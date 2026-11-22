Key Takeaways:

COP31 in Antalya ended without adopting the Antalya Pact after the EU and climate-vulnerable states rejected a draft that omitted a clear fossil-fuel phase-out, while major producers such as Russia and Saudi Arabia resisted stronger language.

Climate-finance talks also stalled, with developing countries seeking roughly US$305 billion a year by 2035 for adaptation and no agreement on amounts, sources or the balance of grants versus loans.

Current policies point to about 2.8 °C of warming by century’s end, and the article stresses that electrification targets and technical cooperation will remain empty without sustained investment, grid upgrades and realistic energy-security planning.

The United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP31, ended in Antalya after more than two weeks of negotiations without a major political agreement. Countries failed to reach consensus on how to reduce and eventually phase out the use of coal, oil and natural gas.

According to reports by CNN, BBC and Deutsche Welle (DW), the final negotiations broke down because of disagreements over fossil fuels and climate finance.

The European Union and several climate-vulnerable countries rejected the proposed final text because it did not include a clear commitment to move away from fossil fuels.

COP31 President Murat Kurum acknowledged that the necessary consensus had not been achieved. As a result, the main political agreement, referred to as the Antalya Pact, was not adopted.

Fossil fuels remain the main point of disagreement

The central issue at the conference was whether countries should make a clear commitment to reduce and gradually end their dependence on coal, oil and natural gas.

At COP28 in Dubai in 2023, countries agreed for the first time to move away from fossil fuels in their energy systems.

However, the final draft in Antalya did not include a clear reference to phasing out fossil fuels.

The European Union considered this unacceptable. Irish Climate Minister Darragh O’Brien, speaking on behalf of the EU, said that Europe could not support an agreement that failed to address fossil fuels.

Panama, Norway and the Marshall Islands were also among the countries opposing the draft.

On the other side, major fossil fuel producers, including Russia and Saudi Arabia, resisted stronger commitments to phase out fossil fuels.

Climate finance also remains unresolved

Climate finance was the second major source of disagreement.

Developing countries requested greater financial support from developed economies to deal with droughts, floods, extreme temperatures and rising sea levels.

According to DW’s reporting, developing countries need approximately US$305 billion annually by 2035 to support climate adaptation.

However, countries could not agree on the amount of funding, its sources or whether it should be provided mainly through grants or loans.

CNN also highlighted the disappointment of poorer countries, which are among those most affected by climate change but often have the fewest resources to respond.

Electrification offers an important opportunity

One of the issues promoted by Türkiye during the conference was increasing the share of electricity in global final energy consumption.

A proposal discussed at the summit aimed to increase electricity’s share from approximately 20–21% today to 35% by 2035.

Around 90–100 countries supported a separate initiative on this objective. However, it was not included as a binding commitment in the main agreement.

Another important question is how this additional electricity will be generated. Without sufficient renewable energy, increased electricity demand could lead to continued or even higher dependence on coal and natural gas.

The 1.5°C target is increasingly difficult to achieve

The Paris Agreement aims to limit global warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.

However, current scientific assessments indicate that this target is increasingly difficult to achieve. According to UN assessments reported by CNN, current policies could result in approximately 2.8°C of global warming by the end of this century.

Such an increase would bring more severe droughts, forest fires, extreme heat, flooding and agricultural losses.

Carbon capture and storage technologies were also discussed in Antalya. Some countries support their development, while environmental organisations warn against using these technologies as an excuse to continue relying on fossil fuels.

What happens after the Antalya summit?

COP31 was an important international event for Türkiye. However, the prolonged negotiations and failure to reach a final political agreement demonstrated how difficult international cooperation becomes when economic and national interests are involved.

CNN described the outcome as one of the most serious setbacks in climate negotiations since the Copenhagen summit in 2009. DW also highlighted the deep disagreements over fossil fuels and climate finance.

The main lesson from COP31 is that the energy transition cannot be treated as an environmental issue alone.

Coal, oil and natural gas remain essential to the global economy, industrial production and electricity systems. Energy security, employment, production costs and national economic interests all make the transition away from fossil fuels more complicated.

Türkiye also has important responsibilities and opportunities.

The country needs to accelerate solar and wind investments, strengthen its electricity transmission networks, expand energy storage capacity, evaluate nuclear energy and improve industrial energy efficiency.

The role of natural gas in providing flexibility and balancing the electricity system should also be planned realistically.

The energy transition must be achieved without compromising security of supply or industrial competitiveness.

Countries failed to reach a common agreement in Antalya. However, the technical, economic and environmental reasons for transforming energy systems have not disappeared.

Climate targets cannot be achieved through political declarations alone. They require real investment, practical energy policies, technological progress and sustained international cooperation.