where family members share both struggles and celebrations, building emotional vocabulary and mutual support.

The practice of explicit forgiveness addresses one of the most corrosive threats to family relationships: the accumulation of unresolved hurt. Research from Virginia Commonwealth University shows that families who regularly practise forgiveness report higher satisfaction and lower stress levels. This doesn’t mean accepting harmful behaviour, but rather creating structured ways to address conflicts before they poison relationships.

One family developed a simple evening practice: before bedtime, members briefly share any hurts from the day and offer apologies where needed. “It felt awkward at first,” admits the father, “but it’s actually given us permission to be more honest with each other. We know there’s always a time and place to clear the air.”

These approaches must be realistic about the constraints many families face. Single parents juggling multiple jobs, families dealing with financial stress, or those managing serious mental health challenges need strategies that acknowledge their specific realities rather than idealised scenarios that may feel impossible to achieve.

The goal is not perfect families—which don’t exist—but families committed to growing together through their inevitable struggles. This might mean accepting that connection happens in the car between activities rather than around a dinner table. It could involve finding small pockets of one-on-one time rather than elaborate family meetings. The specific methods matter less than the underlying commitment to prioritising relationships over mere logistics.

Modern family life also offers advantages previous generations lacked. Today’s parents often communicate more openly with their children about emotions, mental health, and personal struggles. Many families have moved beyond rigid hierarchies toward more collaborative decision-making that respects each person’s perspective. The challenge is building on these strengths while addressing the new obstacles technology and cultural change have created.

It’s crucial to acknowledge that some family situations require professional intervention. Addiction, abuse, domestic violence, or severe mental health crises exceed what love and good intentions can address alone. The emphasis on family connection must never become pressure to remain in genuinely harmful situations or blame individuals for circumstances beyond their control.

When families do successfully cultivate intentional connection, the benefits extend far beyond their own homes. Children who experience secure, thoughtful love become adults better equipped to build healthy relationships. Parents who model respectful conflict resolution and genuine forgiveness contribute to communities marked by healing rather than harm. Strong family relationships provide a foundation of stability that enables individuals to take risks, pursue growth, and contribute meaningfully to society.

The path forward requires acknowledging both the genuine challenges facing modern families and the real possibilities for creating deeper connection within contemporary constraints. This means being honest about the ways technology can isolate us while also recognising how it can help families stay connected across distance and busy schedules.

The screens illuminating our dinner tables need not represent inevitable disconnection. They can remind us to make conscious choices about when to engage with our devices and when to engage with each other. In choosing to look up, look across, and invest our attention in the irreplaceable people sharing our daily lives, we participate in something larger than ourselves: the patient work of building relationships that can weather life’s storms and celebrate its joys.

The solution to family fragmentation lies not in nostalgic retreats to imagined golden ages, but in bringing the same creativity and commitment we apply to other important areas of life to the work of loving well those closest to us. This work is both ordinary and extraordinary, requiring no special expertise beyond the willingness to try again each day to see, serve, and support the people who matter most.