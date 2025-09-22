The ROPES Education Program In Lille And Paris, September 2025: Peace, Conviviality And The Horizon Of Interculturality – Analysis

By Dr. Mohamed Chtatou

Introduction

The ROPES Education Seminar – conducted in September 2025 spread over two urban nodes of European civic life, namely Lille and Paris – highlights an integrative peace education that combines retrospective depth with emotional literacy and forward-looking capabilities.

ROPES is a useful heuristic institution for the development of pedagogies that are contextually rich, dialogical and practical. The course content of the seminar revolves around three interpenetrating strands: (1) regionally grounded historical inquiry, especially concerning the Israeli–Palestinian conflict and larger Middle East tensions; (2) dialogic methodologies for trust-repair and emotional analysis; and (3), the acquisition of practical competencies—critical thinking, transformative listening, creative problem-solving, future literacy—that would allow participants to play as reflective agents within their own peace processes.

The peace education conceptualized in ROPES type terms can work both at the structural and micro-psychological scale of intractable conflicts. In blending solid historical analysis with multiperspectival pedagogy and exercises that develop social-emotional and anticipator competence, the seminar offered a developed model for transformative learning. It contextualized ROPES in peace education and conflict transformation literature, probed theoretical underpinnings, articulated pedagogical practices and program design, and offered comparative reflections from Northern Ireland, South Africa and Lebanon

Anchoring history and multiperspectivity

For every contemporary conflict, and the Israeli-Palestinian one in particular, a historical sense up front is critical. Histories of occupation, displacement, competition between national projects and external interventions inform the material and symbolic landscape upon which political struggle is fought (Khalidi, 2020). The ROPES seminar has a historical literacy only curriculum at its heart for three reasons: (a) to combat ahistorical reductionism, (b) to give learners critical source systems tools and models with which to engage, and (c) so that comparative reflection can be attempted.

A multi-perspectival pedagogy is not equivalent to moral relativism. Instead, it orders learners to identify how competing narratives are invented, employed and exploited for political purposes (Bar-Tal, 2013 ). In practice multiperspectivity involves good archival practice, structured reading of primary sources (speeches, treatises, legal texts), oral histories and a comparative module comparing the Israeli–Palestinian case with other long term conflicts. This comparative element enables participants to identify patterns — the role of identity framing, the securitization of communities or the long tail of colonially produced institutions — without omitting that each conflict is also specific.

The seminar employed methods of critical pedagogy influenced by Paulo Freire (1970), and more recent advancements in peace education. Teachers collaborated instead of presenting information as if “empty vessels” (Raul, 2007): they spiced the learning process with power-scrutinizing dialogics on historiography (Freire, 1970; Salomon & Cairns, 2010). For example, workers can examine school textbooks from various communities, then collectively map the different ways in which events are recounted. Such assignments are a window into how curriculums shape shared memory and either deepen wounds or carve out opportunities for healing.

The ethical framing is necessary, too There can also be no ethical arguments for hooking the historical anchor of African slavery and slave trading onto an individual’s time-line, particularly not on that part called personal “responsibility”. In settings where memory is contested and wounds are raw, educators must weigh the impulse to seek truth against the need to be mindful of trauma. The ROPES curricular design practices trauma-aware historiography (Hayner, 2011) whereby the telling of historical truth is sought in concert with reflective practices that take into consideration learners and interlocutors’ emotional well-being. This matters, because unmediated access to the narratives of trauma — even if that exposure is undertaken in the name of truth — often causes re-traumatization or simply shuts down dialogue. The seminar therefore combined precourse briefings, debriefings, and provision of psychosocial aid.

Trust-building, affectivity and repair

The dynamics of conflict cannot be reduced to ideational controversies; they are marked by group-based feelings—fear, humiliation, mourning, anxiety—that influence actions and opinions (Bar-Tal, 2013). This is the classical separation of direct, structural and cultural violence by Johan Galtung which was developed to make clear that peace must take place on symbolic and affective, not only on material (“real”) structures (Galtung 1996). John Paul Lederach (1997, 2005) adds to this by stressing the moral imagination and the design of spaces where relationship, rather than only agreement, can be restored.

Supporting trust-building among students, ROPES structured small-group iterative practices that prioritized narrative interchange, perspective-taking, and organized listening. Centrally, it’s a model that is magisterial in restorative justice work and restorative pedagogies — dialogue circles. These circles are not just talking shops; they are ritualized meetings with rules that establish trust and safety (for example, norms of confidentiality, turn taking and compassionate listening). The facilitator’s responsibilities include the technical task of ensuring equal voice and easing collective trauma patients’ affective burden by sharing (Kelman, 2008).

An evidence-based way to “emotions” of it, is insights from social-psychological literature on empathy and contact reducing prejudice (albeit conditions for positive contact matter; Bar-Tal, 2013). High-quality contact requires equal status, institutional backing, normative support and cooperative goals. Co-operative tasks (such as joint historical reconstructions or sharing policy proposals) are designed to satisfy these conditions when embedded in ROPES modules.

