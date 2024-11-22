Bitter Fate Of Alshyns In Kazakh State Based On Mongol-Oirat Ruling Traditions Amid Russian-Chinese Rivalry – Analysis

By Akhas Tazhutov

The native population of Kazakhstan, based on their historical experiences, may be divided into two major groups. The first group, the Middle Zhuz and the Senior Zhuz, are the ones whose forefathers swore allegiance to the Chinese Empire through the intermediary of their Khans in the 18th and 19th centuries. The second group is the ones who have the opposite historical experience. This author already wrote about the former ones in his piece entitled “2 Kazakh Zhuzes’ Subjection To Dzungars And Qing Dynasty In 17-19 C In Context Of Current Chinese-Russian Relations”. This time, it will be about the latter ones.

It’s a long-held stereotype beyond Kazakhstan that the Kazakhs have historically made up a homogenous society, sticking to a single political and ideological tradition in shaping statehood and defining legal culture. However, the reality is that in Kazakh society, there have long been two types of understanding of what should be considered as the historical and ideological foundation of the state. And as kinds of traditional views and attitudes, they are alternative, even antagonistic to each other.

A Look Into The Past

The roots of their origin go back, on the one hand, to the Kazakh Khanate, founded in the mid-15th century on the Senior Zhuz and the Middle Zhuz traditional territories (South, North, and East Kazakhstan) and based on the ideology of Genghisism, and the other hand, the Nogai State, which began to take shape in the early 15th сentury on the Junior Zhuz traditional territory (Western Kazakhstan) and pointedly abandoned the ideology of Genghisism, having put forward its political narrative, in which there was no place for the descendants of the founder of the Mongol Empire.

The first of these two States was ruled by the descendants of Jochi and Urus Khan until 1822, that is, the hereditary khans from the Genghisid dynasty, while the latter, by the descendants of Emir Edige (Edigu) from the Manghud tribe who was called by Ruy Gonzalez de Clavijo, sent in 1402 as an ambassador to Tamerlane by King Henry III of Castile and Leon in Spain, “the Ruler of Tartaria” and “the Emperor of Tartaria” for over two centuries, until his last descendants moved to Moscow, where they took baptism and became known as Princes Urusov and Yusupov. Here’s how Russian historian Vadim Trepavlov, author of a book entitled “History of the Nogai Horde”, described what had happened next: “After the dissolution of the Nogai Horde, those of its inhabitants who had moved to the west kept the ethnic name of Nogais (the same applies to their descendants in the North Caucasus today). The ones who had stayed on the territory east of the Ural River [i.e. the Alshyns] became part of the Kazakh Junior Zhuz (and later merged with the Kazakh ethnic group), as well as several Turkic-speaking peoples of Central Asia and Siberia”.

But this is also only a view from the outside. Well, what are the opinions of the Kazakhs of the 20th and 21st centuries on the matter? Here is what Berik Alshynbaev, a Kazakhstani author, said in this respect in an article entitled “We are not Kazakhs, we are Alshyns” and published on May 23, 2007: “The Alshyns began to be seen as part of the Kazakh people only after the Russians had established power over them. Moreover, it is Russians who, by all accounts, made much effort to arrange things so that the Alshyns would have begun to be considered part of the Kazakh people. But, as life shows, that hasn’t actually happened. They [Kazakhs and Alshyns] had never been part of one state and society in the old days before the Russian authorities arrived in the Kazakh steppes. This isn’t our conclusion. It follows from what Mukhamedzhan Tynyshpayev, a prominent Kazakh political and public figure, in his research piece entitled “The History of the Kyrgyz-Kazakh People”, and published in 1925, said: “While the Kirghiz [Kazakhs] of the Senior Horde aren’t even aware of the Golden Horde at all, and the Kipchaks and Argyns in the Middle Horde remember just a little something about it, all the legends and epics of the Alchyns show their life as it was in the days of the Golden Horde and the Nogai Horde. the fact that the Junior Horde was part of the Nogais is beyond any doubt… Murat Monkin, a Kazakh poet who died in 1906, in a highly peculiar poetic work entitled ‘Uch-Kiyan’, sang the inglorious end of the Golden Horde and the national drama of the Nogai people”. Hence the conclusion: until the early 20th century, the Alshyns considered and felt themselves not to be Kazakhs, but, one might say, Nogais. Their national drama was the drama of the Nogais, and not at all of the Kazakhs. And the Nogais had a completely different history until the late 18th century, than the Kazakhs. Thus, it turns out that to the Alshyns, the history of the Kazakhs pertaining to this period is the history of some other people. What happened after that could be considered to be part of the Russian [and Soviet] history”.

In addition, it should be said that in the period of coexistence in the eastern part of the dissolved Golden Horde before the arrival of the western Mongols (known as Oirats, or Dzhungars and Kalmyks) to the territory of contemporary Kazakhstan, the Kazakhs and the Nogais had been waging endless fierce wars against each other. In his book “History of the Nogai Horde”, Vadim Trepavlov listed a string of battles between them in 1520-1540. The first war between them was back in 1472 and then the Nogai Ruler Musa inflicted a crushing defeat on the Kazakh Khan Burunduk’s army.

The antagonism between Edigu’s descendants, who had been ruling the Nogai Horde, and Urus Khan’s descendants, who had been ruling the Kazakh Khanate, harked back to when the States under consideration had not been established yet. Edigu’s father, Kutlukiya, died at the hands of Urus Khan, the great-grandfather of the first Kazakh khans, Janibek and Kerey. Later, as stated in historical sources, the Nogai biis [rulers] repeatedly referred to this fact. Tokhtamysh Khan, another descendant of Genghis Khan, killed Edigu’s stepfather, thus gaining a fierce enemy for the rest of his life. In 1406, Edigu killed Tokhtamysh. In 1419, one of the sons of Tokhtamysh, Kadyrberdy, killed Edigu. In 1427, Barak Khan, the grandson of Urus Khan, uncle of Kerey Khan, and father of Janibek Khan, now known as the founding fathers of the Kazakh Khanate, killed Mansur, one of Edigu’s sons. Around 1428, Sultan Mahmud, Gazi, and Nauruz, Mansur’s brothers, killed Barak. Now there is a version that Kerey and Janibek, who split off with their yurt from the Uzbek Khanate and, having retired to the borders of Moghulistan, created the Kazakh Khanate, were thus escaping the vengeful descendants of Edigu.

In 1634, the Great Nogay Horde, located on the territory of modern Western Kazakhstan, suffered a major defeat in losing their ancestral lands in the interfluve of Volga and Ural to Kalmyks, who had originally come from Western Mongolia. Kanai Bi, the last ruler of the Nogai Horde, was imprisoned by the Russians and died in captivity 4 years later. Here is how Wikipedia described what happened next: “The Kalmyks expelled the Nogais, who fled to the Northern Caucasian Plains and to the Crimean Khanate, areas under the control of the Ottoman Empire. Some Nogai groups sought the protection of the Russian garrison at Astrakhan. The remaining nomadic Turkic tribes became vassals of the Kalmyk Khan… The Junior Zhuz or the Lesser Horde of the Kazakhs occupied the lands of the former Nogai Khanate in Western Kazakhstan”.

Approximately one hundred years after those events, the population of that region, who has never felt some belonging to the Genghisid political and legal tradition before or since, chose Abulkhair, descendant of Genghis Khan, to be their ruler. That concession seems to have been in large part attributable to the obvious hopelessness of the situation that the Alshyns, ancestors of modern West Kazakhs, were in then. At that time, there seemingly was almost no place left for them in what is now Western Kazakhstan: the interfluve of Volga and Ural was occupied by the Kalmyks, the southern part of the region up to the Emba River, by the Turkmens, while the Bashkirs were claiming its northern and eastern parts up to the upper reaches of the Emba River and to the Northern Aral coastal areas (Salavat Taimassov, “Vatabdash”, April, 2008).

And yet at the time (300 years ago and over the following decades), the Alshyns were a very numerous people. The governor-general of Ufa governorate Otto Heinrich Igelström, in his report written in 1785 and entitled “Brief information about the Kirghiz-Kaisaks”, said that Kazakhs “are divided into three parts, the Senior, Middle, and Junior Hordes, the latter being the most populous one among them”. While the first mufti of the Orenburg Muslim Spiritual Assembly, Mukhamedzhan Khusainov, in his report on the number of Kazakhs, written and presented to Emperor Alexander I in 1805, concluded that the Junior Zhuz had had a population of approximately 4,000,000 by the end of the 18th – beginning of the 19th century. In the first third of the 18th century, they might have been less in number, but hardly much. Another question is how was it that so many people accumulated in this part of modern Kazakhstan in that period. It is the topic for a separate talk. What is the key to understanding what happened next is that the people in that region were desperate for expanding their living space at that specific time.

It might be expected under the circumstances that entering into negotiations with the Russian Empire, which had then already seized numerous steppe areas in Eurasia, could contribute to resolving the problem. But choosing this kind of way would mean the emergence of a need for a single ruler to confirm negotiability. That is probably what led the Alshyn people, who were part of the Nogai Horde, which, after 1634, in what is now Western Kazakhstan, was left without a single political authority that had previously been personified by the Nogai supreme rulers with the titles of “bii”, “ulubii”, which had been considered equal to the Genghisidic khan, to turn to the idea of inviting one of the Genghisids to represent them as their common representative in relations with external actors, first of all with Russia.

In 1718, Abulkhair was made the first Khan of the Alshyns. It should be noted that he was one of the few documented khans in what is now Kazakhstan to have not been descended from either Janibek Khan or Kerei Khan, the founders of the medieval Kazakh state. That is the fact of his having been proclaimed Khan of the Alshyns did not mean, in political and legal terms, incorporating this part of the former Nogai Horde into the Kazakh Khanate, although the notion of the ‘Little Horde of Kazakhs’ already existed then. But at that time, the word “Kazakhs” was a unifying ethnonym, just as was the case with the word “Tatars”, and meant “Turkic-speaking nomads living in the steppe zone of eastern Dasht-i-Kipchak”. It is known that the eastern Nogais who remained on in what is the territory of modern Western Kazakhstan called themselves “Alshyns” and “Zhetiru”, and their homeland, “Nogayly” – “the country of the Nogais”. The Kalmyks then called it “Nogayty”. After that region had been involved in the Russian state administrative governance system, the “Kazaks” [“Kazakhs”] and, later, the “Kyrgyz-Kaisaks” unifying ethnonyms were made official, and the indigenous population of Western Kazakhstan gradually got used to perceiving the first of them as their name. They also became accustomed to being called the “Little Horde” or “Junior Zhuz” of the Kazakh people. These notions lived well into the Soviet period and then found their way into contemporary times. All this most probably was initially caused by the fact of Abulkhair’s being proclaimed as Khan of the Alshyn and the Zhetiru people.

In the 17th-19th centuries, the invitation of a descendant of Genghis Khan by one or another Turkic people, who previously had been ruled by their rulers and were at that time about to swear or already sworn allegiance to the Russian emperors, to become their khan did not at all mean an attempt to create or recreate the Genghisid state in the traditional sense. The best proof of that is the experience of Abulkhair, as well as his sons and grandsons as Khans.

At this point, it may be worth mentioning that there is a vague suspicion that the Russian authorities might have been behind the idea of creating the Khan’s power headed by Abulkhair in the eastern part of the former Nogai Horde (which now is Western Kazakhstan). Maybe this author is wrong, but you can judge it for yourself.

In 1717, on the order of Peter the Great of Russia, Prince Alexander Bekovich-Cherkasskii led the first Russian seven thousand-strong military expedition to the Khanate of Khiva, separated from Russia by the territory of nowadays Western Kazakhstan with the mission of forcing the Khivan Khan into subservience and sending envoys to India to establish direct trade with the Mughal Empire. The campaign ended in total failure and achieved almost nothing. Alexander Bekovich-Cherkasskii and his men, divided up into groups, were surrounded by the Khivans and slaughtered. Aleksei Tevkelev, who had set off on the path with the expedition to Khiva and who would later play a pivotal role in convincing Abulkhair and the Alshyn tribal leaders to take the oath of allegiance to Russia, avoided being killed by the Khivans because Bekovich-Cherkassky had a bit earlier sent him on a mission to India via Persia. He was captured halfway through by the Persians and prevented from returning to the main mission. The Khivan army the Russian expedition faced included many Kazakhs. Kazakhs, who had been previously encountered by the Russians on their way to the Khivan Khanate, were very hostile, too. From this, it was evident that before the Russian Empire made another move for the Khivan Khanate, it should search for ways to achieve the nomadic Alshyns’ loyalty. And in October 1731, Tevkelev appeared once more in Western Kazakhstan’s steppes, with another mission this time – to convince Abulkhair Khan, who had become the Junior Zhuz ruler back in 1718, and his tribal leaders to take the oath of allegiance to Russia.

However, regarding this deal, it seems that Tevkelev and Abulkhair were on one side, with the Kazakh tribal elders on the other. The thing was that yet in the summer of 1730, the ruler of the Alshyns had sent an embassy to St. Petersburg to Empress Anna Ioannovna with a request to take the Junior Zhuz under Russian suzerainty. In February 1731, the Russian Empress signed an official state document accepting Abulkhair Khan and his horde as her subjects and becoming their supreme ruler. In October of the same year, the Russian mission headed by Tevkelev arrived at the residence of the Junior Zhuz ruler to witness Abulkhair Khan’s and the Junior Zhuz tribal leaders’ swearing allegiance to the Russian Empire and the Russian monarch. And then, during a preliminary secret meeting with Abulkhair Khan, he learned that the latter had made a decision to accept Russian suzerainty, as Tevkelev himself wrote, “alone, without the consent of others”.

