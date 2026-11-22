Key Takeaways:

Control of strategic revenue nodes such as ports or capitals yields fiscal and coercive leverage but does not by itself confer durable legitimacy in compact-based polities of the Horn of Africa.

In Puntland’s 2001–2002 crisis, challengers who seized Bosaso and framed the dispute as a lineage quarrel failed because authority rested on an interclan compact, triggering compact defense and leaving a hinterland deficit.

Comparative cases from Baidoa (2026), Mekelle, and elsewhere show that node capture without compact renewal produces either resistance or fragmented dual authority, while the resulting contests degrade the institutions needed for environmental governance and climate adaptation.

Abstract:

Across the Horn of Africa, ports, airports, capital cities, and customs points are repeatedly seized in the expectation that control will deliver political authority. This paper asks why such seizures so often fail and what the failure means for sustainability in fragile, climate-exposed regions. It develops a node–compact theory of legitimacy through a participant-informed case study of the 2001–2002 armed challenge to the founding administration of Puntland State of Somalia, compared with the 2026 federal takeover of Baidoa in South West State, Mogadishu’s claim to national authority by possession of the capital, and within-country parallels from Ethiopia (Tigray and Amhara) and Kenya’s former Northern Frontier District, with a further case from Sudan. The theory holds that revenue nodes confer leverage but not legitimacy, which in compact-based polities rests on negotiated settlements renewed through consent. It introduces a set of new concepts, among them the node fallacy and its national form, the capital fallacy; legitimacy by address; compact breach; the lineage trap and compact defense; compact depth; the hinterland deficit; the umpire gap; and the instability–degradation loop. Combining compact depth with the strategy of the actor seeking authority yields a typology of four outcomes: compact defense, fragmented dual authority, consolidation, and incremental consent-building. Drawing on evidence on drought mortality, charcoal-driven deforestation, fisheries licensing, and the decline of frankincense, the paper specifies a governance-to-environment pathway through which contests over nodes divert revenue, capture resource regimes, shorten time horizons, and disrupt adaptation systems. It argues that the durability of legitimate governance is a sustainability variable, proposes indicators linked to the Sustainable Development Goals, and draws implications for dispute-resolution institutions, natural resource governance, and climate finance in federal systems.

Introduction

Control over strategic infrastructure has long been read as a proxy for control over territory in the Horn of Africa. Whoever holds the port collects the customs; whoever holds the capital receives the delegations; whoever holds the airport controls who arrives and who leaves. In conditions where the formal state is weak or absent, these concentrated sites of extraction and external connection, referred to in this paper as revenue nodes, offer an apparently direct route to fiscal capacity, external recognition, and coercive advantage. Yet the region’s recent history is crowded with cases in which actors captured such nodes and still failed to govern the territory around them.

This paper addresses a question that is simple to state and consequential for both political theory and sustainability policy: under what conditions does control of a strategic revenue node translate into durable political authority, and what does the frequent failure of that translation imply for the sustainability of political orders in fragile, resource-dependent settings? The question is approached through the most serious internal challenge faced by Puntland State of Somalia in its formative years, the 2001–2002 armed confrontation between the founding administration of Abdullahi Yusuf Ahmed and a coalition led by Jama Ali Jama and Gen. Mohamud Muse Hersi (Adde Muse). The case is examined alongside the crisis that followed the federal government’s takeover of Baidoa, the seat of South West State, in March 2026, and a set of shorter parallels from across the Horn of Africa and East Africa.

The central argument is that revenue nodes confer leverage but not legitimacy. Leverage is the capacity to extract rents, reward clients, and impose costs; legitimacy is the recognized right to rule, grounded in shared beliefs and expressed consent (Beetham, 1991). In post-collapse Somali polities, legitimacy has rested less on revenue or coercion than on interclan compacts: negotiated settlements among lineage communities that institutionalize common interests in security, representation, and the management of shared resources, ratified in conference and renewed through continuing consent. The 2001–2002 challengers made two strategic miscalculations that illuminate this distinction. They equated control of Bosaso, then Puntland’s only commercial port, with control of Puntland, and they framed the confrontation as a quarrel within a single lineage, when it was in fact a contest over a compact shared by many communities. The first error left their military gains politically hollow; the second produced a defensive coalition around the existing order. A third, structural condition made the confrontation possible in the first place: no institution existed that both sides would accept as an umpire for a disputed term of office.

The paper makes four contributions. First, it offers a participant-informed reconstruction of an episode in Somali state formation that has received only brief treatment in the international literature, situated within scholarship on hybrid political orders and negotiated statehood (Boege et al., 2008; Hagmann & Péclard, 2010; Menkhaus, 2006/2007). Second, it develops a node– compact theory of legitimacy, built from a set of new concepts for analyzing what it terms nodecentered contests: the leverage–legitimacy gap, the node fallacy and its national form, the capital fallacy, legitimacy by address, compact breach, the lineage trap and compact defense, compact depth, the hinterland deficit, and the umpire gap. Third, it combines compact depth with the strategy of the actor seeking authority to produce a typology of four outcomes (compact defense, fragmented dual authority, consolidation, and incremental consent-building) that helps explain why node capture fails differently from Baidoa to Mekelle, Bahir Dar, and Nyala, and why it was eventually superseded in Garissa. Fourth, it specifies a governance-to-environment pathway and argues on that basis that governance durability should be counted among the variables that determine sustainability. The environmental peacebuilding literature has established that natural resource governance shapes the prospects for peace (Bruch et al., 2016; Ide, 2019; Krampe, 2017); the reverse relationship, in which contests over revenue nodes degrade the institutional and social capacities on which environmental governance depends, has received less attention. In the drylands of the Horn, where rangelands, fisheries, frankincense stands, and agro-pastoral livelihoods are under acute climate stress, that converse relationship matters a great deal.

The paper proceeds as follows. Section 2 sets out the conceptual framework and four propositions. Section 3 describes the method and the author’s positionality. Section 4 outlines

Puntland’s founding compact, and Section 5 reconstructs and analyzes the 2001–2002 confrontation. Section 6 develops the comparison with Baidoa in 2026 and with further cases in the Horn and beyond. Section 7 discusses the findings and their sustainability implications, Section 8 draws out policy implications, and Section 9 concludes.

Conceptual Framework Revenue Nodes, Point Resources, and the Gatekeeper Logic

The political ecology of conflict distinguishes resources that are geographically concentrated and easily controlled, such as oil fields or mines, from those that are diffuse and difficult to monopolize, such as alluvial diamonds or timber (Le Billon, 2001). Point resources favor centralized control and, where they are contested, coups or secessionist bids aimed at seizing the site itself. Ports, airports, and customs posts are not natural resources in the strict sense, but they behave as point resources in political economy: they concentrate trade flows and therefore fiscal extraction in a small, defensible space. In this paper a revenue node is defined as a geographically concentrated site of fiscal extraction and external connection, typically a port, airport, customs checkpoint, or capital city, whose capture promises rents, access to external partners, and symbolic claims to authority.

African historiography offers a related concept in the gatekeeper state, whose power rests on control of the interface between the territory and the outside world and not on any deep penetration of society (Cooper, 2002). Gatekeeping is closely linked to extraversion, the strategy by which domestic actors mobilize resources from their dependent relationship with external partners (Bayart, 2000). Where states have historically struggled to broadcast power over sparsely populated hinterlands (Herbst, 2000), the gate has often stood in for the state. Somalia after 1991 provides an extreme illustration. Economic life continued and in some sectors expanded in the absence of a central government, organized around ports, livestock markets, money transfer companies, and cross-border trade (Little, 2003). Control of ports and airstrips became a central objective of factional competition, and the revenues of such nodes financed militias, business coalitions, and later insurgent governance (Ahmad, 2017; Reno, 2003). In the wider region, de Waal (2015) has described a political marketplace in which loyalty is bought and rented, and in which revenue nodes are the treasuries from which political budgets are drawn.

The gatekeeper logic implies that whoever controls the node controls the polity. The argument of this paper is that the implication holds only under specific conditions, and that those conditions were absent in early Puntland and are absent in much of contemporary Somalia.

Legitimacy, Political Settlements, and Hybrid Political Orders

Weber’s (1978) classic typology treats legitimacy as belief in the rightfulness of rule. Beetham (1991) refines this by identifying three dimensions: conformity to established rules (legality), justifiability of those rules in terms of beliefs shared by rulers and ruled, and evidence of consent expressed by subordinates. The distinction is analytically useful because node-capture strategies frequently secure the first dimension, through elections, decrees, or appointments that are procedurally valid on paper, while failing on the second and third. Gilley (2009) shows empirically that legitimacy, so understood, is a significant determinant of state performance and stability.

The political settlements approach locates durable order in the fit between institutions and the underlying distribution of power among organized groups (Khan, 2010). Where formal institutions diverge from that distribution, they are contested, bypassed, or overturned. North et al. (2009) describe limited access orders in which elites restrain violence by sharing rents, so that political stability depends on the continued credibility of the rent-sharing arrangement. Both frameworks imply that controlling a revenue stream is insufficient unless the controller also sustains the coalition whose acquiescence makes extraction possible. Research on post-war settlements reaches a complementary conclusion: agreements that institutionalize powersharing across several dimensions, and that offer credible guarantees, are more durable than those that do not (Hartzell & Hoddie, 2003; Walter, 2002).

In Somalia and much of the Horn, public authority is produced through interactions among state, customary, religious, and commercial actors rather than by a Weberian bureaucracy alone. This has been theorized as hybrid political orders (Boege et al., 2008), twilight institutions (Lund, 2006), negotiated statehood (Hagmann & Péclard, 2010), and governance without government (Menkhaus, 2006/2007; