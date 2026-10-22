Beyond Deterrence: Bringing Iran, Iraq And Kuwait Into The Mecca Pact’s Regional Security Framework – OpEd

Key Takeaways:

The article argues that the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement among Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, and Pakistan should be complemented by a wider regional framework including Iran, Iraq, and Kuwait to prevent external attacks from triggering mutual retaliation among Gulf states.

It proposes reciprocal non-aggression commitments covering civilian and energy infrastructure, emergency communication channels, independent incident investigations, and mutual technical assistance for repairing damaged facilities rather than retaliatory strikes.

Drawing on the shared OPEC founding heritage of the countries involved, the piece contends that such an arrangement would better protect the region’s roughly 55 percent of global proven oil reserves and essential infrastructure than military deterrence alone.

The Gulf cannot achieve lasting stability through military deterrence alone. A wider framework of reciprocal non-aggression and mutual reconstruction could prevent regional states from being drawn into a destructive war fueled by military interventions, territorial ambitions and strategic interests originating beyond the Gulf.

The Gulf has reached a critical juncture at which continuing military confrontation risks developing into a wider regional war. The danger is not confined to attacks originating outside the region. It also lies in the possibility that such attacks could provoke retaliation among neighboring countries, exposing their petroleum installations, ports and other essential infrastructure to mutual destruction. The immediate challenge is therefore not merely to strengthen their defensive capabilities, but to prevent external confrontations from becoming conflicts among the Gulf states themselves.

The Mecca Joint Defence Agreement, signed by Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and Pakistan in August 2026, represents an important commitment to collective security. Its October 5 committee meeting in Riyadh strengthened arrangements for implementing collective defense. The agreement’s effectiveness could be strengthened by extending regional security consultations to Iran, Iraq and Kuwait, with an emphasis on preventing confrontation rather than responding to it after hostilities begin.

Preventing outsiders from dividing the Gulf

In an earlier article, “OPEC’s Warning: Time to Widen the Mecca Pact,” I proposed extending cooperation to Iran, Iraq and Kuwait through maritime security, early-warning mechanisms and protection of energy infrastructure. The present danger calls for developing that proposal further.

If Iran is attacked by Israel or the United States, that should not automatically make Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Iraq or other Gulf states targets of Iranian retaliation. Equally, attacks against an Arab Gulf country should not become justification for indiscriminate retaliation against Iran. Responsibility must rest with those responsible for an attack, rather than being transferred to neighboring countries merely because of their diplomatic relationships or defense arrangements. This distinction is especially important when regional disagreements intersect with the strategic interests of powers situated outside the Gulf.

The interests of powers operating beyond the Gulf do not necessarily coincide with those of the countries whose security and economic future depend upon its stability. In his 18 October 2026 national security doctrine, Benjamin Netanyahu, against whom the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant on 21 November 2024 for war crimes and crimes against humanity, emphasized pre-emptive military action and strengthening Israel’s position as a regional power. His statements about changing the Middle East raise serious questions about the consequences of such ambitions for the sovereignty and security of neighboring states. Gulf countries should therefore guard against allowing external military objectives to draw them into confrontations with one another, particularly when their own territories and essential infrastructure would bear the consequences.

The United States, meanwhile, must also contend with the economic consequences of disrupted petroleum supplies and higher fuel prices. Prolonged instability in the Gulf would affect not only petroleum-exporting countries but also American consumers, industries and international trade. These consequences demonstrate that the interests of the United States cannot necessarily be equated with those of Israel, particularly when continued military confrontation threatens the stability of global energy markets. The economic costs of escalation may ultimately extend well beyond the region and affect the countries participating in the conflict themselves.

There is good reason to trust that the leaderships of the Gulf countries possess the wisdom and political judgment to recognize the dangers confronting their region. Whatever differences may exist among them; they share a responsibility to prevent outside military confrontations from developing into conflicts among their own countries. The welfare of their peoples and the preservation of their national wealth and essential infrastructure must remain paramount.

A declaration capable of deterring external escalation

The proposed framework should begin with a publicly declared commitment by participating states to refrain from attacking one another’s civilian and essential economic infrastructure, and to prevent their territories from knowingly being used for unlawful attacks against fellow participants.

If supported by credible commitments, such an agreement could discourage outside powers from expecting an attack on one Gulf country to provoke retaliation against its neighbors. Its deterrent value would lie not in threatening further military action, but in reducing the possibility that an external confrontation could develop into a wider regional war. Such an arrangement would require direct communication, reliable investigation of incidents and practical commitments that remain effective even during serious political disagreements.