In addition to dialogues, storytelling modalities like narrative theater, testimonial exchange, story mapping were employed to help participants grieve and share in shared human experiences. Lederach’s concept of “small acts” and moral imagination is actualized-off through the micro-projects – local initiatives that reflect common concern where stakeholders co-design them (Lederach, 2005). Such practical mutual reliance can help translate dialogic rapport into civic cooperation.

And, perhaps most important, emotional literacy — knowing how to label and make sense of feelings as well as regulate them and reflect on them — is framed as a civic skill. CASEL programs have shown effects on pro-social behaviors and conflict resolution skills (CASEL, 2013). Combining CASEL with peace education leaves students not only cognitively literate about structural triggers of violence, but also how to manage/react/act out their emotions productively.

Skills, Future Literacy, and Agency

ROPES argues for prospective capacities, participants must develop: to envision, prototype and navigate futures in contexts of risk. This dimension brings together three interlocking skills: critical thinking, creative problem solving and future literacy.

Critical thinking is the sine qua non condition of deliberative democracy. Within conflict zones the capacity for evidence evaluation, spotting logical fallacies, and also questioning rhetorical framings act as political literacy immunisations to polarising propaganda. Pedagogically, modules in critical thinking warrant source triangulation exercises, logic-deconstruction workshops and media-literacy labs (focused on techniques that address disinformation and selective framing). In this, sense, the Freirean dialogic critique is in fact a methodological fulcrum point (Freire, 1970).

In the field of creative problem-solving and co-design, there is also inspiration from design thinking and scenario planning. In the course, inter-group policy prototypes for management of shared resources (e.g. water, heritage sites) that applies both normative principles and pragmatic practicality are required. These activities steer participants in the direction of integrative solutions, not zero-sum prescriptions.

The concept of future literacy — the ability to comprehend, imagine and act on possible futures — lends some temporal awareness to the curriculum. As Riel Miller and UNESCO argue, the capacity to anticipate enables people and communities to shift from passive reactivity to active agency (Miller, 2018; UNESCO, 2019). Subsequent literacy training in ROPES will provide an opportunity to practice building scenarios, backcasting exercises and “future histories”. These exercises encourage intergenerational solutions and a preference for building institutions that are robust across a range of possible futures.

Also crucially, this set of skills is learned in an integrated fashion: answers to scenarios must be historically plausible and relationally legitimate. The interplay serves to empower participants; they can see how to construct realistic, ethically informed policies and argue for them in discursively dispersed political contexts.

The bridge between academia and the profession: pedagogy, assessment, and impact

One of the persistent criticisms of formal peace education in academia is that it can be abstract. ROPES reacts by facilitating purposeful links between academia and practice. The seminar was attended by scholars, implementing agencies, former negotiators, civil society groups and local community leaders. This hybrid architecture promotes two endstates: (a) it democratizes elite knowledge, rendering academic insights actionable by bottom-up actors; and (b) it provides intellectuals with gritty applications-pressures and constraints, thus fostering a praxis.

Pedagogies connecting theory to practice can be conducted through role-playing in negotiation scenarios, policy labs engaging community stakeholders, field placements and studying of those effort for short durations. Evaluative approaches will employ mixed-methods, consisting of pre-/post-attitudinal surveys, qualitative interviews/research, participant observation and longitudinal follow-up (6–12 months) to measure changes in behavior. The reliance on validated instruments — such as empathy, intergroup attitudes and civic engagement scales — makes it possible to effectively evaluate programs without sacrificing nuance.

To measure impact is also to recognize limits. Attitudes can change without necessarily leading to structural transformation. And participants frequently return to environments where there are existing rewards for polarization. For this reason, ROPES focuses on networking and small scale processes (micro-initiatives) which are able to continue beyond the workshop, and ultimately accumulate in larger shifts. This fits with Lederach’s focus on long-term and relational transformation, as compared with the idea of quick-fix peace treaties (Lederach, 1997).

Ethical research practices are integral. Research is also covered by strict consent protocols and facilitators are trained in confidentiality and preventing the instrumentalisation of participants for academic purposes. Wherever achievable, program design is developed in partnership with local organizations – a strategy that mitigates pedagogical imperialism and bolsters context-specificity.

Lessons to be learned: Northern Ireland, South Africa, and Lebanon

Other cases provide valuable lessons for the ROPES design. Northern Ireland’s education transformations and the practice of shared education point to the possibility that when buttressed by strong policy, resources, and governance mechanisms institutional changes in intergroup schooling arrangements that can mitigate levels of segregation (Bell & Gray, 2019). But Northern Ireland also demonstrates what structural factors (segregation in housing, inequality in employment) intervene between education gains; schooling alone is not enough.

South Africa’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) exemplifies both the potential and ambivalence of truth-telling. Although the TRC generated a publicly acknowledged story of apartheid-era abuse and enacted restorative practices, socio-economic inequalities and enduring racialized disparities complicated tidy stories of reconciliation (Tutu 2009; Hayner 2011). The moral is simple: truth commissions and educational processes need to be combined with, but also complemented by, socio-economic redistribution and institution-building.

Lebanon exemplifies multi-confessional education in a highly sectarian state. Efforts at curricular changes are frequently opposed by political patronage and the resistance of the elite. However, civil-society efforts that promote inter-sectarian dialogue among young people have created pockets of resilience and civic imagination (Salomon & Cairns 2010). These cases cluster and suggest as a whole that ROPES should (a) situate education in wider policy matrices; b) connect micro-level relational work with macro-level advocacy at institutional levels and c) develop lasting networks capable of scaling small-scale innovations.

Challenges and risks in the field, operational issues, ethical discussion

Of course, no educational experiment has ever been conducted in a vacuum. ROPES is challenged by real-world limitations: funding instability, participant selection bias, politicization of curricula and security risks working in conflict settings. A seminar that brings Israelis and Palestinians together with Maghrebi participants must also be sensitive to power relations between counterparts: who sets the agenda, who has access to resources and whose narratives are heard.

The ROPES program therefore takes a principled stance, namely transparency in aims and objectivity, distributional fairness in participant support, and explicit conflict-sensitivity training for facilitators. Long-term investment from funders and partners is vital for the program to succeed, as interventions that won’t last beyond a few months could have the damaging effect of making brief empathic moments in an inhospitable environment.

Another possible harm is moral injury to participants: exposure to traumatic stories of others can induce secondary trauma. This is addressed by ROPES through the use of trauma-informed practices, access to psychosocial support and careful moderation with high-intensity sessions. There is also the danger of elite capture: if the seminar only brings in relatively privileged actors, its impact on the downstream dynamics of grassroots conflict will probably be weak. The participant selection, therefore, is explicitly modulated to average out leadership identities against the backdrop of grassroots voices in order to strengthen social contagion.

Significant initiative

The ROPES Education Program, that took place in Lille and Paris in September 2025, is an important step within the history of peace education and intercultural dialogue in MENA (Chtatou, 2024, December 31). Gathering together young participants from Palestine, Israel, Morocco, Libya and other countries of the region, this programme was designed not only to create awareness about history and politics, but also to disseminate values of conviviality, vivre-ensemble/living-together/معاشرة/, inter-faith dialogue and coexistence between cultures. The debate was dominated by entrenched issues in the MENA region, such as Israeli-Palestinian tensions but also on contemporary challenges with respect to identity, diaspora, leadership and media.

This kind of educational seminar, where academic lectures are interspersed with cultural activities, group work and socializing falls within what scholars term a pédagogie de la paix (peace pedagogy). They mix cognitive learning—knowing history, geopolitics and certain narratives—with affective and emotional learning—building empathy, trust and shared images of the future. The ROPES programme therefore stands in a venerable tradition of peace-building education, and yet it is distinguished by its focus on both the pursuit of academic rigor (in lectures by leading professors and practitioners) as well as human contact (such as a Shabbat–couscous dinner in one of Lille’s synagogues).

Peace education and intercultural dialogue: resisting global militarism and war

Peace education is not merely about learning the lessons of war, nor as a way of knowing peace; it is a radical approach to self and communal transformation that opens us up to difference, overcoming prejudice and finding new ways of cohabitation. As Galtung (1996) differentiated negative peace (absence of violence) and positive peace (justice and cooperation), educational interventions such as ROPES are designed to promote the latter through development of critical consciousness, empathy and intercultural skills. Its concern with regional history as well as personal encounters is part of a two-pronged approach: to unpack dominant narratives, which feed conflict, and build alternative structures based on mutual acknowledgment and trust.

The concept of conviviality, introduced by Illich (1973) under other circumstances, has been taken up in recent works in intercultural education to refer to settings where people do not simply coexist but contribute something positive to each other through encounter. By contrast, the French concept of vivre-ensemble highlights the moral dimension of life together in diversity, emphasizing co-existence as a normative practice. Such frames offer pedagogical orientation and a normative horizon in MENA, not least as this region has often seen historically grievances and religious divergence instrumentalized for political objectives.

Researchers undertaken by Salomon and Nevo (2002) maintain that peace education involves confrontation with diverse narratives, challenging dialogue, and the development of emotional strength. The ROPES seminar in Lille and Paris was a living example of all of the above principles: It challenged participants to confront the making of contemporary MENA, emotional infrastructure of conflicts, and possibilities for cooperation, and allowed space for full-range emotional connection and cultural encounter.

