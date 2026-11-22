Key Takeaways:

During the British royal visit to Mumbai in November 2026, CSMVS released a catalogue documenting 313 terracotta, architectural and sculptural relics from the 5th-century Kahu-jo-daro Buddhist stupa in present-day Sindh, Pakistan.

The publication reconstructs a stupa first systematically excavated by Sir Henry Cousens in 1909–10, showing how Greco-Roman Gandharan, Mathura and Kushana-Gupta styles fused into a distinctive Indo-Gandharan regional idiom.

CSMVS director Sabyasachi Mukherjee presents the catalogue as both a return to rigorous collection documentation and a demonstration that cultural heritage research can foster cross-border understanding and peace.

Reconstructed view of the stupa model. Photo-credit: CSMVS, Mumbai

Time has its own mysterious cycles. When His Royal Highness Prince William the Prince of Wales, and Her Royal Highness Princess Catherine Middleton were in Mumbai during their 16-18 November 2026 visit, it was marked by glamorous events, including street cricket with Sachin Tendulkar.

The Royal Couple could well have been reminded about challenging times of the past. On 11 November 1914, the visiting HRH Prince Edward the Prince of Wales had inaugurated a magnificent building in the southern tip of port-city of Bombay (now Mumbai) near the Gateway of India.

The building was rightfully named as the ‘Prince of Wales Museum of Western India’. Since these were years of wars and brutalities, the new Museum building was used as a military hospital. It was only on 10 January 1922 the Prince of Wales Museum was formally opened to public to witness the brilliance of objects of art, archaeology acquired by the Museum.

On 17 November 2026, the Museum, now hailed as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya (CSMVS) released a meticulously researched publication titled Kahu-jo-daro Buddhist Stupa – Catalogue of the Kahu-jo-daro terracotta, architectural and sculptural relics of the 5th century CE in the collection of CSMVS. It was as if Time had completed yet another cycle; words of the Chairman, Board of Trustees Mr. J.T. Brander in 1922 were ringing true. He stated the purpose of the Museum: “It should be largely an institution or foundation for promoting research in all branches of science and knowledge and not only a museum of curiosities for the sightseer.”

Said Dr Sabyasachi Mukherjee, the present director general of CSMVS at the helm for two decades, “In these last 100 years, our Museum has fulfilled its aim to create awareness and sensitivity towards our heritage through its acquisitions, collection research, a visitor-friendly experience for the purposes of education, study and enjoyment. Particularly, in the last decade, the Museum has been transformed into a world-class visitor space.” It has been a long and productive journey indeed for CSMVS and Kahu-jo-daro Buddhist Stupa Catalogue is a shining example of its academic brilliance, detailing 313 terracotta, architectural and sculptural relics. In many ways, it is like an archaeological jigsaw puzzle being completed.

Lost and found

In 1909 the ‘lost and found’ stupa story began with British archaeologist Sir Henry Cousens, who was the first to have excavated Kahu-jo-daro site. It was part of a larger Buddhist establishment, explained Mukherjee in the Catalogue introduction. “It is also one of the few surviving finest examples of terracotta art and architecture of the pre-Independence era, situated in one of the large mounds extending over 30 acres of land to the north of the present town of Mirpurkhas.” Today Mirphurkhas is the district headquarters of Thar and Parkar in the Sindh province of Pakistan.

Fifty years earlier General John Jacob, acting commissioner of Sindh, had noticed the dilapidated Buddha site but not realised its historical significance. Later in 1859, James Gibbs, another senior official, described the site as remains of a brick platform and even excavated the upper part of the mound. His diary entry recorded finding an earthenware pot filled with mud and pieces of amethyst and crystal; whereabouts of this pot or vase is unknown.

Sir John Woodburn, the collector of Hyderabad (Sindh) in 1894 contributed to the story as he accidentally rescued a large painted terracotta seated Buddha image, and the head of a second image, from railway contractors. As in case of Mohenjodaro, the largest of Harappan metropolises in Sindh, it was railway workers-contractors who were digging and using bricks for laying local railway tracks, having no idea of how old the bricks were nor its significance. To imagine that bricks, of uniform size and shape, survived two millennia and were now laying the foundation of a modern transport in early 20th century.

Site-map of the Kahu-jo-daro stupa, Mirpurkhas, Sindh, Pakistan. Photo-credit: CSMVS, Mumbai

Sir Henry Cousens, having begun excavations in 1909-1910 noted, that despite railway workers digging the bricks, there was so much of the stupa remaining at the north-end of the site. He remained true to his training as Surveyor and Superintendent at Archaeological Survey Department of India when he documented, catalogued, and surveyed the monuments in his charge across western India. N

ot only at Kahu-jo-daro but Ahmedabad, Champaner, Bijapur owe much to his perseverance and diligence. His book ‘The Antiquities of Sind with Historical Outline’ is regarded as a seminal work and provided a credible platform upon which the CSMVS built its research. The new Catalogue remains a heartfelt tribute to these magnificent men and their unbridled passion for the vast land they ruled.

Decorative brilliance

Originally Kahu-jo-daro stupa was decorated with 11 terracotta relief panels of seated Buddhas in the niches of the four faces of the platform. Each of the north, east and south faces had three large panels on either side of the entrance to the stupa from west side, it is explained. At the time of excavation only seven large images, and a small one, were found on site, it is reported. Kahu-jo-daro is probably the one site in the region that has yielded so many relief panels of Buddha images so far. The CSMVS team began digital reconstruction of the lost stupa, which as Mukherjee explained, is one of the few examples of decorative terracotta stupa architecture in the Indus Valley. Utilising the collection at CSMVS, and some surviving architectural fragments, the task began of imagining reconstructing the original shape of the stupa, built probably in 500 CE, even though Sir Cousens assigned the stupa to c 400 CE, a century earlier.