That is, it was an individual initiative undertaken by the Junior Zhuz ruler beyond the will of the tribal leaders in his horde. Judging by what is written in Tevkelev’s report about this mission, it turns out that Abulkhair deceived the Russian Empress, assuring her through his envoys that all his people were willing to become Russian subjects, whereas this was what he alone wished. At that same preliminary secret meeting, the nomadic ruler gave the Russian envoy a clue about how the latter should appease the tribal leaders and thus convince them to become Russian subjects. Here, the specific details of what then ensued are not as important as the fact that Abulkhair Khan and Tevkelev managed to cope with the task before them.

And if to call things by their proper names, it (that task in the interests of Russia) seems to have consisted, among other things, of achieving the loyalty of the Junior Zhuz and gaining power over the territory of modern Western Kazakhstan through which the shortest route to the Khiva Khanate (and from there to India via Afghanistan) ran. The prerequisites for the so-called ‘Great Game’ of the 19th century, the competition for influence in Central Asia between Great Britain and Russia, had already begun to take shape at that time. The loyalty of the Junior Zhuz and the cooperation from the Kazakhs in what is now Western Kazakhstan were found to be useful to the Russians when they sent a second military expedition to Khiva in November 1839 after the British army had occupied Kabul in August 1839. Ten thousand four hundred fifty camels, which were used to transport the Russian troops, were accompanied by 2,090 Kazakhs. But the military expedition never reached Khiva and turned back halfway.

What did the parties want and what did they achieve as a result of Alexei Tevkelev’s mission? The West Kazakhs were then in great need of enlarging their living space, and they wanted to get at least access to the use of water sources and pastures in the basins of the Yaik River and its tributaries. At most, they expected the Russian Empress would allow them to move to the Kuban River valley. As far as can be judged, they at least partially achieved the former of these two goals since they were allowed to reside along the left bank of the Ural River. Whereas Abulkhair’s request to allow him and all his people to move to the Kuban River valley, which he, according to Mukhametzhan Tynyshpaev, a Kazakh public figure, a deputy of the Second State Duma of Russia, a prime minister of the Turkestan autonomy, addressed to the Russian Empress in 1740, was left unanswered.

What did Russia want, and what did it achieve? For the Russian authorities, bringing the Junior Zhuz into subjection, as far as can be judged, was an intermediate step in the implementation of a three-step complex strategy, in the realization of which Abulkhair found himself embroiled in one way or another. The events in connection with it (that strategy), and with the role of Abulkhair Khan in implementing it, were gradually unfolding from the early 18th century to almost the midthcentury in Bashkiria, Western Kazakhstan, and then in the Khivan Khanate. In all three cases, the internal political and geopolitical interests of the Russian Empire were being guessed behind them.

Opinions differ among researchers as to exactly how and when Abulkhair became the khan of the Kazakh Junior Zhuz. Some believe this happened in 1718, others in the mid-1720s (Moiseyev V.A. Dzungar Khanate and Kazakhs of the 17th–18th centuries. Alma-Ata: Gylym Publishers, 1991. P. 86). The only well-established fact (Into the Kazakh Steppe: John Castle’s Mission to Khan Abulkhayir, 1736) is that Abulkhair’s proclamation as khan of the Bashkirs, who had come under Russian rule back in the 16th century, took place before he was elected Khan of the Kazakh Junior Zhuz.

According to the data provided by Bashkir authors, the former occurred in the period 1712-1714. At that period, the nature of Abulkhair’s actions was in no way connected with the domestic and foreign policy agenda of the Kazakhs. This means that this was a Genghisid who had already gone into collaboration with the Russian authorities. Otherwise, he would not have been there, let alone become the ruler of Bashkiria, a subject to the Russian Empire under Peter the Great. His election as Khan of Bashkirs was initiated by Bashkirian Tarkhan Aldar Isekeyev. Then, in addition to that, he also became Khan of the Junior Zhuz Kazakhs.

In the summer of 1730, Aldar Isekeyev arrived at Abulkhair’s headquarters, located on the Irgiz River. What they talked about almost 300 years ago is unknown. What is known is that on September 8, 1730, they wrote a letter to Empress Anna Ioannovna, known also as Anna I of Russia, reading as follows: “Your subject Aldarbai [Aldar Isekeyev] was demanding an envoy be deployed from us to Your Majesty, and therefore, we, Abulkhair Khan, with the people being subject to me… are bowing before You”. It was seen as an address containing a commitment to become Russian subjects. According to Bashkir researchers and authors, the letter was written as if Aldar “was quite literally making Abulkhair Khan accept Russian suzerainty”. This may seem like an exaggeration. But, on the other hand, it still seems that Aldar Isekeyev was the main initiator and organizer of that event. And it was he who then accompanied Alexei Tevkelev with a letter from Empress Anna Ioannovna to the residence of Abulkhair Khan.

Further on, that ruler of the Bashkirs and the Western Kazakhs was already acting on the direct orders of the Russian authorities. At the beginning of 1738, Abulkhair Khan received from Colonel Alexei Tevkelev a command to go to subdue a revolt by the “Bashkir thieves”. He went with an army to Bashkiria, and there, he took it upon himself to convince the Bashkirs to stop acts of disobedience and humbly express their humility and obedience.

Abulkhair Khan acted just similarly in the case of the Khivan Khanate. In October 1731, he took the oath of allegiance to the Russian Empire. In December 1731, he, being a newly minted subject of Russia, sent an embassy to Khiva, headed by his son Nuraly, to persuade Ilbars, the then Khivan Khan, to swear allegiance to the Russian Empress Anna Ioannovna. Behind this mission, the influence of Tevkelev and the ones who were standing over him can again be discerned. But that venture was not successful. Abulkhair didn’t stop at that, and in 1740, when Ilbars was defeated by the Iranian ruler Nadir Shah and was executed by the latter, he, accompanied by several Russian military officers and a small detachment, arrived in Khiva and claimed the khanate. But soon, out of fear of Nadir Shah, he left Khiva. But in the spring of 1741, his son Nuraly made a campaign against Khiva and seized the khan’s throne. From that time until 1770, the Khivan Khanate was ruled by representatives of two branches of the Genghisids associated with the Junior Zhuz, the dynasties of Abulkhair and Batyr, who had taken the oath of allegiance to the Russian Empire back in 1731. Another thing is that Russia failed to capitalize on that circumstance and extract any particular political or trading benefits from it. Given the logistical capabilities of that time, the idea of the inclusion of a state, separated from Russia by a vast, droughty, and sparsely populated area, to the Russian empire, even as a vassal possession with the status of a protectorate, probably seemed unreachable, and therefore, unattractive and distant from reality to those who were making decisions in St Petersburg.

During the 18th century and the first few decades of the 19th century, Abulkhair and his descendants became the rulers of Alshyns (West Kazakhs), Bashkirs, Karakalpaks, and Turkmens. But that was a completely different type of power than the one practiced by the Genghisid khans of the Middle and Senior Zhuz Kazakhs. In the first case, the Genghisids acted as strangers who came or were brought and/or imposed from outside by the will of circumstances or much more powerful forces, and the subject people saw them just as a kind of elective leaders for certain periods. In the second case, they ruled, being seen by the subject people as their own legitimate hereditary rulers (khans). Such a difference was due to the absence (in the first case) and the presence (in the second) of well-established Genghisid political and legal traditions behind the formation of statehood in these communities.

