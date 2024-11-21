Iranian and Venezuelan officials discuss plans for the expansion of cooperation between the two countries. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

Iran, Venezuela Discuss Industrial Collaboration

Tasnim News Agency 0 Comments

Iranian and Venezuelan officials weighed plans for the expansion of cooperation between the two countries in the scientific, industrial, economic and commercial fields. 

Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh has traveled to Caracas to attend Iran-Venezuela Joint Economic Cooperation Commission meetings in his capacity as the chairman of the Iranian team.

During his stay in the Latin American nation, he held separate meetings with Venezuela’s Minister of Science and Technology Gabriela Jimenez Ramirez and Minister of Industry and National Production Alex Saab.

The Iranian and Venezuelan ministers talked about ways to enhance scientific cooperation between the two nations through the transfer of technologies, programs on the exchange of university professors and students, and collaboration in biotechnology and nanotechnology fields.

Nasirzadeh has also discussed plans for closer industrial cooperation with Venezuela, joint investment, a boost to exports, stronger presence of Iranian companies and business people in Venezuela, promotion of trade exchanges, and the conclusion of preferential trade agreements.

The Iranian defense minister co-chairs the 10th meeting of the joint commission in Venezuela.

Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency, which claims to be a private news agency in Iran but is reported be close to the IRGC, was launched in 2012. Its purpose is to cover a variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields.

