Key Takeaways:

The 2026 U.S.–Israel–Iran conflict and Hormuz blockade have exposed Gulf dependence on vulnerable maritime routes, renewing focus on the GCC customs union’s incomplete integration.

Despite intra-GCC trade reaching US$146 billion in 2024, individual members’ independent bilateral deals and inconsistent common external tariff implementation continue to fragment the regional market.

Strengthening consultation, rationalising tariffs, digitalising customs, linking bilateral agreements to collective negotiations, and revising rules of origin would turn the customs union into a tool of strategic resilience rather than merely a trade-liberalisation mechanism.

The 2026 military confrontation involving the United States, Israel and Iran, followed by attacks on several Gulf states, has brought the question of regional economic integration back into strategic discussions. The disruption of maritime trade, particularly the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, has exposed the vulnerability of Gulf economies to geopolitical instability and their dependence on critical shipping routes. It has also underscored the importance of developing alternative trade corridors, strengthening cross-border connectivity and establishing more resilient regional supply chains. These developments have renewed attention to the institutional and economic foundations of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), particularly its customs union and the limitations of its regional trade framework.

Despite considerable progress in institutionalising economic cooperation, the GCC continues to encounter structural obstacles in advancing a genuinely integrated regional market. The customs union has struggled to establish a consistently implemented common external trade policy, expand intra-regional commerce and negotiate trade agreements collectively with major international partners.

Increasingly, individual member states have prioritised bilateral trade arrangements with external economies, sometimes independently of the broader GCC framework. Differences in tariff implementation, regulatory practices and compliance with common trade commitments have further complicated the integration process. As the Gulf navigates the economic consequences of the conflict with Iran, addressing these institutional shortcomings will become increasingly important. The effectiveness of the customs union will influence not only the expansion of intra-GCC commerce but also the region’s capacity to sustain trade flows, diversify logistical networks and coordinate economic recovery. Its significance extends beyond immediate crisis management.

With individual Gulf countries pursuing ambitious national development strategies and seeking to reduce their dependence on hydrocarbon revenues, an integrated regional market can provide economies of scale, facilitate investment and strengthen their collective position in the global economy.

The establishment of the GCC customs union in 2003 represented a significant milestone in the organisation’s economic integration agenda. Its principal objectives included facilitating trade among member states, establishing a common external tariff and reducing barriers to the movement of goods across the regional market. The subsequent introduction of the GCC Common Market in 2008 further reflected the ambition to create a more integrated economic space.

According to the GCC Statistical Centre, intra-GCC trade reached US$146 billion in 2024, representing a 9.8 percent increase over 2023. These figures indicate that regional commercial relationships have strengthened, although the GCC continues to maintain substantially larger trading relationships with external economic partners, particularly in Asia and Europe. Stronger demand, larger consumer markets and more extensive industrial networks in these economies have contributed to their importance as trading destinations for Gulf countries.

The argument that limited intra-GCC trade results primarily from insufficient complementarity between member economies also requires reconsideration. Gulf states already maintain substantial commercial exchanges in several important commodity categories. Oil and petroleum-related products, electrical machinery and equipment, gold and precious stones, and machinery and mechanical appliances collectively accounted for approximately 54 percent of total intra-GCC trade in 2024, with a combined value of around US$78.5 billion.

One of the most consequential challenges confronting the GCC customs union is the increasing inclination of individual member states to negotiate trade agreements independently with external partners. This trend reflects both the limitations of collective trade negotiations and the growing economic ambitions of individual Gulf governments. The common external tariff, generally set at 5 percent for goods imported from outside the customs union, was intended to establish a uniform trade policy across member states.

However, differences in national trade arrangements and the implementation of preferential tariff concessions have created inconsistencies in its application. Such deviations can undermine the principle of a common external tariff by allowing individual countries to adopt arrangements that are not necessarily shared by the remaining members. This debate also reflects a longstanding discussion in international trade theory concerning the relationship between preferential trade agreements (PTAs) and multilateral trade agreements (MTAs). Bilateral and preferential arrangements are often criticised for creating fragmented trading systems, discriminatory tariff structures and overlapping regulatory obligations.

