Iranian Forces Begin Large-Scale Air Defense Exercise

By Tasnim News Agency

Iran’s Air Defense units launched a large-scale military exercise covering more than half of the country’s territories.

The joint air defense exercise, codenamed ‘Guardians of Velayat Sky-99’, kicked off on Wednesday morning, attended by air defense units from the Army and the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).

Various types of homegrown missile systems, radars, electronic warfare equipment, and communication systems have been employed in the war game to practice countering aerial threats in low, medium and high altitudes.

Organizers say the drill is aimed at boosting the combat preparedness and consolidate the air defense capabilities of the Armed Forces in simulated real-war conditions.

Iranian fighter jets, bombers and drones are flown in the war game.

Iran’s Air Defense holds annual war games in order to enhance capabilities to defend the country’s airspace.

In 2018, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei underlined the important role that Iran’s Air Defense plays in protecting the country, saying it is on the front line of countering enemies.