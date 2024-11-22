Pakistan’s Cholistan Canal: Myths And Realities – OpEd

By Sehr Rushmeen

Pakistan is at a pivotal crossroads, facing the dual challenges of food insecurity and climate change. Agriculture, which has long been the backbone of the economy, is on the decline. Of the 79.6 million hectares of cultivable land, only 22 million are currently in use, leaving vast tracts unused.

In the midst of these challenges, the Cholistan Canal stands out as a potential solution, offering a way to reclaim arid land and help meet the growing demand for food. However, instead of coming together to harness this opportunity, we find ourselves divided by misinformation and vested interests.

The construction of the Cholistan Canal has been falsely portrayed as a threat to inter-provincial harmony, particularly between Punjab and Sindh. These narratives, however, are far from the truth. They serve not the people but those who seek to destabilize Pakistan, exploiting regional tensions for political gain. To counter this, we must demystify the project and understand its transformative potential. Pakistan’s agricultural imports have ballooned to $10 billion annually, even as we possess the capacity to meet domestic demands. For instance, the country faces a 4-million-metric-ton wheat shortfall despite being the world’s eighth-largest wheat producer. The Cholistan Canal, part of the broader Green Pakistan Initiative, is pivotal in closing this gap. By irrigating previously barren lands in the Cholistan Desert, it promises to revitalize agriculture and boost food security.

The canal’s first phase, extending 176 kilometers from the Sulemanki Barrage on the Sutlej River to Fort Abbas, will irrigate 452,000 acres of desert land. The second phase will further extend irrigation to 744,000 acres, bringing the total to over 1.2 million acres of newly cultivated land. This initiative is not just about agriculture; it is about economic empowerment. The project will generate thousands of jobs, support kharif crops like cotton, and contribute an estimated $3.79 billion annually to Pakistan’s economy through cotton production alone.

Critics claim that the canal will deprive Sindh of its fair share of water, disrupt ecosystems, and jeopardize inter-provincial agreements. These assertions are misleading. Punjab’s use of 0.58 million acre-feet (MAF) of water for the Cholistan Canal is well within its allocated share under the 1991 Water Apportionment Accord (WAA). This share represents a mere 2% of the 30 MAF of water that currently flows unused into the sea.

Furthermore, the project aligns with the WAA’s principle of provincial autonomy, allowing provinces to develop infrastructure within their allocations. The Indus River System Authority (IRSA), Pakistan’s constitutional water regulator, has already issued a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the canal, ensuring its compliance with federal water-sharing agreements.

Environmental concerns surrounding the Cholistan Canal are valid but manageable. Critics highlight potential risks to the desert’s fragile ecosystem, home to endangered species such as the Chinkara gazelle and migratory birds. However, these challenges can be mitigated through responsible planning and sustainable water use practices. For instance, the National Climate Change Policy (NCCP) advocates for efficient irrigation systems, soil health enhancement, and ecological conservation, all of which are integral to the canal project. Additionally, the telemetry system, a Rs. 25 billion initiatives, will provide real-time water data to ensure equitable distribution and transparency. This technological upgrade addresses longstanding disputes over water sharing, fostering trust among provinces and minimizing environmental risks.

Cholistan, spanning over 26,000 square kilometers, is a region of untapped promise. Historically fertile and watered by the Hakra River, it has suffered from neglect, climate change, and resource depletion. The drying up of over 1,100 traditional water reservoirs, or tobas, has forced communities to migrate, threatening their livelihoods and the region’s livestock-based economy. The canal project aims to reverse this trend, transforming Cholistan into a hub of agricultural and economic activity. By bringing water to this arid land, it will enable communities to thrive, ensuring sustainable livelihoods and fostering regional development.

The Cholistan Canal represents an opportunity to unite Pakistan around a shared goal: self-reliance in food production. However, the project has been marred by propaganda, sowing discord and mistrust. To move forward, we must prioritize transparency, dialogue, and evidence-based decision-making. Federal and provincial governments must work collaboratively, addressing concerns through constructive engagement. Investments in infrastructure like the Diamer-Bhasha Dam, which will add 6.4 MAF of storage capacity, further underscore the potential for equitable water distribution.

The Cholistan Canal is not just a canal; it is a lifeline for Pakistan’s future. It offers a pathway to food security, economic growth, and environmental resilience. As a nation, we must rise above parochial politics and embrace this transformative initiative. Let us not allow myths to overshadow facts or vested interests to derail progress. By fostering unity and cooperation, we can turn the Cholistan Canal into a beacon of hope, a testament to Pakistan’s ability to overcome challenges and chart a path toward prosperity for all its people.