It is, therefore, not surprising that the Alshyns (West Kazakhs) began to resist fiercely when Russia assumed the course toward appointing Abulkhair’s descendants as their rulers on the rights of the hereditary khans, dragged into the Russian Empire’s orbit as vassals. Nuraly, the son of Abulkhair, who had been approved by St Petersburg as the next Khan of the Junior Zhuz Kazakhs, was, in fact, a mere puppet in the hands of the colonial authorities, so he acted as their collaborator. He had no other basis for the support of his power. But be that as it may, Nuraly did not enjoy the trust and respect of either the Russians or his nominal subjects. The governor-general of Ufa governorate, baron Otto Heinrich Igelström accused Nuraly of being weak and powerless, threatening to stop paying him his salary. In fact, St. Petersburg was well aware that, in this case, the problem was not on the side of Nuraly Khan’s leadership credentials and that its root lay in the fact that the majority of Alshyns were categorically rejecting efforts of restoring the Genghisid khans’ hereditary power in their homeland. But it probably was not easy for them to lay aside immediately uniformity in the administration of the three Kazakh Zhuzes.

The struggle of the tribal leaders against Nuraly Khan and his entourage steadily intensified and reached its climax in late 1785. The former were demanding the tsarist government remove Nuraly Khan and offering to restore the system of power over the Junior Zhuz Kazakhs the way it had been during Edigu and his heirs. What is remarkable is that they undertook the implementation of the measures that were bound to such changes without waiting for approval from the Russian authorities. The Junior Zhuz, which was and still is composed of three parts, Baiuly, Zhetiru, and Alimuly (Karakesek), had accordingly been divided into three hordes. And each of them had chosen their leader (bii). Syrym Datov was elected as a kind of overall leader (ulybii) of all three hordes. Nuraly Khan became resistant to this all. Syrym Datov then attacked his residence and destroyed it. Nuraly escaped and found refuge with the Ural Cossacks.

Thus, in the spring of 1786, Nuraly Khan was expelled from the Junior Zhuz and taken under the protection of the Russian tsarist authorities, who sheltered him in the Kalmykovsk fortress. In June of the same year, the Russian Empress Catherine II formally removed him from the Khan’s power. She wrote to baron Otto Heinrich Igelström that she considered it unnecessary to maintain a policy of reelecting the khan, and in 1786, the latter developed reforms aimed at dissolving the power of Genghis Khan’s descendants in what now is Western Kazakhstan and creating a kind of steppe parliament – the Alshyn people’s assembly instead. Empress Catherine II approved them. Nuraly Khan was sent to Ufa, Bashkiria, where his father, Abulkhair, had once begun his khan career. He remained there for the rest of his life.

Against the backdrop of attempts to implement Igelström’s reforms, there was a growing conflict between the sultans, the descendants of Genghis Khan, who did not want to accept the loss of influence in the West Kazakh steppe, and the Junior Zhuz tribal chiefs. They were not bringing about the expected results. So then the Russian authorities began gravitating back toward reestablishing the power of khans in Junior Zhuz. In 1791, the tsarist administration announced the relevant decision and established Yesim, a son of Nuraly and grandson of Abulkhair, as Khan. In response, Syrym Datov effectively declared war on Russia, the result of which was the murder of its protege Yesim, which was committed with the participation of the tribal biis (leaders) of all three hordes of the Junior Zhuz. That deed by them was a kind of symbol of their irreconcilable rejection of the Genghisid political and legal ruling traditions in their homeland.

However, the Russian tsarist administration did not cease attempting to support the claims of Abulkhair’s heirs to power over at least some tribes or tribal groups of the Alshyns (West Kazakhs). In 1801, Emperor Paul I allowed Bukey, Nuraly’s brother, to move to the area that lay between the rivers Ural and Volga with those who agreed to be his subjects. And it seems that the latter were offered a kind of deal – they should recognize themselves as subjects of Genghisid Khan in exchange for the right to settle in new lands called the Bukey Horde territory.

But in 1836-1837, during the rule of Zhangir Khan, Bukey’s heir, there was an uprising of the Alshyns under the leadership of the batyr (which is an honorific term meaning ‘brave warrior’ in the Kazakh military culture and language) Isatay Taimanov and the poet Makhambet Utemisov against the Khan’s power. The latter’s poems quite clearly set out the objectives of the rebels: making the rights of ordinary people and the Genghisids equal and humiliating members of the Khan clan, followed by the cutting off of their heads, according to the steppe rules, in retaliation for their misdeeds. From this, one can conclude that Isatai and Makhambet were going to do to Zhangir Khan and his entourage what Syrym Datov and his followers had done to Yesim Khan several decades earlier. They besieged the Khan’s residence, demanding that power in the Bukey Horde be transferred to the tribal chiefs. Zhangir Khan managed to fight them off with the help of Russian troops under the command of lieutenant colonels Karl Geke and Nikolai Merkuliev. In one of the subsequent battles with Russian troops, Isatai was killed and beheaded. Later, Makhambet was also killed and beheaded. This atrocious act was committed by an assassin sent by the Genghisids.

Therefore, the conclusion is, in the Junior Zhuz (in what is now Western Kazakhstan), the Genghisid ruling following the period after Abulkhair, even if it persisted somehow, rested exclusively on the Russian bayonets.

The Alshyn poetic storytellers, who served as guardians of historical memory, propagandists of traditional spiritual values, and proponents of the ideology of their community from the fifteenth century into the middle 20th century, glorified and set as an example just the rulers and prominent figures of the Nogai Horde, and also its heroes such as Syrym, Isatai and Makhambet, who sought to overthrow the Khan’s power imposed and defended by the Russian Empire. While in the poetic works of their counterparts in the Senior and, especially, Middle Zhuz, the names of the Genghisid rulers were praised as symbols of the state and nation they had created, and their images were given the aura of heroic defenders of their homeland and their subjects. This was the case not only under the tsarist Russia but also even during the Soviet period. All the more is that so these days.

What does this all have to do with the current situation in and around Kazakhstan? And what does it have to do with the context of Russian-Chinese relations with a focus on the territorially largest republic of Central Asia? Let’s address these questions in queue order.

Here is what can be said on the first question. At one time, the word ‘Kazakhs’ (or ‘Kazaks’), just like the word ‘Tatars’, was being used as a socionym. Various ethnic or social groups, known by these names, could sometimes have little or absolutely nothing in common with each other and little or no idea about each other. This all was very similar to how the natives of America ended up being Indians.