The ROPES training programme in Lille & Paris: structure and content

The program lasted one full week and included lectures, group assignments, field trips to cultural sites, and informal encounters. This model ensured that participants did not passively absorb academic information but actively participate in a common learning process. These included: academic lectures, group presentations, group process sessions, visits, social activities and dinners. The crux of the initiative was a series of lectures delivered by prominent professors and practitioners from across the globe.

Different academic disciplines explored the challenges of the MENA region and the potentials of peace. Examples include: Prof. Elie Podeh backgrounded the Formation of the Modern MENA Region Prof. Charles Tenenbaum and Ali Abu Awwad addressed Identities & Narratives, detailing how clashing memories and narratives perpetuate divisions but also present avenues for rapprochement. Prof. Mohamed Chtatou discussed Faith & Reconciliation (Chtatou, 2025, September 5) and The North African Diaspora and France (Chtatou, 2025, September 12), stressing the religious underpinnings of peace as well as the social facts of migration. Dr. Eran Tsidkiyahu analyzed The Geopolitics of Jerusalem, stressing its centrality to local and global disputes. Ms. Sofia Ilan reviewed Adaptive Leadership in Times of Crisis, providing participants with leadership skills useful beyond the sphere of politics.

Cultural encounters in attendance aside from lectures were trust-building and conviviality exercises. Arguably, the most meaningful experience was a Shabbat –couscous dinner at a Lille synagogue, blending Jewish ritual with North African gustation to signify the very essence of the project: interfaith and intercultural cohabitation intertwined with the everydayness of lium sapere. Participants worked on collaborative activities under the guidance of tutors such as Mrs. Dina Katanov and Mr Rafael Tyszblat. The prosodic exercises assisted the students to practice active listening, group programming, and resolution of fractal-mankind issues.

In this amalgam of lectures, meetings and group activities the ROPES program developed a culture of learning where understanding, sensibility, and capabilities were mutually entwined.

Building confidence, storytelling, and affective aspects of conflict

One of the distinctive elements of the ROPES Education Program is its explicit acknowledgment of what we call conflict’s psychological foundation. Classical diplomatic and political instruments normally focuse on negotiations, agreements, or organizations structures, without contributing with a strategy to deal with the emotional scars and prejudices that feed hostility among people. The Lille and Paris seminar, by contrast, intentionally emphasized the affective dimensions of reconciliation and prioritized trust-building, shared narratives and emotional awareness as essential prerequisites for a sustainable peace.

Trust-building as a tenant of conflict-resolution has been widely researched in peace psychology. Interpersonal trust between adversarial groups is guided by consistent dialogue, recognition of the suffering of the other and a safe space for interaction (Kelman 2005). At ROPES, this rapport was created in both the formal and informal. The lectures offered the analytical tools to think through mistrust, and the cultural encounters—the shared meal in a synagogue or preparing presentations together—allowed trust to emerge as an embodied, everyday practice. Trust was not theoretical; it was nurtured in the signs of hospitality, openness to listening, and preparedness to show pain.

At the heart of this was an emphasis on common narratives. According to Bar-Tal and Salomon (2006), narratives are the “invisible walls” of conflict, constructing collective memory, identity, and legitimacy. For Israelis and Palestinians, as well as for North Africans reckoning with colonial legacies, narratives are frequently zero-sum stories: respecting the narrative of one side diminishes that of the other. The seminar aimed to decolonize narratives so that participants could accommodate multiple truths at once. Facilitated by Prof. Charles Tenenbaum and Mr. Ali Abu Awwad, conversations in Identities and Narratives challenged youth participants to consider the ways their individual and group narratives collide—but also occasionally connect among themselves!

Jews protesting in solidarity with Palestinians (Wikimedia Commons)

In lectures from Prof. Elie Podeh, one learned to place the emotional aspects of conflict at the fore-front: grievances, traumas and fears are not peripheral to politics, but rather at its very center. Emotions shape how people see threats, how they regard “the other,” and what kind of the future they imagine. By discussing the emotional architecture of conflict directly, the workshop helped bridge the missing link for participants: that rational acts alone will not lead to peace if they are not also paired with emotional healing and strength.

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the struggle for Middle East peace

Predictably, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict loomed large in the seminar. It was viewed not just as a local territorial dispute over sovereignty but also as part of a regional and global fault line which influences the way people see things throughout MENA. The long duration of Middle Eastern history was the context in which the ROPES program grounded this conflict, histories through which modern states were created and colonial legacies were bequeathed, and peace plans abandoned.

The first lecture of Prof Elie Podeh regarding the Introduction on the Peace Process in MENA (partly delivered with /by Dr. Aziz Alghashian via Zoom), stressed structural impediments to peace: inherent power imbalances, disputed historical narratives, regional competitions and external interference. And yet the seminar wasn’t just a diagnosis of sellout. Through workshops and dialogues ROPES wanted to engage the participants in brainstorming how they can collaborate together, to think practical ways in which young people can impact coexistence even while high level politics do not move.

