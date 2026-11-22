Key Takeaways:

The ICJ’s first-ever finding that a state committed genocide ordered Myanmar to allow Rohingya return, pay reparations and prosecute perpetrators, yet the court lacks enforcement power beyond referral to the Security Council.

The article argues that the junta and major powers are prioritising access to Myanmar’s rare-earth deposits in Kachin and Shan states—already dominated by China and eyed by the US, India and Russia—over any serious implementation of the ruling.

Expanding unregulated mining has tripled sites since the 2021 coup, generated over $4 billion in exports to China, and raised pollution concerns, while the Rohingya crisis remains sidelined by resource competition.

Rare earth deposits in Myanmar are attracting the attention of both the military Junta and the world powers

In a landmark judgment on Thursday, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) at The Hague ruled that Myanmar had committed genocide against the Rohingya minority, killing about 10, 000 and driving 1.2 million into exile in Bangladesh since 2017.

The court ordered the government in Yangon to allow people who fled the violence to return home, commit to reparations, investigate, prosecute and punish people found to have committed genocidal acts.

This is the first time that the ICJ has ruled that a State had committed genocide. As such, the latest judgment has implications for the cases filed against Israel vis-à-vis Gaza and Russia vis-à-vis Ukraine.

The court’s rulings are final and legally binding, but it has no way to enforce them beyond reporting noncompliance to the UN Security Council, leaving it to geopolitics to take the final call.

Impediments to Implementation

(1) Going by the past record of the governments of Myanmar, whether civilian on military, very little will be done for the Rohingyas, who were stripped of Myanmar citizenship in 1982 and periodically attacked, saying that they were illegal Muslim immigrants from Bangladesh.

(2) There is doubt if the regional and global powers will put pressure on the military junta, as these powers believe that the military rulers have the means and the political will to ensure some space for the exploitation of rare earths present in North Myanmar.

(3) All powers, from China and India to the US, are eyeing the rare earths in North Myanmar.

(4) Though the Rohingyas have been crying for help since military operations began in 2017, the world has been turning a blind eye and making only feeble attempts to get the junta to be reasonable. Bangladesh kept complaining of the burden of hosting 1.2 million refugees, but help was too little. India saw the Rohingyas as Islamic extremists and was busy weeding infiltrators out.

(5) On top of the already existing financial squeeze on refugee rehabilitation, President Trump imposed restrictions on humanitarian aid.

However, the UK stood out. Shortly after the ruling was read at the ICJ, Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband said his government was expelling Myanmar’s Defence Attache from the UK and “calling urgently for a UN Security Council session to discuss the judgment.”

The Trump administration said that it was withholding judgment on the verdict. Given President Trump’s dim view of international law and human rights, very little could be expected from him, other than a deal with the junta on rare earths.

Myanmar’s Rare Earth Deposits

Meanwhile, Myanmar’s rare earth deposits are engaging the attention of both the military Junta and the world powers. This month, the Japanese paper Asahi Shimbun reported that Myanmar’s junta has been ‌urging the US to beef up re-engagement efforts and rapidly boost investment in the country’s rare earths mines. Currently, the sector is dominated by China.

The US State Department had outlined a plan to expand influence by gaining access to Myanmar’s rare-earth deposits in a strategy document released this month after months of secretive talks with Myanmar officials.

“Ultimately, the United States should treat Myanmar as a critical minerals priority, not simply a ‌diplomatic challenge,” Washington lobbying firm DCI Group said in a newsletter published on behalf of Myanmar’s Information Ministry.

“Minerals are the natural place for this deepening relationship to grow, since they connect Myanmar’s economic potential to US national security and supply-chain priorities,” the lobby group said.

A US State Department spokesman told Reuters that Washington has been encouraging Myanmar to make progress on key priorities, including “improving the domestic operating environment for US businesses, and building towards a genuine peace process that stabilises the country.”