For example, since the 16th century, the Kazakh tribe, known also as “Kazakhlu” or “Kazakhlar”, had been wandering in the Southern Caucasus. They established the Kazakh Sultanate, ruled by ‘khans’. After having been annexed by Russia, the Kazakh Sultanate was abolished in 1819, that is, only three years before the liquidation of the original Kazakh Khanate on the territory of the Middle Zhuz. It is unlikely that the Transcaucasian Kazakhs had ever heard of the existence of Central Asian Kazakhs, and even if they had, what significance could it have had for them? In the case of the emergence of Kazakhs in Central Asia, initially, it was, apparently, about ‘Uzbek-Kazakhs’ (Kazakhs who separated from the Uzbek Khanate) and ‘Nogai-Kazakhs’ (Kazakhs who broke away from the Nogai Horde). As the territories where they lived were located close to each other, they could have allied to confront some common enemy at some point in history. It appears as though that is when it all got started, and the ideas concerning the Senior, Middle, and Junior Zhuzes began to take shape. The numeral ‘zhuz’ (‘hundred’) is, among other things, a military term meaning a battle group.

Before the clash with some common enemy, one of, say, the flanks (for example, the left or lesser flank) of the all-Kazakh battle formations could have been assigned to the Nogai-Kazakhs. Subsequently, the name – the Lesser Zhuz, or the Junior Zhuz – could have stuck and started being applied to all of the Nogai-Kazakhs.

The latter hardly called themselves that (i.e., the Lesser or Junior Zhuz) until information about who the Kazakh people were and are from Russian written historical sources began to become widespread among them. These sources, first of all, were spreading and reinforcing the concept of Kazakh Zhuzes not only in Russian and Kazakh societies but also throughout the world. Until the twentieth century, those in what is now Western Kazakhstan had taken very little notice of what those traditionally referred to as ‘the Senior Zhuz’ and ‘the Middle Zhuz’ were doing. They were still setting their eyes on the west, where their ancestors had once lived. For instance, Murat Monkeuly (1843-1906), a poetic storyteller, left the following lines: “First of all, the Russians won a victory [over us] and took the Volga River, then the places where Astrakhan and Saratov are located…”. By the time those words were said, the Lower Volga and Astrakhan had already been ruled by the Russian tsarist administration for almost three hundred and fifty years. Further comments on the matter, as they say, are unnecessary…

The Russian Empire, being a huge centralized state, tended to give general (common) names to different ethnicities who might seem similar to Russians, though, indeed, they differed from each other in many ways. The Soviet Union, its successor, having continued to follow this approach, began to provide a unified educational, cultural, and socio-political base for this practice.

Here’s what Berik Alshynbayev, a Kazakh journalist, in his article “We are not Kazakhs, we are Alshyns”, published back in 2007, wrote about how the situation in Kazakhstan developed in that context: “An Alshyn is perceived [by the Kazakhs] as an enemy at an instinctive level… Although the Alshyns, who had emerged from the Nogai Horde, were assigned to be part of the Kazakh ethnic group back in the 18th century by the will of the Russian Empire, these two peoples of diverse origins who had lived different lives in the past continued to remain quite distant from being merged into a single ethnicity until the early 20th century. Already in the Soviet period, purposeful, practical work began to be made to merge them into a single socialist ethnicity. Тhere was a common school education built according to a single scheme. There were also uniform textbooks, as well as science and culture institutions, etc. It seemed that the Soviet power had practically achieved the goal of merging the Kazakhs and the Alshyns into a single ethnicity. But then the Soviet Union dissolved and faded out into history. And the Kazakhs quickly revived their traditionally alienated attitude towards the Alshyns. This is probably not surprising as their rejection of the indigenous population of Western Kazakhstan had historically been very strong”.

He went on to claim the following: The Alshyns “had developed as a completely different people with their own specific physical and spiritual characteristics. This was proved by the research findings made by a certain Kazakh scientist in the 1970s. The result was the destruction of the print run of his book by the decision of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Kazakhstan and the Academy of Sciences of the Kazakh Soviet Socialist Republic. The most remarkable thing, however, is that it has not been reprinted yet”.

In the above case, he may have meant the following. According to the decision made by the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Kazakhstan in 1977, a treatise on population genetics of the Kazakh people by Kazakhstan’s scientist Orazak Ismagulov, originally published as “Ethnic genetic geography of Kazakhstan: (serological research)”, fell under the ban. The book was withdrawn from sale, and thus collected number of its copies were cut into small pieces in the basement of the Academy of Sciences of the Kazakh SSR and then burned. That decision of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Kazakhstan had long since been forgotten by everyone. And yet, the book is still no longer being published. What is the reason? The author was at the time ‘accused of one-sided treatment of the tribal and clan factors in connection with modern times’. It is reported that those ‘allegations have since been withdrawn’. But that treatise mainly remains out of reach in Kazakhstan. And as far as is known, it only can now be borrowed from the Russian State Library.

At the end of his article, Berik Alshynbayev concluded as follows: “Meanwhile, life itself is increasingly raising the issue of the incompatibility of Kazakhs and Alshyns. The latter are quietly being pushed to the periphery of political and public life in Kazakhstan. Apparently, some kind of unspoken program is being implemented. This means that the Kazakh elite is well aware of who the Alshyns actually are and is taking measures against them that are commonly used to limit the opportunities for ethnic minorities in some other countries”.

Seeking answers to whether there has been and is some “unspoken program” Berik Alshynbayev referred to means entering the land of assumption. Therefore, it is better to consider those things that are better known and can be checked. Here, first of all, we need to consider the situation that developed in the relations between the party-Soviet elites of the Kazakh Senior and Middle Zhuz, on the one hand, and the ones of the Junior Zhuz, on the other, in the late Soviet period. Let us listen to what Fedor Razzakov, a Russian writer, historian, and journalist, has to say in this connection: “Power in the union republics was divided between various [political] clans, thereby they had equal shares in it… [In almost all the union republics of the USSR, these were normally the regional political clans competing for power]. [But] in Kazakhstan, for example, power was shared by three [tribal] clans which represented the Senior, the Middle, and the Junior Zhuzes”.

Among the 15 first secretaries, who had headed the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Kazakhstan from 1925 to 1989 and had indeed been the supreme heads of this Central Asian Union Republic throughout that period, there were just two ethnically Kazakh people: Zhumabay Shayakhmetov (in 1946-1954) and Dinmukhamed Kunayev (in 1960-1962, and then in 1964-1986). The former, by the way, belonged to the Argyn tribe and hence to the Middle Zhuz, and the latter was said to belong to the Ysty tribe of the Senior Zhuz.

In 1986, when the time came for the latter to retire, Moscow, following the rules of its personnel strategy about the national union republics and based on the fact that members of the elites of two of the three Zhuzes in Kazakhstan had already been on that position, began preparing the candidacy of Zakash Kamalidenov, a representative of the Junior Zhuz, to replace Dinmukhamed Kunayev. The former had earlier been entrusted with the chairmanship of the republican state security agency, which was evidence of the special trust in him on the part of the Kremlin.