Importantly, the Palestinian activist Ali Abu Awwad was added to the course, allowing a nonviolent resistance and grassroots peace-building perspective. Abu Awwad’s own story of loss and imprisonment, followed by his embrace of nonviolence, was the ultimate argument for the idea that transformation can come at the individual level before it expands to inspire collective action. For North Africans including those from Morocco and Libya, home to very different societies he was an exemplar through which they could gaze at their own difficulties grappling with identity, marginalization and political voice.

Utilizing historical analysis, empathy, and personal anecdote the seminar offered a three-dimensional picture of the Arab-Israeli struggle. It imparted to participants the sense that peace is not a utopian concept, but rather an arduous, fragile, and vital endeavor – one which demands intellectual clarity, emotional resilience and moral fortitude.

Skills: critical thinking, adaptive leadership and future literacy

In addition to gaining knowledge and new experiences, the ROPES seminar focused on developing practical skills that equip young people to serve as agents of change. This skill-based dimension was built into the pedagogy of the programme, in recognition that peace-building is not only about action, but about what we are able to do.

Participants were also systematically encouraged to question assumptions, weigh competing claims, and consider sources of information. This was especially apparent during discussions on Media and Social Networks: Between Truth and Fake News, hosted by Ksenia Svetlova. At a time when misinformation is deepening political divides, the need to think critically and listen attentively has never been greater. The program taught participants to recognize propaganda, and separate it from valid reporting, evaluate credibility and interact respectfully with opposing views.

The seminar included also theory of adaptive leadership which Ms. Sofia Ilan presented. Whereas technical leadership can be achieved with predetermined solutions to known problems, adaptive leadership involves embracing complexity, mobilizing multiple constituencies, and promoting resilience in a crisis. This deeply struck a chord with those engaged in conflict contexts, where uncertainty and volatility are the norm. In learning to practice adaptive leadership in the context of group assignments, participants can learn to hold together strong assertiveness balanced with humility, a clear vision complemented by flexibility.

The seminar concluded with a discussion of the necessity for future literacy (the capacity to both envision and work towards alternative futures). Through collective exercises, participants were asked to imagine how the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region would be in 10, 20 or 50 years if there was a focus on peace, cooperation and conviviality. This focus on the future was a powerful antidote to the despair from which so many people suffered when faced with discussion of entrenched enmities.

The entrusting of youth as unity agents in conflictual situations

It could also be said that it would be a chimera to dream of peace in the MENA region without real inclusion for its youthful generation, bearers of the skin of past wars and promises for tomorrows made possible again. In this regard, the ROPES program intentionally centered participants in contemplation and action. It was not a top-down imparting of knowledge, but one where every voice — from Palestinian to Israeli to Moroccan to Libyan and other places in the region — made its contribution on an equal footing. This horizontality in pedagogy also resonates with what French scholars regard as a pédagogie de la reconnaissance: an educational approach of recognition, which is regarded as essential to overcoming historical and identity-based imbalances.

Cultural events, like the Shabbat–couscous meal in Lille, performed a critical performativity. They reminded us that conviviality is not an abstraction, but a lived reality inhabiting the physical shared experience of rituals, food and symbols. This seemingly simple act is, for Paul Ricœur, speaking of mutual recognition—recognising otherness as enriching rather than threatening — at its most promising. Shared meals, especially across religious and cultural borders, are a micro-laboratory of co-life anticipating larger processes of moving toward each other in different cultures.

Interculturality as a methodological horizon

Methodologically, the program is located in an intercultural pedagogy that disavows essentialized identities. The lectures around the making of the modern MENA region and around identities and narratives were crucial in breaking down dominant historical narratives and revealing the plurality of experiences. Now, the works of scholars like Charles Tenenbaum and Elie Podeh were decisive: they made clear that history is not neutral, but informed by power relations and legitimation strategies.

With psychological and emotional dimensions added in, the programme also recognised that conflict is not only a matter of geopolitics but deeply inscribed on to wounded subjectivities. Lectures on the “psychological bedrock of conflicts” showed how fear, humiliation, resentment — emotions felt by communities not merely as individuals — are dark sources powering enmity. Still their act of speaking out in a safe environment is the first step towards becoming resilient. In this sense, the pedagogy of the program is a thérapie sociale: an occasion for transformation as reconciliation.

Linking scholarly knowledge and lived experience

A further strength of the ROPES programme is its good interplay between academic learning and real-life living. This knowledge was not left confined to ivory towers. It was simply that the latter was fed by exchanges with practitioners, one feeding from the other in a mutually enhancing empirico-theoretical dynamic. This avenue maps to what Pierre Bourdieu called réflexivité méthodologique—methodological reflexivity: the responsibility of the academic community to face up to theoretical abstractions in relation to lived social situations and for social actors to engage their life-world through a critical idiom.

