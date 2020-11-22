Iran May Hold Two-Day Presidential Election

By Tasnim News Agency

Iran’s Ministry of Interior has proposed holding the next year’s presidential election in two days considering the coronavirus restrictions, an official said.

In an interview with Tasnim, deputy interior minister for political affairs said the presidential election in Iran will be held on schedule on June 18, 2021, without delay.

The Interior Ministry has proposed to lengthen the election period to two days, which requires permission from the Guardian Council and the Coronavirus Fight National Headquarters, Jamal Orf added.

Another idea for holding the presidential election under the coronavirus pandemic is to increase the number of polling stations from 60,000 to 80,000, he said.

The deputy minister also stated that the government is likely to declare a ban on public meetings of election campaigns, like the parliamentary run-off votes.

The next presidential election in June 2021 will be held simultaneously with council and midterm parliamentary and Assembly of Experts elections.

Candidates hoping to run in the next elections are to apply in early April for approval. The final list is to be announced by the Guardian Council in early June.

Under Iran’s law, an incumbent president cannot run for a third term if he has already served for two consecutive terms in office.