His rivals were Nursultan Nazarbayev, a representative of the Senior Zhuz, and Yerkin Auelbekov, a representative of the Middle Zhuz. Therefore, the resistance to his appointment as the leader of Kazakhstan was so strong that the leadership of the CPSU in Moscow decided to go for an intermediate solution to this matter, namely, to temporarily replace Kunayev with Gennady Kolbin, an ethnic Russian from outside, with the subsequent strengthening of the position of people from Western Kazakhstan near the latter and then appoint Kamalidenov to this high position instead of him. However, Gennady Kolbin’s appointment as the First Secretary of the Communist Party of Kazakhstan incited mass protests in the then capital of the republic, Almaty, i.e. the events of December 1986. According to Amangeldy Shabdarbaev, who had then been the head of security of Kunayev, in a telephone call to the latter, Soviet leader Gorbachev accused him of organizing those protests, saying: “According to the investigation, all the traces lead to you. There will be tough punishments”. Later, while on a visit to Moscow, the former first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Kazakhstan [Dinmukhamed Kunayev] allegedly said that the December 1986 events had been orchestrated ‘by those who were fighting to come in his stead’. He allegedly named Nursultan Nazarbayev among them, too.

But be that as it may, representatives of Western Kazakhstan held three out of the five highest leadership positions in Kazakhstan under Gennady Kolbin, in 1987-1988. However, the elevation of a Junior Zhuz representative to the top position in the Central Asian Republic never occurred. Obstacles that prevented him from having access to that post appeared as a consequence of a disinformation and discredit campaign that had most apparently been organized immediately after the Zheltoksan [December 1986] events in Almaty by the community of representatives of the Senior and Middle Zhuz and consisted in enormously spreading among the Kazakh population the claims that the representatives of the Junior Zhuz were to blame for what had happened in December 1986. Like, they behaved in 1986 the way Abulkhair Khan and the Alshyn (West Kazakh) tribal chiefs had behaved in 1731, having betrayed the common Kazakh interests and going over to the side of the Russians.

In the late 1980s, against the backdrop of the increasing loss of Moscow’s previously very strong influence on Almaty, the then capital of Kazakhstan, representatives of Western Kazakhstan who had held some leadership positions in the Kazakh Soviet Socialist Republic were removed from power. And other representatives of the Junior Zhuz were subsequently informally and practically prohibited from holding senior leadership positions in Kazakhstan. This fact had been evidenced in the American and French press (François HAUTER ‘Guerre de clan dans les steppes kazakhes’, mardi 21 septembre 2004, page 4), accordingly, by Nurbulat Masanov, a professor of history in the 1990s, and one of the Kazakh ministers in 2000s.

There should surely be no need to talk about such a decision being officially announced. But just following Kazakhstan’s independence, everything had been arranged in the country’s public space in such a way that the existence of practice in the spirit of such a decision began to be perceived as something self-evident. Here is what the author of the above-mentioned article, Berik Alshynbayev, said on this score: “And here, it is impossible not to remember the fact that back at the dawn of the country’s independence, the parliamentarian and people’s writer (an honorary title in Kazakhstan, awarded primarily to famed older writers) Sherkhan Murtaza, addressing the head of state in the meeting hall of the Supreme Soviet of Kazakhstan, delivered the following instruction to the latter, like on behalf of the Kazakh nation: “Mister President, do not be like Abulkhair Khan!”. He was referring to the first and, in fact, the last Khan of the Junior Zhuz, who accepted Russian suzerainty in 1731. Hence a common belief among the Kazakhs that the Alshyns are closer to the Russians and can betray Kazakh state interests”.

Nomadic Space Race Between The Middle Zhuz And Senior Zhuz

The same vision of West Kazakhs is present in a book published in 1993 and entitled “From My Early Ancestors Down to Me”. This book, the manuscript of which was said to be found by Balgabek Kydyrbekuly, who had been deputy chief editor and chief editor of the Kazakh Communist Party’s main newspaper, “Sotsialistik Kazakhstan”, from 1969 to 1987, although it is considered to have been written in the 18th century, contains an ideological justification for promoting and establishing the right of the elites of the Senior Zhuz to supreme power over all Kazakhs.

Thus, with the collapse of the USSR in Kazakhstan, the Genghisid political and legal tradition of the rule was once again established as the fundamental idea of Kazakh statehood and the value basis of Kazakh political culture. The political and cultural elites of the Middle and Senior Zhuzes have seen and are seeing themselves as carriers of such a tradition and culture, while there have been and still are tactical contradictions between them on the matter of which of these two parts of the Kazakhs should be considered the indigenous ulus (people) of the former Kazakh Khanate and, accordingly, which of the two elite groups representing them has more right to supreme power in Kazakhstan.

In this dispute, the representatives of the former proceed from the fact that the Kazakh Khanate was initially created based on the tribes of the Middle Zhuz. While those of the latter draw on the claims set out in the book “From My Early Ancestors Down to Me” that Jochi, the founder of the Golden Horde and the ancestor of the rulers of the Kazakh Khanate, belonged to the Shapyrashty tribe of the Senior Zhuz, and Genghis Khan himself, to the Zhalaiyr tribe of the same Senior Zhuz. Well, the facts are that since 1958 (with two years of interruption in 1960-1962 and two and a half years of break in 1986-1989), the top leaders of Kazakhstan have been representatives of the Senior Zhuz. From 1989 to 2019, it was Nursultan Nazarbayev, a member of the Shapyrashty tribe of the Senior Zhuz, and from 2019 to the present, it has been Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, a representative of the Zhalaiyr tribe of the Senior Zhuz. But even more revealing is the fact that Talgat Musabayev, a member of the Shapyrashty tribe of the Senior Zhuz, had the honor of being the first cosmonaut (astronaut) of independent Kazakhstan, and Aidyn Aiymbetov, a representative of Zhalaiyr tribe of the Senior Zhuz, had been honored to be the second to go into space on behalf of the Republic of Kazakhstan. That double conquest of space was, as it were, a kind of response of the Senior Zhuz to the fact that Tokhtar Aubakirov, a representative of the Middle Zhuz, was the first among the Kazakhs to go into space back in Soviet times. That is, the ideological justification for establishing the right of the elites of the Senior Zhuz to supreme power in the Kazakh State and the right of other representatives of the southern Kazakhs to stand ahead of the Middle Zhuz Kazakhs (it here seems that Alshyns, or west Kazakhs do not count at all), in the manner as described in the book called “From my early ancestors down to me” published in 1993, appears to be finding its practical embodiment in nowadays Kazakhstan.

According to the historiographical tradition of studying the origins of Kazakh statehood, which has been in place since the early Soviet times, it is believed that the Kazakh Khanate was initially formed based on the Argyns and Kereis, two tribes of the Middle Zhuz. Now, another conjecture in that regard is being put forward and propagated. According to it, the Kazakh Khanate was created on the southeastern outskirts of what now is the territory of Kazakhstan based on the tribes of the current Senior Zhuz, which had earlier been part of the ‘Eke Mongol Ulus’ [Nirun Mongols, or Mongols proper], or the real Mongols of Genghis Khan, hence received the name ‘the Senior Zhuz’; the tribes of the Middle Zhuz, who had been ‘close to the Mongols’ [that is, been the Darlegin Mongols or other Mongols], joined the Kazakh Khanate later, and therefore they were called ‘the Middle Zhuz’; and the tribes of the Junior Zhuz or Alshyns, who had not been Mongols, followed them even later, and therefore, they acquired the name ‘the Junior Zhuz’. This conjecture echoes the conclusion presented by the Moscow State University Information and Analysis Center that “the Senior Zhuz are the Mongols, the Middle Zhuz are the Oirats [Western Mongols], and the Junior Zhuz are the Turks”.