Consequently, when Dr. Tsidkiyahu addressed the geopolitics of Jerusalem in his insightful seminar an instant match could be made between the conceptual clarity he provided and some of the autobiographical scripts maintained by Israeli and Palestinian participants. This relationship between analytical knowledge and experiential testimony gave rise to what Donna Haraway would describe as savoir situé—situated knowledge: a multiplicitous objectivity that comes into being not through abstract disengagement, but when different viewpoints clash.

Diaspora, media and geopolitics: contextual vectors informing the seminar’s scope

Any such seminar which brings together young people from Palestine, Israel, Morocco, Libya and other MENA countries is going to have to come to terms with the transnational modalities of both identity and political imagination. The North African diaspora in France, which Prof. Mohamed Chtatou (Chtatou, 2025, September 12) has lectured on, is actually an illustrative case: the visiting community brings memory, grievance, and cultural practice across borders to infuse politics in the metropolis. Vertovec’s work on transnationalism has emphasised that today’s diasporas are not simply annexes to their origin-states, they constitute active nodal points within multi-sited social fields; simultaneously inserted into host-country structures and linked to homeland struggles (Vertovec, 2009). The ROPES seminar thus happened at an epistemic crossroad –Lille and Paris are locations where the MENA diasporic narratives format, turning it into for participants a live laboratory to see how migration, integration and identity politics mediate conflict dynamics.

This picture is further complicated by media and social networks, which speed up symbolic contagion. The “Media & Social Networks: Between Truth & Fake News” seminar module (Ksenia Svetlova) directly addressed an empirically well-documented reality: The spread of misinformation is in general faster and wider than factual correction, amplifying affective responses and group boundaries (Vosoughi, Roy, & Aral, 2018). “Information disorder” by Wardle and Derakhshan refines the typology of misleading content and social-technical ecology that undergirds it (Wardle & Derakhshan, 2017). The pedagogical takeaway for ROPES was dual-pronged: on the one hand, to educate participants in media literacy so that they could serve as countervailing forces within their social networks; on the other, to make them cognizant of the fact that public opinion in their home contexts would continue getting conditioned by algorithms, echo chambers and manufactured outrage long after the seminar has packed its bags. In other words, the seminar was not naïve about the idea that trust with friends in Lille or Paris will immediately lead to narrative expansion at scale, but rather sought to provide participants with the mental hardware for strategically contesting mis/disinformation.

Geopolitics provided the third vector. The geopolitics of Jerusalem, the great divide in that small city, carefully dissected by Dr. Eran Tsidkiyahu, is a vivid example of how an urban space can morph into a macro-political sign; its occupation figured in regional alliances and global religious imaginations. The geopolitical modules of the seminar emphasized structural constraints — for example power asymmetries, external patronage and economic dependencies — but also stressed agency from below. This double vision helped participants to steer clear of two intellectual pitfalls: moralizing simplifications that turn the conflict into stark opposites of good and evil, and grey structural determinism that reduces human agency. Instead, facilitators embodied a dialectical posture: acknowledge limitations; yet nurture local forms of agency that may build upon themselves to become more widespread (Lederach 1997).

The (non)believing of strangers: conviviality, interreligious and North African experiences

It was not a decorative aesthetic, but a conscious pedagogical technology: convivialité. Building upon Ricœur’s concept of recognition and the sociology of ritual (Ricœur, 2004), Shabbat–couscous dinner and other shared meals were performative acts of reciprocal recognition. Intentionally curated food rituals break down categorical boundaries: they uncover material continuities (culinary syncretisms) and symbolic affinities (shared norms of hospitality) that run against sectarian scripts. Frequently adults made the comment that spending their time sharing bread and conversation in a liminal space had more cognitive reframing potential than all of the hours spent listening to analytical lectures. This is not to denigrate intellectual investigation, but rather to highlight the pedagogical claim that affect and embodiment are key vectors in learning.

Interfaith encounters—formal exchanges among Muslim, Jewish, Christian and secular participants—were scaffolded by ethical protocols of safety and reciprocity. Rather than regard religion as an inflexible source of violence, the course treated faith and reconciliation as living resources for peace: common scriptural themes (mercy, hospitality), analogous ritual forms (fasting, feasting, liturgy) and mutual ethical work (shared charitable undertakings). This perspective also agrees with the view that “when shaped by new theological and moral frameworks, religion can be mobilized for reconciliation between persons of different faith” (Appleby 2000). Prof. Charles Tenenbaum and Prof. Mohamed Chtatou’s sessions on faith therefore focused on hermeneutic strategies—reading texts so as to allow for multiple meanings—and praxis—setting up interfaith community projects that meet real needs.

