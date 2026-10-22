Europe’s Political Center Is Collapsing: What Comes Next? – OpEd

Key Takeaways:

The article argues that the rise of far-right parties across Europe reflects both a crisis of political legitimacy and the erosion of the postwar social contract under decades of neoliberal reforms, austerity, and unequal globalization.

It contends that far-right movements channel genuine economic grievances over housing, wages, and services toward migrants and minorities while often leaving underlying distributions of wealth and power largely intact.

The piece concludes that the collapsing center has not been matched by a strong left alternative, and that Europe’s future depends on whether democratic forces can offer a credible politics of economic security and solidarity rather than exclusion.

The rise of the far right is not simply a revolt against liberal democracy. It is also a verdict on decades of economic policies that promised prosperity while leaving millions feeling abandoned—and a warning about what happens when the political mainstream loses the capacity to imagine a better future.

An examination of Europe’s deepening political realignment, the failures of neoliberalism, and the struggle to prevent popular discontent from becoming a vehicle for authoritarian nationalism.

The end of an era

For decades, Europe’s political centre rested on an implicit promise: governments might change, but stability, prosperity and social progress would endure. Christian Democrats and Social Democrats, Conservatives and Labour, centre-right and centre-left parties offered different political traditions while largely agreeing on the fundamentals of economic management. Their competition gave European democracy an appearance of continuity.

That consensus is now coming apart.

Germany’s Alternative for Germany (AfD) has made striking electoral gains. France’s National Rally has become a formidable force, while Britain’s traditional Conservative-Labour duopoly faces challenges from insurgent movements. Across the continent, from Austria and the Netherlands to Italy and Portugal, established parties are confronting an electorate increasingly willing to abandon them.

The consequences extend beyond individual elections. Europe is experiencing a crisis of political legitimacy: millions of voters no longer believe that the parties governing in their name can improve their lives.

The question is not merely why the far right is gaining ground. It is why the political centre has become so incapable of stopping it.

When prosperity stopped delivering

The answer begins with the postwar social contract. During the decades following World War II, rising wages, expanding welfare states, public investment and stronger labour protections helped secure broad support for European capitalism. Workers gained greater economic security, public services expanded, and many middle-class households came to expect that their children would enjoy better opportunities than they had.

This settlement was imperfect. Its benefits were unequally distributed, and Europe’s prosperity was partly sustained by an international economic order that imposed substantial costs on poorer countries. Yet the promise of improving living standards gave the political mainstream a powerful source of legitimacy.

From the 1970s onward, that promise weakened. Neoliberal reforms prioritised deregulation, privatisation, financial markets and labour-market flexibility. Globalisation generated new opportunities, but it also accelerated industrial decline in some regions, weakened organised labour and exposed communities to economic insecurity.

The financial crisis of 2008 brought these contradictions into sharp relief. Banks received emergency support, while citizens across Europe endured austerity, insecure employment and cuts to public services. The eurozone crisis further exposed the tension between democratic demands and economic rules that prioritised fiscal discipline.

For many voters, the experience was unmistakable: governments could mobilise extraordinary resources to stabilise financial markets, yet repeatedly insisted that social protection had become unaffordable.

Centrist parties did not simply fail to explain these developments. Many had helped produce them.

The far right’s dangerous promise

Into the resulting vacuum stepped political movements offering a simple explanation for complicated problems. The far right promises to restore national sovereignty, protect borders and recover a lost sense of collective identity. It channels anger over housing, wages, migration and declining public services into a narrative of national betrayal.

Its appeal should not be underestimated—or misunderstood.

Many voters attracted to these movements are responding to genuine insecurity. Their concerns cannot be dismissed as ignorance or prejudice alone. But the far right’s political achievement lies in directing legitimate grievances towards convenient targets, particularly migrants and minorities, rather than towards the concentration of economic power.

Its rhetoric promises radical change while frequently leaving the underlying distribution of wealth and ownership largely untouched. Workers are encouraged to blame one another for competing over jobs, housing and public resources, even when those pressures are also shaped by inadequate investment, weak labour protections and policy choices.

This is the central paradox of Europe’s populist right: it presents itself as the enemy of the establishment while often protecting important interests within the existing economic order.

The centre’s response has frequently made matters worse. By adopting tougher anti-immigration rhetoric and accepting much of the far right’s framing of national decline, mainstream parties risk legitimising their opponents without addressing the conditions that make their message persuasive.

Brussels’ legitimacy problem

The European Union faces a particular challenge. Its institutions have helped sustain peace, cooperation and economic integration, but the distance between decision-making and democratic accountability has become a source of political friction.

Citizens may elect national governments only to discover that their room for manoeuvre is constrained by fiscal rules, financial markets or commitments negotiated beyond their immediate control. When economic policy appears insulated from electoral pressure, democracy risks becoming a choice between competing leaders who offer little meaningful change.

Foreign and security policy adds another layer of tension. European governments face difficult questions over Ukraine, relations with Russia and rising defence expenditure. These debates require democratic scrutiny, not the assumption that every critic is either a nationalist or an agent of a foreign power.

Equally, opposition to Brussels does not automatically constitute a democratic alternative. The far right can exploit distrust of European institutions while advancing exclusionary nationalism and weakening minority rights.

The challenge is to make European cooperation more democratically accountable, not to replace its shortcomings with authoritarian politics.

The missing alternative

The most troubling feature of this realignment is that the collapse of the centre has not produced an equally powerful left-wing alternative.

Economic insecurity does not automatically translate into progressive politics. When socialist parties and trade unions fail to organise communities around shared material interests, the far right can transform individual frustration into collective resentment.

A credible democratic left must offer more than opposition to nationalism. It needs a programme that connects affordable housing, decent wages, public healthcare, education, secure employment and stronger labour rights to the broader question of who controls economic resources.

It must defend migrants against scapegoating while acknowledging the real pressures that poorly planned migration systems, housing shortages and underfunded services can place on communities. It must challenge concentrated corporate power and demand public investment without pretending that every European country faces identical circumstances.

Above all, it must rebuild the institutions through which people exercise collective power: trade unions, community organisations and political movements capable of sustaining engagement beyond election campaigns.

Europe’s choice

The collapse of the political centre does not guarantee the triumph of the far right. Nor does it ensure the emergence of a more egalitarian alternative. It creates a contest over who will interpret public anger and determine its political destination.

Europe’s established parties cannot restore their legitimacy simply by defending the status quo more vigorously. They must confront the economic insecurities their policies have helped entrench and demonstrate that democratic government can deliver tangible improvements in ordinary lives.

The far right offers a politics of exclusion in response to a crisis of belonging. The democratic left must offer something more ambitious: a politics of solidarity rooted in economic security, equal citizenship and popular control over decisions that shape the future.

The centre is collapsing because its promise of progress has lost credibility. What replaces it will depend on whether Europe can renew that promise—or allow the politics of resentment to define the next chapter of its history.