And what does official Kazakh historiography say? The multivolume academic work entitled “History of Kazakhstan” and prepared and published in the post-Soviet period, says: “The Kazakh Khanate was already at the very beginning [of its existence] based on the alliance of the Kazakhs of the two Zhuzes [the Senior and the Middle ones]”.

These are all, of course, just judgments based on information from academic historical science.

But the reality in socio-political life is that the elites of the Senior Zhuz and Middle Zhuz are quite certain that only they have the right to dispute among themselves the right to supreme power in Kazakhstan, and they, based on such an understanding, enter into tactical rivalry with each other. But in strategic terms, that is, in terms of promoting the idea of completely rejecting representatives of the Alshyn people from Western Kazakhstan as possible contenders for any key positions of power or reducing them to the status of citizens lacking full rights in the country, they were and, one must assume, remain strongly and consistently unanimous. This was illustrated and expressed in a very clear way by the historian Nurbulat Masanov, a representative of the Middle Zhuz, who claimed that the representatives of the Junior Zhuz “are not, in the eyes of public opinion, legitimate contenders for power and cannot, therefore, play an independent role in political life”. By public opinion, which allegedly almost on legal bases, does not perceive the Alshyns or natives of Western Kazakhstan (who are called, almost contemptuously, ‘the Small Zhuz’ in the English translation of his article) as legitimate contenders for power, he most apparently meant the consolidated opinion of the Senior and Middle Zhuz, based on evaluating matters in compliance with the longstanding Mongol-Oirat political and legal traditions. Of course, it cannot be anything else.

This attitude towards the Junior Zhuz people has spread to all parts of Kazakh society outside Western Kazakhstan in the post-Soviet era. Berik Alshynbaev, in the already mentioned article entitled “We are not Kazakhs, we are Alshyns” and published back in 2007, said: “Now even in schools that teach in Russian, ethnic Kazakh teachers of humanities often reiterate to schoolchildren that it was the Junior Zhuz people who betrayed us at one time”.

Such wording as a justification for the covert campaign to alienate the Alshyns or the natives of Western Kazakhstan from the main mass of Kazakhs looks, of course, like just a far-fetched pretext, because, firstly, Abulkhair Khan, a kind of mercenary Genghisid, who had then been considered the ruler of the Alshyns, went at it (at the decision to accept Russian suzerainty) alone without having secured the consent of the Junior Zhuz tribal leaders, and when it came to taking the oath before the representative of the Russian Empress, the tribal chiefs of not only the Junior Zhuz but also the Middle Zhuz took part in the event; and, second, yet at the dawn of Kazakhstan’s independence, a monument to this very Abulkhair Khan was erected in front of the regional administration building in Aktobe, the main city of Western Kazakhstan, exactly on the spot where the monument to Lenin used to be, and it is unlikely that the local authorities would dare to have done this without the approval or even the direct order of the Kazakh ruling power.

The reason that is being hidden behind what is reflected in the above-cited words by Nurbulat Masanov most apparently is rooted particularly deep in the Middle Zhuz people and, to a lesser degree, in the Senior Zhuz people and firmly embedded in their elites’ minds. So, what is this about?

The main reason that acts as the motive force behind that campaign against the Alshyns is, in all likelihood, the Senior and Middle Zhuz elites’ awareness of being the bearers and continuers of the traditions of Genghisism [the traditions of statehood and law based on Genghisid norms], and their way of seeing the Alshyns or natives of Western Kazakhstan as the bearers and continuers of the traditions of Edigeism [i.e. the traditions of statehood and law alternative, or even antagonistic to Genghisism and based on faith to extraordinary charisma of Edige-bii, who lived 600 years ago, and his heirs]. The goals of such an undeclared but clearly and progressively implemented course seem to be superseding the Alshyns’ (West Kazakhs’) own historical, political, and cultural values from their collective memory through foisting on their analogs from the Middle and Senior Zhuz instead, imposing them the traditional heroes of the Middle Zhuz and the Senior Zhuz instead of their heroes, and preventing them from developing new heroes of their own.

What May Be Said About How Much Fortunate Tasmagambetov And Musin Were?

After leadership changes had taken place in the Kazakh Union Republic in the mid-1980s, the Junior (Western) Zhuz elites took the most advantageous positions at the highest echelons of power in Kazakhstan. Then, three out of the five highest republican leadership posts were occupied by people from Atyrau, the most important oil-producing region of the republic where Kazakhstan’s giant Kashagan and Tengiz fields are located, represented by Salamat Mukashev (Chairman of the Presidium of the Supreme Soviet of the Kazakh SSR); Sagidulla Kubashev (second Secretary of the Central Committee of the Kazakh Communist Party) and Zakash Kamalidenov (Secretary for ideological work of the Central Committee of the Kazakh Communist Party); with the other two being Gennady Kolbin (first Secretary of the Central Committee of the Kazakh Communist Party), a Kremlin’s representative, and Nursultan Nazarbayev, (Chairman of the Council of Ministers of the Kazakh SSR), a representative from South Kazakhstan (the Senior zhuz).

By the start of the 1990s, when the Kremlin began to rapidly lose authority and political influence in the ethnic (non-Russian) republics, the group of Western Kazakhs, who had previously been appointed to leadership positions in Kazakhstan and their protégés, was ousted from key posts. All the political heavyweights who had been part of that group were sent into retirement. This effectively meant returning to the situation where, according to N.Masanov, just the Senior and Middle Zhuz elites could compete for power against each other, and people from the Small Zhuz could not be seen as “legitimate contenders for power and, therefore, play an independent role in political life”. Later on, when the Kazakh ruling regime, which has represented a firm alliance of the Senior and Middle Zhuz elites all of the years since independence, faced the need to maintain the illusion of normalcy concerning its attitude towards the Junior Zhuz and to this end, began to promote other representatives of the West Kazakhs to high positions in the civil service instead of the above-mentioned ones and those who were said to be their ‘people’, it set to rely mainly on people from smaller tribes, or even clans of Alshyns (West Kazakhs), who were considered quite non-competitive in terms of the fight for power even at the regional level. It’s about people who, no matter how strong they were as politicians in person, a priori did not have the potential to form their own powerful and numerous political teams (clans) from among their fellow tribesmen and relatives.

Sabyr Akhmetaliyev, in an article entitled “Alshyn: home among strangers, a stranger among his own” and published back in 2003, singled out two persons from among the Alshyns (West Kazakhs) whose career paths in post-Soviet Kazakhstan proved to be most successful in the context under consideration. These are Imangali Tasmagambetov and Aslan Musin. Sabyr Akhmetaliyev wrote: “They are very worthy people and talented administrators. I would not at all like the following to be perceived as a jab at them. Their example here is important for clarifying the social situation within the community of West Kazakhs [Alshyns]. They descend from small-numbered tribes: Imangali Tasmagambetov belongs to the Zhappas clan of the Baiuly tribal group, and Aslan Musin to the Ozhyrai clan of the Alimuly tribal group in the Junior Zhuz. Even some from among the Junior Zhuz people may be unaware of these clans. Again, I would not like this to be seen as an attempt to belittle these worthy clans and their representatives. Without belittling the merits of these big [Kazakhstani] statesmen, it must be said frankly that given the realities of life in Kazakh society, they would have very few opportunities to effectively help the masses of their fellow countrymen, even if they wanted to… It probably is this factor that explains why these two people were nominated to the highest-ranking positions as representatives of the Junior Zhuz in modern Kazakhstan. Such a move, on the one hand, kind of muzzle those who speak about the infringement of the rights of Western Kazakhstan’s representatives, and on the other hand, objectively complicates the possible consolidation of political circles representing the Junior Zhuz.”

The pinnacle of I. Tasmagambetov’s career was his work as the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan (in 2002-2003) and that of A. Musin’s, his tenure as the head of the presidential administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan (in 2008-2012). That is, both of them, at one or another time, had been among the five top leaders of the state. However, since then, not a single other representative of Western Kazakhstan has risen so high.

So, can one say that they had more luck in civil service than all the other Western Kazakhstan natives?! Well, it depends. In 2006-2011, there were two mass protests in Kazakhstan, that resulted in clashes between citizens and law enforcement agencies and entailed the death of people. These are the social unrests in Shanyrak, a suburb of Almaty, and Zhanaozen, a town in Mangystau province, respectively occurred in 2006 and 2011. It is still accepted in Kazakh society to see I. Tasmagambetov who was the akim (mayor) of Almaty in 2006, and A. Musin who was the head of the presidential administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan in 2011 as the main culprits of these tragedies.

Here is what is said in an article titled “Myths of Shanyrak and the Role of Tasmagambetov” published 16 years after the tragic events in the suburbs of Almaty: “It is obvious that the Shanyrak tragedy, unlike the Zhanaozen one, which occurred on December 16-18, 2011, and the January 2022 events, has a particular “author”. And that’s the then akim [mayor] of Almaty, Imangali Tasmagambetov, who made the political decision to demolish the Bakai and Shanyrak micro districts, rather than Nursultan Nazarbayev… Mr. Tasmagambetov’s hands are stained with blood…”.

There’s one other thing that is indicative. The population of the Shanyrak microdistrict, which was supposed to be demolished in 2006, then consisted of representatives of the Senior and Middle Zhuz in its absolute majority. But be that as it may, the main organizer of resistance to the forces of law and order, or the main initiator of disorders down there, was named Aron Atabek, a representative of the Berish tribe of the Junior Zhuz. He was sentenced to 16 years. Meanwhile, the press names the then akim (mayor) of Almaty, I. Tasmagambetov, a representative of the Zhappas tribe of the Junior Zhuz, as the particular ‘author’ of the Shanyrak tragedy. That is, on both sides, the main culprits are representatives of Alshyns (West Kazakhs).

Society is equally used to believing that the main culprit of the tragedy that occurred in Zhanaozen in 2011 is Aslan Musin, another representative of Alshyns (West Kazakhs). As early as February 2012, Radio Azattyq (the Kazakh service of Radio Liberty) contended the following: “Opposition media outlets named Aslan Musin, head of the presidential administration of Kazakhstan, among the top officials who might have given the order to open fire during the Zhanaozen events on December 16”. Whereas, according to Vladimir Kozlov, who, as Radio Azattyk noted, ‘after the bloodshed in a single-industry town in the Mangistau province, was persecuted, sent to prison, and recognized as a political prisoner’, “[then-President of the Republic of Kazakhstan] Nazarbayev only realized six months later how his chief of staff [A. Musin] had double-crossed him”.

That is, just as it was in the case of Shanyrak and I.Tasmagambetov, it turns out that the head of state and all his other close associates had nothing to do with what happened in Zhanaozen in December 2011, as that is A.Musin, another representative of West Kazakhs, who is to blame for everything. If pro-government media had claimed this, public opinion would have treated it with great suspicion, like, they have decided up there who are to be the “scapegoats”. But when such things are being said by independent media and opposition figures, they seem, of course, much more plausible.

The Sad Fate Of The Most Famous Journalists Hailed From Western Kazakhstan Or An Alshyn (West Kazakh) Background

Well, such appears to have been the flip side of the luck that had come the way of those who had more luck in civil service than all the other Western Kazakhstan natives. Be it as it may, it can be assumed that things worked out quite well for them.

More sad, even just tragic was the fate of the most famous journalists who hailed from Western Kazakhstan or an Alshyn (West Kazakh) background.

On the night of October 31 to November 1, 2000, journalist and human rights activist Dulat Tulegenov died under mysterious circumstances in a fall from a window of the apartment located on the fourth floor. In 2008, Radio Azattyq’s Andrei Klimonov reported: “The circumstances of his death have not yet been clarified”. According to Klimonov, about a month prior his death, journalist Dulat Tulegenov mentioned to his colleagues that he was being threatened over the phone.

On November 16, 2002, journalist Nuri Muftakh, editor-in-chief of the Altyn Gasyr opposition newspaper, lost his life in a traffic accident. He was the first Kazakhstani journalist to publicly expose the Kazakh ruling regime’s practice of biases against the West Kazakhs (Alshyns) that was being expressed in non-appointing them to positions of responsibility. In 2010, Radio Azattyq’s Arthur Nigmetov wrote: “The BBC claimed that someone had pushed Nuri Muftakh under a passing bus. At one time, the presenter of HARDtalk, BBC World News’s popular interview program, even asked the then Kazakh Ambassador Erlan Idrisov this question point-blank. Ambassador Idrisov did not know how to answer it”.

On June 2, 2005, opposition journalist Batyrkhan Darimbet got into a traffic accident almost at the same place, where Nuri Muftakh had died three years earlier, and died five days later.

On August 1, 2007, journalist Saken Tauzhanov, who previously had harshly criticized both the Kazakh ruling regime and the opposition, according to Radio Azattyk, “died under mysterious circumstances”.

In 2012, Lukpan Akhmedyarov, one of Kazakhstan’s most prominent independent journalists, survived an assassination attempt during which he was stabbed 8 times. The attack “was preceded by a number of death threats and lawsuits from regime supporters”.

On June 18, 2024, Aidos Sadykov, “an opposition activist whose YouTube channel often criticizes Kazakhstan’sgovernment”, was shot in Ukraine, where he was living in exile, and on July 2, 2024, he died in hospital from his injuries.

There is nothing more to add.