From retaliatory destruction to mutual reconstruction

The proposed arrangement should go beyond mutual restraint by establishing reciprocal commitments to protect and restore essential infrastructure damaged during military confrontations. If Iranian petroleum installations, electricity networks or other vital facilities were attacked by Israel or the United States, neighboring Gulf countries should be prepared, with Iran’s consent, to provide technical assistance, specialized equipment and emergency repair capacity rather than become involved in retaliatory destruction. Iran would assume corresponding obligations towards Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Kuwait and other participating countries, regardless of the identity of the attacking power. Such cooperation would neither imply approval of the original attack nor require any participating country to abandon its existing defense arrangements or lawful right of self-defense. It would instead establish a principle of regional solidarity: damage inflicted upon one country’s essential infrastructure should prompt assistance from its neighbors, not further destruction among them.

The humanitarian importance of this principle is evident. The International Committee of the Red Cross has explained that civilian energy infrastructure is generally protected under international humanitarian law, subject to the applicable rules concerning military objectives, distinction, proportionality and precautions. The region’s petroleum installations, electricity systems and water infrastructure support the welfare of millions of people. Their destruction can impose consequences lasting far beyond the immediate confrontation.

Petroleum security as a foundation for cooperation

The economic arguments are equally compelling. At its October 4 meeting, OPEC’s Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee emphasized the importance of safeguarding maritime routes and warned about the prolonged consequences of attacks on energy infrastructure. On October 12, participating ministers reported that disruptions to energy flows had driven shipping and insurance costs to unprecedented levels, exceeding one-third of commodity value in affected trade.

These conditions demonstrate that petroleum security cannot be achieved through production capacity alone. It also depends upon peaceful navigation, infrastructure protection and cooperation among neighbouring states. Iran, Iraq, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, which have worked together as founding members of OPEC since 1960, possess substantial common interests in preserving these conditions, despite their political differences.

The Gulf occupies a distinctive position in the world that extends beyond its geographical and strategic importance. According to the GCC Statistical Centre’s 2024 Statistical Yearbook, the GCC countries, together with Iran and Iraq, account for approximately 55 percent of the world’s proven crude oil reserves. The wider region also possesses exceptional religious and civilizational significance, encompassing Makkah and Madinah, Islam’s two holiest cities, as well as other important centers of Islamic history and learning. A destructive regional war would therefore threaten not only the economic foundations of these countries but also a heritage of significance to Muslims throughout the world.

These circumstances create a fundamental difference in the consequences of prolonged confrontation. While Israel also faces substantial security and economic risks, its leadership may perceive strategic or domestic political advantages in continued military confrontation. Indeed, a Reuters analysis of the Iran war observed that the conflict may have strengthened Netanyahu’s political position while exposing Gulf countries to considerable economic and security costs. The Gulf states, by contrast, face the danger of damage to the petroleum wealth, essential infrastructure and economic foundations upon which their future prosperity depends. They therefore have compelling reasons to prevent external confrontations from developing into destructive conflicts among themselves.

A practical regional arrangement

The proposal to invite Iran, Iraq and Kuwait is not based solely on geographical proximity or their common exposure to regional conflict. These three countries, together with Saudi Arabia and Venezuela, were the five founding members of OPEC at the Baghdad Conference in September 1960. Despite their different national circumstances, they recognized the need to cooperate in protecting their petroleum resources and economic interests. More than six decades later, that historical experience offers a relevant precedent for extending their cooperation beyond petroleum policy to the protection of their territories, essential infrastructure and regional security.

Recent developments provide another reason for considering a wider regional framework. Following Netanyahu’s September 2026 visit to Abu Dhabi, reports emerged of discussions concerning a possible regional security alliance, reportedly involving representatives from several Gulf countries, including Bahrain. Although no new multilateral defence agreement has been confirmed, these developments raise an important question: should Gulf security be organised around competing arrangements that risk deepening regional divisions, or should it also provide a framework in which neighbouring countries, including Iran, can cooperate to prevent confrontation? The proposed enlargement of the Mecca Pact’s regional security framework would pursue the latter objective without requiring participating states to abandon their existing international relationships.

The existing Mecca Pact members could invite Iran, Iraq and Kuwait to establish a complementary regional consultation and infrastructure-protection framework without immediately extending the Pact’s military obligations to them. This mechanism could begin with reciprocal non-aggression commitments, emergency communication channels, independent incident investigations and coordinated infrastructure-repair capabilities.

Participation should remain compatible with national sovereignty and existing international obligations, while allowing other Gulf states to join. The August 31 declaration by the Pact’s members already expressed support for restraint, de-escalation and peaceful resolution of crises. A broader regional agreement would give these principles a more concrete institutional expression.

By drawing on the shared OPEC heritage of Saudi Arabia, Iran, Iraq and Kuwait, the Mecca Pact could extend regional cooperation into a wider framework of reciprocal non-aggression and mutual reconstruction, contributing not only to collective defense but also to preventing a wider war and promoting lasting peace in the region. Its lasting achievement would be to establish a principle under which damage inflicted upon one neighbor calls for assistance from the others, rather than retaliation against them. The future of the Gulf should be determined by the shared interests of its countries and peoples, not by confrontations originating beyond its shores.