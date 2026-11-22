Key Takeaways:

A 12-week trial of 197 overweight or obese adults found that early, late or self-selected time-restricted eating windows produced no statistically significant extra reduction in liver fat compared with a Mediterranean-diet education programme alone.

The greatest drops in liver fat occurred among participants who lost at least 5 percent of body weight—roughly 40–45 percent of those practising intermittent fasting—and among those who already had hepatic steatosis at baseline.

Researchers conclude that the timing of the eating window matters less for liver health than achieving and sustaining clinically meaningful weight loss.

A multicenter clinical trial involving 197 participants, led by the University of Granada and the Public University of Navarra, concludes that losing at least 5% of body weight is the key factor in reducing liver fat, regardless of the chosen meal schedule

A study led by the University of Granada and the Public University of Navarra has determined that, in the context of intermittent fasting, the time of day when one eats matters less than the amount of weight lost when it comes to reducing liver fat. The clinical trial, published in the journal JHEP Reports, included 197 participants aged 30 to 60 who were overweight or obese and compared three types of time-restricted eating (early, late, and self-selected windows) with a nutritional education program based on the Mediterranean diet.

The results show that none of the three fasting windows produced additional reductions in liver fat compared to standard care, and that the greatest decreases were observed among those who lost at least 5% of their body weight. The research is part of the doctoral dissertation of Antonio Clavero Jimeno, a predoctoral researcher at the University Joint Institute for Sport and Health (iMUDS) at the University of Granada (UGR).

The study compared three forms of time-restricted eating (TRE), a type of intermittent fasting that limits the period during which participants can eat to specific hours of the day. Participants were randomly assigned to four groups: standard care, early fasting (approximately between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.), late fasting (between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m.), and self-selected fasting, on average between 12:20 p.m. and 8 p.m. For 12 weeks, all participants received the same nutritional education program based on the Mediterranean diet and healthy lifestyle habits; thus, the trial evaluated whether adding any of the three fasting windows provided additional benefits.

Liver fat was quantified using magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and liver stiffness and other liver parameters, liver enzymes, and various circulating proteins related to liver metabolism were also analyzed. Although liver fat decreased in the three groups that practiced intermittent fasting, when these changes were compared with those observed in the

usual-care group, the differences were not statistically significant. No differences were found either between having the eating window in the morning, in the afternoon, or at a freely chosen time, nor in other indicators of liver health or in the composition and diversity of the gut microbiota.

Weight Loss, a Key Factor

The study results reveal that the greatest reductions in liver fat were observed among those who lost at least 5% of their body weight—most of whom were in the intermittent fasting groups—and among individuals who already had hepatic steatosis at the start of the study.

Specifically, approximately 40 to 45% of those who practiced intermittent fasting lost at least 5% of their body weight, and reaching this threshold was associated with a significantly greater reduction in liver fat.

“The results do not suggest that intermittent fasting is ineffective, but rather that choosing an early, late, or self-selected fasting window does not appear to provide any additional benefit for liver health,” explain Manuel Dote Montero and Antonio Clavero Jimeno, the study’s first authors. For the researchers, “the most important factor seems to be choosing a strategy that facilitates clinically significant weight loss and can be sustained over time.”

A secondary analysis of a previous trial

This study is a secondary analysis of a clinical trial previously published in the journal Nature Medicine, which found that participants who practiced intermittent fasting—regardless of their eating schedule—lost, on average, between 3 and 4 kilograms more than the group that received only nutritional recommendations. In addition, early fasting—which in many cases is equivalent to skipping dinner in Spain—showed specific benefits regarding certain indicators of glucose regulation.