Russian Honor Guard.

Protests Against Sending Mobilized Russians To Fight In Ukraine Spread To 15 Federal Subjects – OpEd

Paul Goble 0 Comments

The Verstka news agency has posted an interactive map showing where protests against sending newly mobilized Russians to fight in Ukraine have occurred. So far, they have spread to 15 federal subjects, including those along the border with Ukraine, those in Central Russia, Tatarstan, Tomsk and others as well.

Most of those taking part in these protests are wives, mothers and children of the newly mobilized and they are demanding that the authorities block the dispatch of their men to fight in Ukraine and to return those who have already been sent there (verstka.media/protesty-rodstvennikov-mobilizovannyh-karta/).

In some of the federal subjects, officials have promised that they will work to ensure that none of the mobilized from these areas are on the front lines and that those in Ukraine at all should be returned to Russia. Protesters are also demanding a roundtable with the defense ministry to discuss this situation.

Some of the protesters aren’t waiting for the authorities to do anything. Instead, they are travelling to places such as Ukraine’s Luhansk Oblast where mobilized Russians have been sent. They want to do what they can to help their men escape service on the front lines, the news agency reports.

Paul Goble

Paul Goble is a longtime specialist on ethnic and religious questions in Eurasia. Most recently, he was director of research and publications at the Azerbaijan Diplomatic Academy. Earlier, he served as vice dean for the social sciences and humanities at Audentes University in Tallinn and a senior research associate at the EuroCollege of the University of Tartu in Estonia. He has served in various capacities in the U.S. State Department, the Central Intelligence Agency and the International Broadcasting Bureau as well as at the Voice of America and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Mr. Goble maintains the Window on Eurasia blog and can be contacted directly at [email protected] .

