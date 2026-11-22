Key Takeaways:

An international study published in Nature Climate Change found that lake-terminating glaciers lost an average of 66 cm of water equivalent per year between 2000 and 2020, compared with 40 cm for land-terminating glaciers and 36 cm for those ending in the sea.

Satellite mapping showed the number of lakes in direct contact with glaciers rose by more than 3,500 (about 35 percent), adding roughly 600 km² of area and 66 km³ of water, with the strongest expansion in Alaska and the southern Andes.

Machine-learning analysis attributes 46 percent of explained mass-loss influence to topography, 43 percent to climate and 11 percent to lakes, confirming that glacial lakes significantly accelerate ice loss and must be factored into water-resource and outburst-risk planning.

An international study involving TU Graz shows that lake-terminating glaciers lose a particularly large amount of ice. Glacial lakes amplify the effects of climate and topography.

Glacial lakes can accelerate the retreat of glaciers. If glaciers border a lake, the water can melt the ice from underneath; furthermore, chunks of ice can break off and fall into the lake. The extent to which these processes influence the situation, compared with other factors, had not been sufficiently clarified at a global level until now. An international research team, including Tobias Bolch from the Institute of Geodesy at Graz University of Technology (TU Graz), has now investigated this question by mapping and analysing all glacial lakes worldwide. The researchers have published their findings in the journal Nature Climate Change.

Climate and topography determine ice loss; lakes exacerbate it

The researchers found that lake-terminating glaciers lost an average of 66 centimetres of water equivalent per year between 2000 and 2020. This means that the annual loss of ice is equivalent to a layer of water with a thickness of 66 centimetres. For glaciers that end on dry land, the average was 40 centimetres per year; for glaciers with a tongue ending in the sea, it was 36 centimetres.

“Our research has shown that contact with a lake further accelerates the loss of ice from a glacier,” says Tobias Bolch. “While the climate and the topography of the glacier are the most significant factors influencing glacial mass loss, lakes significantly exacerbate it.”

More lakes formed by glaciers worldwide

For the study, the research team analysed satellite imagery from 2000 and 2020. Artificial intelligence was used to identify glacial lakes from the images, which were then checked manually. Among other things, the researchers distinguished between lakes in direct contact with glaciers and those that are already separated from the ice.

The number of lakes in direct contact with glaciers rose by more than 3,500 – or around 35 per cent – over a period of 20 years. Their total area increased by around 600 square kilometres and their estimated volume of water by around 66 cubic kilometres; if this volume of water were spread evenly across the entire city of Vienna, the city would be submerged under around 160 metres of water. The expansion of the lakes was particularly pronounced in Alaska and the southern Andes.

A stronger foundation for water planning

The research team used machine learning models to assess the impact of various factors on the glacier mass balance. The mass balance describes how much ice a glacier gains or loses. Accordingly, in the model used, an average of 46 per cent of the explained influence is attributable to the topographical characteristics of the glaciers, such as their altitude and slope gradient. Climatic factors such as temperature and precipitation account for around 43 per cent. Glacial lakes account for around 11 per cent. The results therefore show that the interplay of several factors is crucial.

“The findings from this study will help us to estimate future changes to the glaciers more accurately,” says Tobias Bolch. “This is particularly important for mountainous regions and their forelands, where meltwater is a significant source of water. Such findings are also relevant when assessing the risks posed by glacial lakes in the event of potential outbursts.”