Perspectives from North African actors – heavily condensed in anglophone peacebuilding literatures — added historical: colonial stratifications, flows of migration toward Europe and the pluri-religious-cultural syncretism in Maghrebi societies. This mattered for two reasons. First, it challenged teleological stories of the ‘closure of identity’ in the MENA region; second, alternative models of coexistence (historical co- existence in port cities, plural legalisms, Sufi traditions of tolerance) to which participants could refer as cultural touchstones for vivre-ensemble. Pedagogically, these perspectives operated as plausibility structures: the more the imagined models of coexistence correspond to cultural memory of the participants, the higher their chances are for internalization and implementation.

Assessment, indicators, and the long-range logic of impact

Rigorous examination within academic settings demands analysis of transformative programs, ROPES through a mixed methodological approach accounted for attitudinal, behavior, and network effects. Quantitatively, empathy (assessed with validated scales), including the willingness for intergroup contact and media literacy skills were examined in pre-post-tests. Semi-structured interviews, reflective diaries (actively) and focus groups mapped narrative change and emotional pathways of individuals were qualitatively educational. A third perspective was offered by network analysis, which considered whether ties across borders remained in place after the seminar and if alumni had started joint projects. Changing attitudes leads to behavior change; the practices embedded in one’s networks yield social influence.

Yet the evaluation design also included healthy scepticism. Now, attribution of causality in social interventions is fraught: how much of a trajectory can be attributed to the seminar and how much was there anyway or was due to the participant’s post- seminar environment? Therefore possibility to perform longitudinal follow-ups (6, 12 and 24 months) is crucial, and ROPES made a commitment for these ones as an ethical obligation. Sustainability implies the lack of merely short-term evaluation but: institutions infrastructure (seed grants to alumni micro-projects, mentoring relationship with community organizations, and workshops converting participants into peer educators). These are mechanisms that speak to the recognition that one week interventions can spark change, but seldom institutionalize it without ongoing scaffolding (Lederach 2005).

Ethical considerations, asymmetries of power, and risks of co-optation

The seminar’s aspirations also have ethical pitfalls. One, power imbalances among participants — in education, resources and political capital — can replicate hierarchies if not tackled. ROPES attempted to address this issue by participant selection criteria which emphasized diversity and inclusion, and also through the provision of travel bursaries and language support in order to facilitate equal participation. Second, there’s the danger of “token reconciliation,” whereby symbolic meetings stand in for structural remedy. The program took this criticism to heart, adding modules around socio-economic justice and policy advocacy in order to bridge the gap it has identified between individual behavior changes and structural imperatives. Third, backlash is a plausible risk: dialogue participants among alumni may be ostracized or threatened back home. Ethical programming thus demands contingency planning — confidentiality protocols, mental-health resources and access to legal advice where necessary.

Lastly, the risk of instrumentalization needs to be addressed: educational efforts can be co-opted by state or donor projects, reducing emancipatory pedagogy into soft power. ROPES was kept under independent governance, with various income streams and transparent reporting in order to alleviate such risks. The programme’s decolonial reflex—local knowledge was centred, there was a rejection of prescriptive templates, and modules were co-designed with local partners—was a further bulwark against pedagogical imperialism.

Transitional synthesis : toward concluding considerations

It is in combination of these components — including diasporic consciousness, media-savvy competencies, convivial routines, strong evaluation procedures and ethical objectives—that the composite architecture of an ambitious yet reflexive programme emerges. The next and last chapter will bring these strands together to recommend elements of a policy toward peace, further develop an operational theory of change that connects the micro processes with the macro transformation, and conclude by placing ROPES into larger genealogies over future directions in peace education, retaining a pragmatically realistic perspective on what it can and cannot do.

A concise theory of change

The implied theory of change of ROPES may be diagrammatically represented in three integrated spheres:

Attitudinal Change – Using critical pedagogy, dialogue and affective engagement,- participants are changed in their capacity for empathy and recognition and media literacy.

– Using critical pedagogy, dialogue and affective engagement,- participants are changed in their capacity for empathy and recognition and media literacy. Behavioral Competence – Armed with competencies in adaptive leadership, conflict analysis and working together on a project, participants become able to put this new orientation into practice.

– Armed with competencies in adaptive leadership, conflict analysis and working together on a project, participants become able to put this new orientation into practice. Network Sustainability – Through the embedding of alumni within nurturing networks (diasporic, academic, civil society) the program guarantees that individual transformations are multiplied, institutionalized and inoculated against backlash.

Policy-oriented recommendations

This analysis leads to several recommendations for policy makers, educators and international bodies:

Mobilize Convivial Pedagogies in Peace Education:

Programs cannot activate cognitive knowledge-transmission alone, but must consciously energize the affective and embodied as well—shared rituals, cultural field trips, interfaith meals—as a prerequisite for cobuilding of trust.

Prioritize Intercultural and Interfaith Literacy :

Difference of religion and culture must be represented as not forms of ineluctable conflict but as grievances that have possible resources for peace. This entails educators being trained in hermeneutic openness and for dialogue facilitation.

