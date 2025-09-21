Trump UK Visit: Pomp, Pageantry And Polishing – OpEd

By Lim Teck Ghee

It is not often that we have all camps in the British media united in celebrating the visit of a political leader from another country. However this happened with right, left and center of the English press world waxing rhapsodic over the second state visit of Donald Trump and his wife, Melania. The same was apparent with American media especially going gaga with the presence of British royalty during the visit.

Greeted with a ceremonial welcome by King Charles and Prince William, he was hosted at @a banquet in which Trump and Charles reaffirmed their two countries special relationship and showered their own and the other’s nation with extravagant and exaggerated praise for their role in global politics – past, present and future.

British Media Todying

The emphasis of tabloid and “yellow journalism” media covering the visit was who was on the banquet guest list and the dinner menu, the dresses worn by Melania and royalty, the tiaras on display, and other trivia, ad.infinitum. Special attention was given by the British Broadcasting Corporation to the wines and other alcoholic drinks served and how their dating related to special years in Trump’s life history.

Though the set has long set on Britain as a noteworthy model in today’s world in most sectors of life, the official and media gushing on Trump shows that the UK flag still flies very high in government and public displays of sycophantic pageantry and cringe worthy buttering of special visitors.

Starmer’s Agenda Uncovered

Two objectives – one, economic and the second, geopolitical – were foremost in this case study of ingratiation and grovelling passed off as a diplomatic triumph by Keith Starmer’s Labour government.

Analysts have noted that the UK economy has been in crisis with the convergence of weak per-capita growth, chronic low productivity, consumer pessimism and falling international competitiveness. Together they point to a fundamental and potentially entrenched problem of economic stagnation and long-term decline in real living standards.

Hence it is not surprising to see English media trumpeting prime minister Starmer’s “biggest coup” from the visit – £150 billion worth of investment from US companies, dubbed the “Tech Prosperity Deal”; the description borrowed from Trump’s favourite verbiage in describing his achievements.

The government – desperate for good economic news before the November budget – claims the investment will create some 7,600 jobs. Former deputy prime minister Nick Clegg provided a different perspective saying that the relationship between the UK and the US tech sector was “all one-way traffic” and that the announcements suited the companies.

He warned that Britain was being “defanged” by simply fostering a greater reliance on the US tech sector, rather than building its own. “These companies need those infrastructure resources anyway. They’re building datacentres all over the world. Maybe they were pushed a bit forward just to meet the timetable with this week’s state visit. But … it’s all one-way traffic.”

He also noted: “We’re a kind of vassal state technologically, we really are. The moment our companies, our tech companies, start developing any scale or ambition, they have to go to California, because we don’t have the growth capital here.

Meta’s former president of global affairs conclusion on the visit’s economic highlight :

“In a sense, this US-UK tech deal is just another version of the United Kingdom holding onto Uncle Sam’s coat-tails.”

Cashing Big From Coat-tails Holding

Coat-tails holding for lucrative military contract deals was also displayed for the world to see when King Charles in his banquet speech noted that the alliance between the UK and US was the “closest defence, security and intelligence relationship ever known”. On this, he made a reference to the importance of the trilateral AUKUS pact, which has implications for the Indo Pacific region, far distant from Europe where the UK should be focused on for its defense concerns.

Charles claimed that the AUKUS submarine partnership, with the US and Australia, had set the benchmark for innovative and vital collaboration. What he omitted mentioning is that the earnings for British defence companies from the AUKUS project are projected to be very significant. A direct, single-number estimate is not publicly available and is difficult to calculate because the project spans decades.

Credible estimates and the scale of work suggest British industry is poised to earn tens of billions of pounds over the 30+ year lifespan of the programme. The earnings are expected to come from several key pillars of the AUKUS agreement, which is more than just submarines but also includes advanced technologies.

For UK political parties on both sides of the divide and the defence industry, the hope is that AUKUS is not just a contract. All dream that it can be a generational guarantee of work, investment, and technological relevance to secure the country’s place at the top table of global armament exporters – alongside the US for the next 50 years.

Hence the earlier conspiratorial, and what the French have described as treacherous, action undertaken by Boris Johnson’s government to undermine and ultimately torpedo the contract for French built submarines that Australia had agreed to buy.

AUKUS reflects not only the sleazy and unscrupulous dealings that are part of the weapons trade. It also highlights the “Cold War mentality” which could trigger an arms race in the Indo-Pacific, destabilizing the region and undermining peace.

Latest Iteration of the Colonial Mindset

Britain’s colonial and post colonial history helped establish global power dynamics and stereotypes that contribute to the inequalities, injustices and conflicts found in the world today.

This latest phase reflects British ambition to piggyback on American dominance to enhance the British place in an evolving global order, strengthen its technological and military base, and enhance its influence among key allies.