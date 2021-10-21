ISSN 2330-717X
Friday, October 22, 2021

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meets US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, June 16, 2021. (SPA)

John Kerry To attend Middle East Green Initiative Summit In Saudi Arabia

Arab News 0 Comments

US climate envoy John Kerry will travel to Saudi Arabia on Sunday to take part in the Middle East Green Initiative Summit.

During his two-day visit to the Kingdom, Kerry will “engage with government counterparts and private sector leaders on efforts to address the climate crisis,” the State Department said.

Kerry’s meetings will “bolster the United States’ bilateral and multilateral climate diplomacy” ahead of the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow that starts on Oct. 31.

Saudi Arabia will host the inaugural Saudi Green Initiative Forum and Middle East Green Initiative Summit in Riyadh on Oct. 23-25.

The environmental initiatives were launched in March by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Together they aim to plant 50 billion trees in the region and reduce Middle East carbon emissions by 60 percent.

