Key Takeaways:

An armed mob of BNP supporters attacked Hindu-majority villages in Narail on 20 November, burning more than 400 houses and abducting two women after senior leader Ruhul Kabir Rizvi called for action against the Awami League.

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman linked the unrest to the banned Awami League and alleged Indian backing, while the government refuses travel documents for Sheikh Hasina’s planned return despite her willingness to face the International Crimes Tribunal death sentence.

With the Awami League banned, its leaders jailed or in exile, and both sides escalating street confrontation, the article warns that Bangladesh risks prolonged political chaos rather than reconciliation.

On Friday night (20 Nov), an armed mob of ruling BNP supporters descended on several villages of Narail and set fire to more than 400 houses. The area has a large Hindu population , specially ‘Ghoshpara’ and ‘Sahapara’ , who bore the brunt of the mob fury. Two Hindu women were forcibly taken away and more than fifty Hindu houses were burnt down. Scores of local villagers were injured in the attack.

The mob of BNP supporters was provoked by senior BNP leader Ruhul Kabir Rizvi in Narail to ‘teach the Awami League a lesson.’ Rizvi’s call came immediately after Prime Minister Tarique Rahman blamed the Awami League for street violence and said “this was to please their masters across the border”.

Rahman was clearly finger-pointing to India, holding it responsible for the latest phase of violence that has enveloped Bangladesh.

The prime minister , barely into his ninth month in office, is clearly unnerved by the widespread public response to recent strikes and lockdowns by the Awami League ahead of their supremo’s planned return to Bangladesh to face justice. The Awami League, still the country’s largest political party, has been banned since it was ousted from power in August 2024. The interim government headed by Nobel Laureate Muhammed Yunus clearly exceeded its brief by imposing a ban on the League’s political activities . But the newly elected BNP government went a step further by formalising the ban in parliament.

This has left the Awami League with no option but to resort to street protests and demonstrations to back their demand for lifting the ban. Tens of thousands of their leaders and activists are in jail, implicated in fake cases. Scores have been killed or maimed for life , even their womenfolk have not been spared. Thousands of League supporters have fled into India and many have moved outside their home districts to evade mob attacks of arrests.

It is in such a backdrop that former PM and Awami League Chairperson Sheikh Hasina has decided to return to Bangladesh , risking execution because the International Crimes Tribunal has awarded a death penalty against her. The BNP government clearly wants to block her return, fearing an explosion of popular resentment. Which is why it has refused to issue her travel documents, despite a formal request by her lawyers. Dhaka insists on formal extradition, which India is clearly unwilling because Hasina is not opposing her return and Delhi is yet to examine whether her trial has been conducted under due process of law. Under the India-Bangladesh extradition treaty, the host country must be satisfied with the fairness of the verdict and Delhi argues extradition is needed only when someone is unwling to go back to face justice, which is clearly not the case with Hasina.

Ahead of Hasina’s return, which sceptics are still wary about, the Awami League has announced a continuous agitation plan. Far from attempting a political reconciliation that was possible if the ban on Awami League was lifted, the BNP government has resorted to outright confrontation. It has unleashed its party cadres to resort to the kind of mass violence that rocked Narail on Friday. Fighting for survival, the Awami League is expected to hit back with whatever it has. Which means Bangladesh risks descending into perpetual chaos and durable disorder.