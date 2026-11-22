Key Takeaways:

North Korea’s 2026 constitutional revision deleted reunification language and redefined the South as a separate state, making any future process dependent on peaceful coexistence rather than an assumed goal of unification.

The author outlines a four-stage framework—basic non-aggression commitments, senior-official dialogue (possibly facilitated by Indonesia), four-power ministerial negotiations with verification, and a final presidential summit—drawing on earlier inter-Korean agreements.

Success requires the two Koreas to remain the principal parties, with the United States, China, Russia and Japan providing support rather than imposing outcomes, so that the Korean people can ultimately decide their own future.

A legacy of the Cold War, the division of the Korean Peninsula remains unchanged today. In 2026, North Korea revised its constitution and, in doing so, deleted references to reunification of the country. Moreover, for the first time, it defined the southern part of the Peninsula exclusively as a separate country, which complicates attempts at reconciliation and highlights that any form of diplomacy needs to be based on more than an aspiration for unification, which is the sovereign right of the Korean people.

The efforts to reduce tensions on the Korean Peninsula while keeping all options on the table for peaceful reunification should proceed in four stages of political commitment, informal dialogue of senior officials, ministerial-level negotiations of major countries including verification of implementation, and a presidential summit for agreement. First of all, peaceful coexistence by both sides is a prerequisite for eventual reconciliation and reunification. The process will demand patience, reciprocation, and continued political will on the part of the Korean people.

Major obstacles to a renewed attempt at the four powers framework comprise the previously cited problems of mistrust, incompatible security perceptions, and diverging geographic and strategic interests. For Pyongyang, nuclear arms remain the only guarantee for the survival of the regime; for the South and for Washington, they are an enormous danger. In view of the (geo-) political implications, the North’s military cooperation with Russia and its strategic partnership with China is viewed with increasing concern on the Korean Peninsula. While Russia and China link their North Korea policy to their interests on the Korean Peninsula, Washington seeks to safeguard its alliance with Seoul.

The four powers’ interests clash on the Korean Peninsula. Washington wants to keep its alliance with Seoul intact while preventing a slide into Beijing’s fold. China would prefer the opposite – limiting American influence in the peninsula. Russia, seeking to keep good ties with Pyongyang, is uneasy at signs of disarming the North of its nuclear capabilities, while Tokyo, fearing the unwanted effects of these armaments, presses for their elimination. But the four powers must facilitate peace, not decide on the Koreans’ future.

Stage one focuses on establishing basic political commitments between both parties within the shortest frame of time possible. It will be quite a challenge given the current constitutional stance of the DPRK; however, basic written commitments to peaceful coexistence, non-aggression, and refraining from using force against each other would be a good starting point. In terms of structural reforms, both sides could work on re-establishing communication channels, setting up military liaison officers, establishing an early warning system for possible incidents, and settling a few pending issues at the border. Reunion of families separated by the conflict could mark an early step in cooperation as well.

The second stage involves senior-level dialogue involving diplomatic, defence, and other humanitarian representatives. These working groups of senior-level officials can prepare an agenda and monitor progress in order to come up with solutions to problems faced by both sides. They can meet in Indonesia, as was already the case with both countries and in line with Indonesia’s “bebas dan aktif” (free and active) foreign policy. The facilitative role of Indonesia in such meetings would be most welcome.

Stage 3, will require the involvement of the four powers, including the US, China, Russia, and Japan. The two Koreas will remain principal parties in relation to their bilateral issues and attempts to achieve reunification. The US must address issues relating to security guarantees and its military alliance with Seoul, while China and Russia can focus on their efforts to assist the Koreans to achieve stability. Japan, on the other hand, must tackle issues of regional and human rights concerns, including those of kidnapped Japanese.

This framework sets out an agenda of security issues that need to be resolved, including security assurances, confidence-building measures to enhance military stability, nuclear risk reduction, and putting an end to the armistice agreement era and establishing peace. Non-use-of-force commitments, advance notification of exercises, consultation in case of an emergency, and the establishment of an incident investigation mechanism can be included as specific measures to be taken in these areas.

All commitments should be specified in agreements that stipulate obligations and deadlines and be subject to verification through reports, on-site inspection, exchange of evidence and investigation of allegations of violations. Such verification can be conducted by a mutually agreed mechanism. Countries such as the US and China could be involved in verification through the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The aforementioned agreements can serve as the basis of the new agreements. The Joint Communiqué issued on July 12, 1972, by the Inaugural Meeting of South and North Korea Joint Study Groups on Reconciliation; the Basic Agreement for Reconciliation, Non-Aggression, Exchanges and Co-operation between South and North Korea, reached on December 13, 1991; and the joint statement issued on April 27, 2018, by the leader of North Korea and that of South Korea at the meeting held at Panmunjom for the third inter-Korean summit, are examples of such agreements. Although the aforementioned agreements have not been implemented in full measure, due to various reasons, such declarations need to be followed up by continuous institutional efforts. An agreement should stipulate a committee for the implementation of the said agreement, respective responsibilities, targets that can be measured, and regular reviews. The said agreement must be implemented while complying with all UN sanctions and relevant international laws, and the said efforts can be facilitated by the ASEAN Regional Forum and the UN.

The fourth stage is the presidential-level agreement to implement the aforementioned Framework for Peaceful Reunification of the Korean Peninsula promptly, with the presence of a permanent joint committee for leadership reviews on the implementation of all agreed items and other relevant disputes through appropriate means. All four powers, including the US, China, Russia and Japan, may render political support to both Koreas in line with their respective commitments and obligations stipulated in the Framework for Peaceful Reunification of the Korean Peninsula. As a neutral observer group, ASEAN may be requested by both Koreas to be present in its official capacity, as in the case of APEC summits.

Pyongyang might reject dialogue at a later stage, and Seoul might resist fundamental changes to its military strategy while the bilateral relations between the US and China are heading downwards. Several other actors, including Russia, Japan, UN sanctions, as well as verification of nuclear weapons, pose enough challenges at all stages. But Indonesia can still be of use in encouraging dialogue and in trying to persuade the major powers to compromise. However, Indonesia cannot solve the nuclear conflict nor force the four major powers to implement this Framework in its four stages of implementation.

Not all attempts to bring about reunification are successful. Military interventions, external pressure, and promises in vain are more likely to increase tensions and fixate the two sides in their present situation for good. But to be able to reach reunification in the end, it has to be possible first to bring about peace and then to work towards reconciliation, which will have to create the right conditions for progress, and in the end also the right conditions for the Korean people to be able to decide in a free and sovereign fashion whether they want to be reunified or not.

The opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own.

References

Gray, K . (2026). Inter-Korean relations and the end of peaceful reunification: A social conflict approach. The Pacific Review. Taylor & Francis. https://doi.org/10.1080/09512748.2026.2647167

. (2026). Inter-Korean relations and the end of peaceful reunification: A social conflict approach. The Pacific Review. Taylor & Francis. https://doi.org/10.1080/09512748.2026.2647167 Ha, T. (2026, May 18). The constitutionalization of North Korea’s ‘two-states’ doctrine and a new vision for inter-Korean relations. Sejong Institute.