Embed Media and Information Literacy :

Considering the pervasiveness of disinformation in conflict settings, this is why youth peace program curricula should invariably include sessions on critical media consumption, fact-checking and strategic communication.

Support Diaspora Engagement :

Diasporas are not on the periphery — they’re nodes in the centre of a circulation of memory, resources and narratives. Peace education in Europe must be conducted engaging diasporic communities as stakeholders and facilitators.

Institutionalize Long-term Support for Alumni :

One-week interventions are too weak. Funders and organizers need to provide follow-up funding, mentorship, and long-term impact assessments to ensure that short-term experiences foster lasting capacities.

Safeguard Ethical Reflexivity :

Power imbalances, risk of instrumentalization and participant vulnerability need to be constantly monitored in programs. Program design must explicitly consider codes of ethics and decolonial reflexivity.

Conclusion: Towards a Pedagogy of Convivial Futures

The ROPES Education Seminar in Lille and Paris (2025) should not be seen as an isolated activity, but instead as a paradigm case of peace pedagogy that is based on the pédagogie de la reconnaissance and infused with intercultural, interfaith and psychosocial approaches. In gathering youth from Palestine, Israel, Morocco, Libya and other MENA countries the program addressed the deepest fractures of the region—colonial legacies, occupation, authoritarianism secterian schisms, diasporic dislocations, informational warfare—and it did so while creating affective trust critical literacy and collaborative imagination.

A display of crossed Israeli and Palestinian flags with the word for peace in both Arabic (Salaam/Salam السلام) and Hebrew (Shalom שלום) (Wikimedia Commons)

The key insight that comes out is that peacebuilding cannot be about diplomatic accords or elite deals, but must be located within the subjectivities of ordinary people, and most notably young people who manifest both the vulnerability as well as the transformative potential for societies in conflict. This is consistent with Johan Galtung’s classic differentiation between negative peace (the absence of violence) and positive peace (presence of justice and harmonious relations) (Galtung, 1969). These included stressed moments of embodied conviviality (shared meals, interfaith encounters), intellectual deconstruction (lectures on history, narratives and geopolitics), psychosocial healing (sessions that reversed the emotional infrastructure of conflict) and practical collaboration (from group projects to leadership training).

At its finest, the ROPES program models what John Paul Lederach (1997, 2005) has called a “moral imagination,” an ability to imagine something else beyond fixed hostilities and then embody those things in relationship, ritual, and institution. Importantly, ROPES was not sold as a cure-all thing. The organizers recognized risks of tokenism, power imbalance and co-optation. However, through the incorporation of evaluation processes, ethical sorties and foregrounding decolonial reflexivity, the programme has mapped out a self-reflective pedagogy that enhances its trustworthiness.

The ROPES Education Seminar (Lille & Paris, September 2025) exemplifies a multilayered, multi-faceted approach to peace education. It indicates the need to blend historical understanding, emotional reparation, skills for action and capacities to anticipate. The seminars pedagogy infrastructure — dialogic, trauma-informed and -aware, participatory and future-oriented — prepares participants to engage with complexity and to co-produce context-sensitive solutions.

But ROPES is no silver bullet. Sustainable peace requires a multilevel approach; equitable policies, socio-economic measures of redistribution, institutional reengineering and cultural transformations. Education is one important lever inside of that architecture, but the leverage extends in conversation with policy, civil society and economic justice. The real challenge for ROPES is the scale: creating networks of alumni, catalysing micro-initiatives and mainstreaming educational reforms that embed multiperspectivity and future literacy in curricula.

In the end, the seminar’s most profound lesson may be civic and moral: how to raise up a generation of actors able to hold historical truth and forward imagination in one hand, who can acknowledge the legitimacy of grievances while refusing paralysis, and who understand political agency not as domination but as shared stewardship over common futures. In sum, ROPES sees learning as the civic art of transforming conflict into cooperation.

The ROPES Education Seminar shows that the very roots of opposition—whether between Judeo-Christian and Islamic civilizations, or within intra-MENA conflicts—may also be the roots of transformation if dialogic pedagogy, critical reflection and embodied conviviality are applied. It’s not naive optimism; it’s a wager, practical hope that thoughtfully curated spaces of encounter can work the grounds of worlds otherwise — so rooted in methodological discipline and ethical critique, they might seed futures more convivial.

In terms borrowed from the French academic lexicon, ROPES embodies un laboratoire pédagogique de la paix: a pedagogical laboratory in which trust is not legislated but enacted, where conflict is not erased but re-narrated, and young people are not passive recipients so much as they are active co-constructors of peace. The challenge will be to scale such laboratories while preserving their depth, humility and authenticity. In a place so broken by violence and suspicion, programs like ROPES offer a small but essential hope: apprendre à vivre ensemble — learning to live together.

