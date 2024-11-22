Bulgaria’s Pro-Russian Parties Display Increasingly Open Ties With The Kremlin

By EurActiv

By Krassen Nikolov

(EurActiv) — After the radical Vazrazhdane party, the Bulgarian Socialist Party (PES) has become the second pro-Russian formation in the Bulgarian parliament to openly display its contacts with the Kremlin, with both parties having a total of 57 seats in Bulgaria’s 240-seat parliament.

BSP-United Left MP Ivan Petkov travelled to Sochi on 17 November to participate in the first forum dedicated to “building a relationship between BRICS countries and European countries”.

The Bulgarian MP also met with former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev, who regularly threatens the US and EU countries with Russian nuclear strikes over their support for Ukraine.

“All the representatives from Europe had a separate meeting with the former president and prime minister of Russia, who is currently the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Dmitry Medvedev. At the meeting, the problems that European countries have were discussed, as well as the opportunities for cooperation in the near future, both with Russia and with the BRICS countries,” the MP added.

He claims that the meeting with Medvedev at the Sirius Olympic Village near Sochi was attended by “a large number of representatives from the parliaments of Germany, Slovakia, Italy, Serbia, Greece, the Czech Republic, France, England, as well as many members of the European Parliament”.

Euractiv asked the Bulgarian Socialist Party for information about Petkov’s visit to Russia, but it did not receive a response.

“The forum provided an opportunity not only for a general discussion but also for private conversations between the delegations of the individual countries. I am the only participant from Bulgaria,” said Petkov.

The forum in Sochi was dedicated to the topics “BRICS and Europe in the context of large-scale geopolitical restructuring” and “The role of BRICS and European countries in building a fairer and mutually beneficial world economic order”.

A few days before the Sochi visit, Petkov also organised a public meeting with Russian Ambassador Eleonora Mitrofanova at a BSP club in Bulgaria’s second-largest city, Plovdiv.

“No matter how hard our current international partners try, they will not be able to destroy our centuries-old traditions, and the Bulgarian people will continue to support the Russian Federation as their brother,” said Petkov during the meeting in Plovdiv.

The BSP is one of the parties in the Bulgarian parliament with which the centre-right GERB party of former prime minister Boyko Borissov (EPP) held a meeting to explore the possibility of forming a governing majority.

Earlier this week, the Bulgarian counter-intelligence service (SANS) received a tip-off that the closed Russian consulate in Varna was illegally operating out of the city’s BSP centre.

The Bulgarian Socialists are the second parliamentary formation to establish relations with the Kremlin this year. In August, the pro-Russian radical party Vazrazhdane sent its delegation to a BRICS forum in Moscow, personally led by party leader Kostadin Kostadinov.

Before the European elections, a delegation from Vazrazhdane attended a conference of Putin’s United Russia party. After the visit, it was announced that the party would become part of the far-right ID group in the European Parliament.

With the ID group splintering into several groups in the new European Parliament, Vazrazhdane decided to join the AfD-led Sovereignists group.