The UAE provides an important illustration of this possibility. Having concluded or pursued bilateral trade arrangements with nearly 30 countries, it has emerged as one of the most active proponents of external trade engagement within the GCC. Interestingly, several of these bilateral initiatives have coincided with broader negotiations involving the GCC as a collective entity.

The United Kingdom, for instance, has pursued a GCC-wide trade agreement while also exploring a separate arrangement with the UAE. Similarly, New Zealand and South Korea have engaged with both the UAE and the wider GCC within relatively close timeframes. Türkiye’s negotiations for a GCC-wide free trade agreement gained momentum following its CEPA with the UAE. Comparable developments have also been observed in the cases of Australia, Malaysia and Chile.

The growing number of independent trade agreements presents the GCC with an important institutional choice. Attempting to prohibit bilateral initiatives altogether may prove impractical, particularly given the increasing competition among Gulf economies and their determination to accelerate economic diversification. At the same time, allowing these arrangements to develop without common guidelines could weaken the customs union and gradually undermine the foundations of regional economic cooperation. A more sustainable approach would involve developing institutional mechanisms that accommodate national trade priorities while preserving the integrity of the wider GCC market. Several measures could help achieve this objective.

First, institutional transparency and consultation must become integral to bilateral trade negotiations. Member states intending to negotiate agreements with external partners should establish structured consultation mechanisms with other GCC governments. Sharing information about proposed tariff concessions, rules of origin and sectoral commitments would help identify potential conflicts before agreements are finalised. Greater transparency would also reduce uncertainty regarding the implications of bilateral arrangements for non-signatory members.

Second, the GCC should reconsider the application of its common external tariff. Differences between the preferential tariff rates offered by individual member states and the common external tariff can create opportunities for trade diversion and inconsistencies in customs administration. A gradual rationalisation of tariff structures, accompanied by appropriate safeguards, could reduce these distortions and make the customs union more effective.

Third, investment in digital customs administration and trade facilitation should be prioritised. The introduction of interoperable customs systems, electronic documentation, streamlined clearance procedures and shared logistics platforms would reduce transaction costs and improve the movement of goods across the region. These measures would also demonstrate the practical economic value of the customs union to businesses and investors.

Fourth, bilateral trade initiatives should progressively be connected to collective GCC negotiations. Rather than treating individual agreements as independent economic arrangements, the GCC could establish a framework through which successful bilateral provisions are evaluated and, where appropriate, incorporated into wider regional trade agreements. This would allow individual negotiations to serve as experimental platforms for developing more comprehensive collective arrangements.

Fifth, the rules of origin should be revised to facilitate regional production networks. The adoption of provisions similar to ASEAN’s cumulation mechanism could enable products incorporating eligible inputs from different GCC member states to qualify for preferential treatment under individual trade agreements. Such an arrangement would encourage regional manufacturing, promote cross-border industrial cooperation and ensure that the benefits of bilateral agreements extend to a wider group of Gulf economies.

These measures would require political commitment as well as institutional coordination. In particular, member states would need to recognise that the long-term advantages of an integrated regional market may outweigh the short-term benefits of pursuing isolated trade concessions. The conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran has added a strategic dimension to this debate.

The disruption of maritime trade through the Strait of Hormuz has demonstrated how geopolitical instability can expose structural weaknesses in regional supply chains and impose substantial costs on interconnected economies. Rising freight expenses, uncertainty surrounding maritime access and the vulnerability of critical logistical infrastructure have reinforced the need for alternative trade routes and stronger regional coordination.

For the Gulf states, therefore, economic integration must increasingly be understood as an instrument of strategic resilience rather than simply a mechanism for reducing trade barriers. The ability to redirect commercial flows, utilise neighbouring ports, maintain access to external markets and sustain regional supply chains during periods of instability will depend substantially on the strength of collective economic arrangements.