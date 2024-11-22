Meeting With Leader Of Turkish Republic Of Northern Cyprus, Ersin Tatar, In Brussels – OpEd

By Derya Soysal

On Thursday, November 21, 2024, Mr. Ersin Tatar, President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), attended a press meeting in Brussels. This author, participated in the meeting in my personal capacity as part of my academic research.

During the meeting, Mr. Tatar emphasized his aspiration to establish direct collaboration with the European Union. Below is a summary based on a transcription of his speech and accompanying notes, with efforts made to retain Mr. Tatar’s phrasing and intent, while using the third person to ensure consistency and respect for the speaker’s tone.

President Tatar highlighted the prolonged hardships faced by Turkish Cypriots over several decades, pointing out that they had sought independence from Greek Cypriots following the Greek coup and the Enosis movement.

He recalled the inhumane conditions endured by Turkish Cypriots in the 1960s, including discrimination that left many without jobs, salaries, or access to medical care. He underscored that Türkiye’s military intervention in 1974, Operation Atilla, aimed to protect Turkish Cypriots and prevent further atrocities, with no ulterior motives on the island.

Mr. Tatar argued that only full independence would enable Turkish Cypriots to achieve economic growth. Citing the remarks of former U.S. Ambassador John Koenig, he reiterated: “The chance for reunification under our previously supported framework is no longer realistic” (source: Kathimerini, November 21, 2024).

He described the ongoing North-South divide as tragic and advocated for peaceful coexistence, emphasizing that Turkish Cypriots are co-founders of Cyprus and deserve equality. Mr. Tatar noted that the situation began to improve after 1974 but stressed that inequality persists.

He reiterated that Turkish Cypriots are not invaders but indigenous residents of the island, seeking to live peacefully alongside their southern neighbors on equal terms. He called for international recognition, noting that without it, economic and social development remains hindered.

Expressing his alignment with European values, Mr. Tatar voiced support for cooperation on shared challenges, including water management and climate change. He welcomed the support of President Erdoğan but emphasized the need for broader international and European backing.

President Tatar also expressed a desire to integrate the TRNC’s electrical grid with the EU’s, reducing reliance on fossil fuels and fostering sustainable energy practices. He repeatedly called for peaceful collaboration, stating, “We deserve to have a better future.”

He lamented the ongoing embargoes against the TRNC, which he described as unjust, particularly given that the South’s president claims to represent all Cypriots, leaving the voices of Turkish Cypriots unheard. He highlighted that the people of the TRNC do not benefit from the advantages of EU membership, such as direct flights to Europe.

Despite these challenges, Mr. Tatar affirmed his commitment to positive engagement, sharing his vision of the TRNC joining the EU as a bridge between Türkiye and the Union.

Concluding his remarks, Mr. Tatar stressed the importance of addressing global challenges such as the crises in Ukraine and Gaza, emphasizing the need for peace and coexistence. He also expressed disappointment over the refusal of some European governments to engage with him or invite him to international forums, calling this a form of collective punishment for Turkish Cypriots, who he insisted are not a minority but equals.

Mr. Tatar closed with a poignant appeal for fairness, equality, and recognition for the TRNC, emphasizing that these are essential for a peaceful and prosperous future.

Note: This article is a transcription of a speech and not an analysis of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. The goal was to transcribe Mr. Ersin Tatar’s speech while respecting the terms he used. Derya Soysal attended this meeting in her personal capacity and for her academic research.

