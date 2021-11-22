China Stops Construction Of Secret UAE Port Project After US Raises Concerns

By Al Bawaba News

China stopped construction of a secret port project in the United Arab Emirates after U.S. intelligence agencies suspected it was a military facility, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The project was halted after the Biden administration warned the Emirati government that a Chinese military presence in the UAE could threaten relationship between the two countries, WSJ reported.

According to the report, the U.S. found that China was constructing some sort of military installation at the port near Abu Dhabi based on classified satellite imagery. The Emirati government seemed to be oblivious of the military nature of the facility, it added.

A U.A.E. Embassy spokesman in Washington was quoted in the WSJ saying: “The U.A.E. has never had an agreement, plan, talks or intention to host a Chinese military base or outpost of any kind.”

Original article