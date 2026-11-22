Key Takeaways:

Kazakhstan’s KNB arrested Samruk-Kazyna chair Nurlan Zhakupov and state railway chief Elzhas Otynshiev on 11 November in a corruption probe involving entities that generate roughly 40 percent of GDP.

Days later President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev dismissed KNB chief Yermek Sagimbayev and other senior security officials, replacing Sagimbayev with deputy Marat Irmenov and ordering reforms to improve anti-corruption effectiveness.

Official statements affirmed the corruption case while acknowledging “lapses” by security agencies, yet provided no concrete details on the alleged flaws or the instructed reforms.

(Eurasianet) — A high-profile corruption case in Kazakhstan has taken a curious twist, as President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has carried out a wide-ranging personnel reshuffle within his administration’s security apparatus in the days following the arrests of the head of the nation’s sovereign wealth fund and the State Railways chief.

Officers of Kazakhstan’s Committee for National Security (KNB) took Nurlan Zhakupov, the chair of JSC Samruk-Kazyna, and Elzhas Otynshiev, head Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ), into pre-trial custody on November 11, pending an investigation into corrupt activities. Given that Samruk Kazyna controls state entities responsible for generating roughly 40 percent of Kazakhstan’s GDP, the case has cast a cloud over corporate governance practices in Kazakhstan.

It also appears to have tainted the country’s security establishment.

On November 16, Tokayev announced a series of personnel changes, most notably firing KNB chief Yermek Sagimbayev, replacing him with his deputy, Marat Irmenov. Also dismissed were the head of the Information Security Department of the National Security Council and the chief of the Presidential Administration’s State Control Department. In addition, Interior Minister Yerzhan Sadenov received a “disciplinary sanction.”

The same day, Tokayev convened a meeting of top national security officials, instructing them “to reform the national security system, develop new approaches to achieving their goals, and improve their effectiveness.” Tokayev also told security officials to do a better job of “ensuring the state’s national interests in the economic sphere and combating corruption and other violations of the law.”

Official statements concerning the reshuffle were terse in tone, scant on reasoning for the moves and devoid of details about perceived flaws in current practices.

On November 16, presidential spokesman Aibek Smadiyar issued a statement on Telegram that offered conflicting information about Tokayev’s view of the Samruk Kazyna-KTZ detentions. On the one hand, Smadiyar characterized the corruption case against Zhakupov and Otynshiev as “beyond doubt.”

“This has been corroborated by the conduct of the individuals involved during the investigative process,” he stated.

At the same time, the presidential aide noted that the KNB change at the top was at least partially linked to the case. “In the President’s view, security and law enforcement agencies committed lapses.”

Tokayev’s stance on “the fight against corruption remains firm and unwavering,” Smadiyar added.

On November 20, Tokayev met with Irmenov, the new KNB chief, who briefed the president on steps being taken “to reform and improve the efficiency of the national security bodies.” Tokayev also issued “a number of specific instructions.”

But in keeping with the shroud of secrecy over the corruption case, the presidential readout of the Irmenov meeting provided no specifics about reform measures being taken or changes that Tokayev wants to be made.