Rare Earth Deposits

According to The Japan News, after the 2021 coup, Washington had frozen Myanmar’s assets at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and imposed sanctions in a bid to isolate its generals. But it reversed course by holding direct talks with Myanmar officials.

Washington’s new strategy aims to secure “at least three major commercial or investment deals valued above $5 million each” for US companies. In July 2025 and October 2026, the US lifted sanctions on some Myanmar companies and individuals linked to the Myanmar military. President Donald Trump has made rare earths a ‌national security priority since returning to office, pouring billions of dollars into a clutch of companies in a bid to loosen China’s grip.

But Myanmar’s government is asking for more. It points out that China has already spent years building its position in Myanmar’s resource sector, and its companies and intermediaries hold advantages that cannot be easily displaced.

Myanmar’s Rare Earths Exports to China

The main rare earths mining sites are in northern Kachin State, which borders China. Elements such as dysprosium and terbium — used in electric vehicle (EV) motors — are mined in the region. According to the research organisation ISP-Myanmar, the number of mining sites in Kachin State has tripled since the 2021 coup.

From 2017 to 2024, the value of rare earth exports by Myanmar to China exceeded $4 billion. Of this, 84% was exported after the coup in 2021. About two-thirds of the rare earths imported by China over the eight-year period ending in 2024 were from Myanmar. In fact, China, which accounts for 90% of the world’s rare earth refining, is supported by Myanmar.

Militants’ Control

The mining areas in Kachin State had long been controlled by forces affiliated with the military. But in 2024, the ethnic armed group Kachin Independence Army (KIA) gained control, causing the Myanmar military to lose a valuable source of revenue.

Subsequently, mining operations expanded into northeastern Shan State. In 2025, the Shan Human Rights Foundation announced that mining had begun in an area near the Thai border in the southern part of the Shan State, which is controlled by the ethnic armed group United Wa State Army (UWSA). The UWSA is known for its close ties to China, and Chinese-affiliated companies are reportedly involved in mining there.

Later, mining operations began in areas controlled by the Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) in the northern part of Shan State and the National Democratic Alliance Army (NDAA) in the east.

According to the United Nations, the number of mining sites in Shan State surged from 12 before the coup to 85.

India’s Interest

In August 2025, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Min Aung Hlaing, then commander-in-chief of the Myanmar military, and agreed to cooperate on rare earth development. In July this year, a mining forum led by the Indian government was held in Myanmar. At the same time, it has been reported that the Indian government has been in contact with the KIA.

Russia’s Interest

In June 2025, the Shan Human Rights Foundation announced that a Russian company was planning to mine the rare metal tungsten in the southern part of Shan State. The Myanmar government is said to have granted a mining permit to the Russian company.

Environmental Concerns

Concerns about severe pollution are mounting due to the expansion of unregulated mining operations. Water quality tests conducted by Thai authorities on various rivers since last year have detected levels of arsenic, lead and other substances exceeding safety standards in various locations. Authorities are urging people not to eat fish — which tend to accumulate heavy metals — or shrimp that live near riverbed sediments.

Although a causal relationship between mining development and river pollution has not yet been fully proven, the “in-situ leaching” method used in rare earth mining in Myanmar (which involves drilling holes into mountainsides and injecting chemicals) has been cited as a cause of groundwater contamination and the discharge of wastewater into rivers.

For the Myanmar military administration, which is seeking international recognition, mineral resources such as rare earths serve as a major diplomatic bargaining chip. Although many of the mining sites are in areas under the control of militant ethnic minority groups, the administration aims to build relationships with various countries, calling for cooperation on future development.

Rohingya Issue on the Back Burner

Given the fact that both the government of Myanmar and the world powers are engaged in the exploitation of rare earth deposits, the Rohingya issue has been put on the back burner.

While the ICJ has rendered justice, implementation of its ruling is left to the government in Yangon and world powers (since the junta cannot fulfil the obligations without foreign aid). But the attention of Yangon and the outside powers is on the rare earths and not the Rohingyas.