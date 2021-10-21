ISSN 2330-717X
Friday, October 22, 2021

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Iranian Air Force fighter jets. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

Iranian Air Force fighter jets. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

1 Middle East World News 

Iran: Air Force Holds War Game

Tasnim News Agency 0 Comments

By

The Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force (IRIAF) on Thursday started the main and operational phase of a large-scale military drill codenamed ‘Devotees of the Velayat Sanctuary’.

Iranian Air Force Commander Brigadier General Hamid Vahedi said that on the first day of the military exercise, the force’s F-7 fighter aircraft targeted the hypothetical enemy’s positions with Yaseen-90 standoff bombs developed by local experts.

Also, F-4 and F-5 jets of the Air Force destroyed the enemy’s vital targets on land and sea, he noted.

The IRIAF’s fighter-interceptor aircraft meanwhile exercised air combat maneuvers at altitudes, the commander said.

Other aircraft used in the drill on Thursday included Sukhoi Su-27s, F-14s, Mirage F1s, and MiG-29s, according to General Vahedi.

During this military drill, different types of drones, laser and radar missiles as well as types of rockets and bombs made by Iranian specialists have also been used.

All stages of the war game are being conducted under the command and direction of the IRIAF Headquarters with the supervision of experts of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Khatam Al-Anbia Central Base, he went on to say.

Iran’s Armed Forces hold routine military exercises throughout the year to enhance their capabilities to defend the country.

Iranian officials have repeatedly underscored that the country will not hesitate to strengthen its military capabilities and that Iran’s defense capabilities will be never subject to negotiations.

Click here to have Eurasia Review's newsletter delivered via RSS, as an email newsletter, via mobile or on your personal news page.

Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency is a private news agency in Iran launched in 2012. Its purpose is to cover a variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.