By Andrew Rice

Key Takeaways:

A week of sequential outages, including an FAA grounding that cancelled more than 12,000 flights after a router upgrade failed, has prompted Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy to request $50.1 billion to modernise air-traffic-control technology.

Officials including Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin and DNI Jay Clayton stated there is no evidence of a coordinated cyberattack, while Microsoft, JPMorgan Chase, Apple and the NSA also experienced disruptions linked to maintenance or technical issues.

Advocates are demanding independent oversight of investigations and clearer, itemised explanations of funding needs before further AI and technology upgrades proceed.

(The Center Square) – After more than a week of sequential outages disrupting services across government and commercial industries, government officials are requesting billions of taxpayer dollars for improvements and advocates are demanding transparency.

The Federal Aviation Administration grounded flights for more than four hours on Nov. 13, resulting in the cancellation of more than 12,000 flights. In an initial investigation, FAA officials faulted work upgrading a router at a radio communications center in El Dorado, Arkansas, for the outage that caused instability at 17 of 22 Air Route Traffic Control Centers.

Since then, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy requested $50.1 billion from the House and Senate appropriations committees to upgrade faulty air traffic control technology that experienced issues leading to the nationwide grounding of thousands of flights.

“Our routers actually got overloaded with data,” Duffy said. “It’s the old hardware that went down. This is a continual problem that we have, and it should be fixed.”

Erin Applebaum, a partner at the law firm Kreindler & Kreindler who focuses on passenger rights, called for government agencies to fortify the airline system and prevent future security disturbances.

“People in power need to make sure that it’s done quickly, though, and that it’s done correctly because the consequences of another screw up could be disastrous,” Applebaum told The Center Square. “Whatever happens, the implementation needs to be swift, and it needs to be done correctly.”

Technology outages have also affected Microsoft, JPMorgan Chase, Apple and the National Security Agency over the past week. Andrew Tinio, director of Strategic Enterprise and Digital Native at customer communications platform Infobip, said businesses need to be consistent with communication efforts amid a slew of outages.

“Disruptions will always happen, whether it’s man-made or something else,” Tinio told The Center Square in an interview. “But you can control how you inform your customers, your employees and your partners while that is happening.”

Tinio and Applebaum said companies need to be careful about how they adopt new technology, as Apple, Microsoft and the FAA seek to expand the use of artificial intelligence across the country.

Tinio said adopting AI needs to include human intervention to ensure there is continued oversight for the technology as it is expanded.

“It’s just really trying to find the right balance of making sure you’re using these tools to not just improve things from a business perspective but also improve interactions with customers,” Tinio said.

Applebaum emphasized the importance of a thorough investigation into the outages. She said the investigation must have strict standards in order to reassure the public about issues that occurred with the technology systems.

“When a government agency or a private corporation is investigating themselves, that’s a recipe for shortcuts and is antithetical to transparency when you allow somebody to investigate themselves,” Applebaum said. “When the investigation is done, it has to be overseen either by a congressional committee or it has to be overseen by a third party with expertise on the subject matter.”

Homeland Security Department Secretary Markwayne Mullin and Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton said there was “no evidence” of a cyberattack as the cause of the outages in a congressional hearing Wednesday.

“We have no evidence that this is a coordinated cyberattack or state sponsored activity,” Clayton said during the hearing.

The FAA told The Center Square it is still in the process of an investigation to thoroughly analyze the cause of the nationwide ground stop. The NSA confirmed to The Center Square that the outage was due to a routine security upgrade.

“The National Security Agency experienced temporary degradation during scheduled routine maintenance. While some internal systems were affected, mission-critical capabilities remain fully operational and our ability to defend national security continues. NSA’s infrastructure is designed with multiple layers of redundancy to maintain operations during planned maintenance or unexpected events,” an NSA spokesperson wrote in a statement to The Center Square.

The agency was operating under normal conditions on Friday, according to an NSA spokesperson.

President Donald Trump dismissed concerns on Friday that a coordinated cyberattack took down the FAA and other private companies. He said issues are to be expected when technology upgrades are planned.

“When they upgrade bad things happen,” Trump said during a press briefing The Center Square attended on Friday. “You’re going to have companies that go down.”

Tinio called for companies that experience outages to provide specific communications with customers in order to address outage concerns. He said providing clear updates on a regular basis will improve public trust in the future.

“It’s really about proactive communications and using the right channel, depending on the situation and the content that’s being delivered,” Tinio said.

Applebaum agreed that businesses have a responsibility for informing the public about outages. She called on the businesses and the Trump administration to clearly explain how to recover from the outages and what appropriations are necessary.

“If they were to itemize why they need the money and be more transparent about the purposes of the additional funding, then Congress and the American people might be more likely to support it,” Applebaum said.