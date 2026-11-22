By Australian Defence Department

Key Takeaways:

More than 350 sailors from the Royal Australian Navy, Royal New Zealand Navy and U.S. Navy completed the biennial Exercise Dugong in Jervis Bay in late October 2026, focusing on mine warfare, clearance diving and seabed operations.

The drills integrated explosive-ordnance disposal, geospatial effects and eight autonomous underwater vehicles with mine-countermeasure capabilities, alongside assets such as HMAS Yarra and HMNZS Matataua.

Commanders described the exercise as strengthening interoperability, trust and readiness to address current and future maritime challenges in an increasingly contested environment.

More than 350 Sailors from the Royal Australian Navy (RAN), Royal New Zealand Navy (RNZN) and United States Navy strengthened mine warfare, clearance diving and seabed warfare capabilities in the biennial Exercise Dugong in Australia’s Jervis Bay. The RAN-led drills, which concluded in late October 2026, enhanced the navies’ ability to operate together in complex maritime environments.

The exercise also integrated explosive ordnance disposal, military geospatial effects and autonomous underwater vehicle operations, providing training across littoral and seabed warfare activities.

Participating assets included the RAN minehunter HMAS Yarra, the RNZN littoral maneuver craft HMNZS Matataua and eight autonomous underwater vehicles with mine and mine countermeasure capabilities.

The activity demonstrated the importance of maintaining capable and adaptable forces in an increasingly complex and contested maritime environment, said RAN Capt. Scott Craig, exercise director.

“Exercise Dugong 2026 provided an important opportunity for us to integrate personnel, technology and capabilities across our partner navies while strengthening our ability to operate together in support of regional maritime security,” Craig said. “The exercise combined emerging technologies with current mine warfare and clearance diving capabilities, helping ensure we remain prepared to address current and future maritime challenges.”

Drills highlighted the importance of trust and cooperation among long-standing partners, said Lt. Cmdr. Andy Penfold, commanding officer of HMAS Yarra.

“The relationships built during exercises such as Dugong are critical,” he said. “They strengthen trust, improve understanding between our forces and ensure we can operate seamlessly together when required.”

Operating autonomous underwater vehicles and dive teams alongside Australian and U.S. counterparts demonstrates the RNZN’s “ability to rapidly deploy, integrate and conduct littoral mine countermeasures as part of a unified force anywhere in the region,” said Cmdr. Greg Camburn, commanding officer of HMNZS Matataua.

This article was published by Indo-Pacific Defense FORUM