NATO Chief  Raises Nuclear War Fever – OpEd

The world fails to learn lessons from the past Cuban Missile Crisis ofOctober 1962 and the NATO Exercise ‘Able Archer’ in November 1983 that almost triggered a Nuclear War.Soviet intelligence was suspicious that the US might carry out a nuclear strike under the guise of a drill. “In response to this exercise, the Soviets readied their forces, including their nuclear weapons for launch and that in a way scared the NATO.The Able Archer was designed to simulate the start of a nuclear war, and many argue that it almost did.

Putin told reporters following a summit of ex-Soviet nations in Kazakhstan. “We do not set ourselves the task of destroying Ukraine and does not plan more massive strikes against Ukraine for now.”

Putin has repeatedly signalled he could use nuclear weapons to defend his country. Russia’s nuclear doctrine envisions “exclusively retaliatory measures intended to prevent the destruction of the Russian Federation as a result of direct nuclear strikes or the use of other weapons that raise the threat for the very existence of the Russian state.”

President Zelensky, who was dressed in khaki, said in his video address marking the October 14 Ukraine’s Defenders Day public holiday ; “The world sees that Ukrainians do not lose their humanity under any circumstances. The enemy can strike at our cities, but never at our Dignity.”

NATO Chief Creates Nuclear War Hysteria

NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg having been the Prime Minister of Norway twice amid rising tensions with Russia over the war in Ukraine went ahead with the Western military alliance annual routine nuclear deterrent exercises “Steadfast Noon” from 17 October 2022. Fourteen NATO countries without France are taking part in this exercise led by the major headquarters of the Allied Powers in Europe, based in Mons. Some 60 combat aircraft, including Tornado and F-16s, are being used, as well as surveillance aircraft and tankers mobilized for this exercise organized more than 1,000 kilometers from the Russian border.

NATO Chief Jens Stoltenberg instead of canceling or postponing the NATO Nuclear Exercises ‘Steadfast Noon’ amid rising tensions with Russia said on the eve of a meeting of NATO defence ministers in Brussels “It would send a very wrong signal if we suddenly now canceled a routine, long-time planned exercise because of the war in Ukraine. That would be absolutely the wrong signal to send.NATO’s firm, predictable behaviour, our military strength, is the best way to prevent escalation.” How absurd and foolish to have gone ahead to create the grounds for misunderstandings, miscalculations in Moscow to increase the risk of escalation and having created the Nuclear War Hysteria! For its part, Russia could quickly organize a similar counter exercise, ‘Grom.’The Russian ‘Grom’ exercise usually begins each year in late October and involves submarines, warplanes and ballistic missiles.

Stoltenberg described Putin’s nuclear comments as “dangerous and reckless” and underlined that the allies “have also conveyed clearly to Russia that it will have severe consequences if they use nuclear weapons in any way.We are closely monitoring Russia’s nuclear forces and We have not seen any changes in Russia’s posture, but we remain vigilant.”NATO happens to be the only real Military Bloc in the present world scenario led by the US.

Why could not the UN take the initiative to stop the NATO Nuclear Exercises ‘Steadfast Noon’ to avoid misunderstandings, miscalculations to increase the risk of escalation and mistakenly trigger a Nuclear War Hysteria!NATO Chief Stoltenberg through his actions and decisions is responsible for raising the Nuclear War Fever.This rash decision was not expected from the NATO Chief Stoltenberg who has been twice the Prime Minister of Norway. Appears his decisions come from the White House who looks to weaken Europe and Russia.US President Joe Biden has labeled Putin as a ‘War Criminal’ and has declared that Putin “Cannot remain in power.”