“One can easily imagine the magnificent scene around the stupa in valley of Kahu-jo-daro,” he said, adding, “the main stupa with its majestic harmika stood nearly 20 metres tall, its towering presence inspiring devotees and pilgrims approaching from over a long distance. Thousands of local devotees, and those from all over India, perhaps even other countries, must have throned here to pay their respects to the great soul whose corporeal remains were enshrined in the stupa.”

The main entrance was embellished with decorative bricks and a torana or gate, as seen in Sanchi too. For pilgrims the circumambulation or going round the stupa is a sacred ritual, followed in Hinduism and Jainism too. At Kahu-jo-daro the visual gallery of seated Buddhas, in niches of the platform walls before entering the stupa, was the source of piety, inspiration and austerity. Shrines inside the stupa would have contained images of the Buddha; it would seem these images were moved to another site, probably to ensure their safety from invasions before the entire stupa itself was covered in sand and left buried, forgotten for centuries. Kahu-jo-daro belonged to a much earlier era, it could have been a reconstruction of a ruined stupa erected under Emperor Asoka’s orders in the 3rd century BCE, as the 2022 publication of CSMVS ‘The Lost Stupa’ detailed.

For a globalized world

The well-researched publications of CSMVS on Kahu-jo-daro in Sindh not only deepen our understanding of art history, cultural history, religious inspiration but are indicative of how our ancestors lived, offered prayers, and celebrated their lives. In more ways than one, an ancient past has been reconstructed for the benefit of our globalized audiences who are witness to wars, terrorism, financial volatility and chaos. Buddhism in Sindh may sound puzzling; for far too long Buddhism was thought as growing, radiating, and becoming a major religion from the east: with its centres in today’s Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh; and later parts of Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, with the movement to Tibet, Mongolia, China, and Sri Lanka giving Buddhism its global character.

Buddha in meditation, Kahu-jo-daro stupa, Mirpurkhas, Sindh, Pakistan, terracotta 5th century CE. Photo-credit: CSMVS, Mumbai

Now with the new Catalogue there is a roadmap taking us through crossroads of culture to Gandhara up in mountains and valleys of north-western Pakistan, Mathura along the Indo-Gangetic belt, Ajanta in the Deccan plateau and Rajgriha in the plains of Bihar contributed and influenced the art-forms discovered at Kahu-jo-daro in Sindh. Quite clearly the east was meeting the western shores of the sub-continent, and contributing resplendently to this spiritual-cultural burst.

For Sabyasachi Mukherjee, who helmed the research for two decades, to say it was an immensely difficult task would be an understatement as the project began without inscriptions or literary evidences. “Kahu-jo-daro was remote, and beyond our reach and my material resources were only those in the CSMVS collection,” he said, acknowledging the contribution of a line of venerable historians-art historians and curators like Dr Moti Chandra, Dr Kalpana Desai, Dr Devangana Desai, and Dr Pratapaditya Pal. Their collective knowledge and pioneering works gave the ‘lost stupa’ research its new direction, highlighting the riverine culture, urban centres, trading towns, besides significance of religious places where people prayed, contributed their earnings, keeping places of worship alive through centuries.

Documenting for posterity

Cyrus Guzder, chairman board of trustees of CSMVS, wrote: “Cataloguing antiquities was once a routine scholarly practice in the museums during the 1960s and 1970s. Over time, however the institution gradually shifted towards thematic or ‘highlights of the collection’ publications. In the process, the traditional and rigorous approach of documenting the entire collection for posterity was often sidelined, inadvertently limiting access for students and researchers. Publication of the new Catalogue makes a significant return to the traditional museum practice. It will be serving as a valuable resource for future research.”

Clearly one major area of research is highlighted in the Catalogue: the artistic traditions in the region which allowed different art forms from North-Western India to assimilate into the mainstream. In particular the Greco-Roman style of the Gandhara region and the indigenous style at Mathura (Northern India) metamorphosed into an Indianness which could be wisely termed as the Indo-Gandhara art tradition. “The different artistic elements from different geographical locations, as witnessed at Kahu-jo-daro, are enough indication that the artists of this region were more liberal and flexible in accepting various architectural principles, forms and designs from the Gandhara as well as Kushana-Gupta art tradition,” explained Mukherjee, pointing out it testifies to the free exchange of ideas, artistic forms and design elements across cultural frontiers. What clearly emerged was a distinctive regional idiom, embodying both continuity and innovation, the hallmark of our cultural heritage and history.

“In today’s time preservation of cultural heritage has to become a top priority for UNESCO, governments of different countries and civil society too,” said Sabyasachi Mukherjee, emphasizing, “I strongly believe that the power of culture can change the world as it unites people, countries, religions, and customs. It works as a healing tool in our broken societies.” Kahu-jo-daro Catalogue, and the earlier ‘The Lost Stupa’, are about finding and building everlasting peace, brick by brick, book by book.

Kahu-jo-daro Buddhist Stupa – Catalogue of the Kahu-jo-daro terracotta, architectural and sculptural relics in the collection of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, Mumbai. Introduction by Sabyasachi Mukherjee; Research and catalogue entries by Dr Aparna Bhogal; Design and production by Prachee Sathe; Supported by Bank of America.

Release of Kahu-jo-daro Buddhist Stupa Catalogue on 17 November 2026 with Trustees and dignitaries on the dais: (second from right) Author and Director General Sabyasachi Mukherjee, (third from right) Dr Aparna Bhogal, Research and Catalogue entries for the Catalogue. Photo-credit: CSMVS, Mumbai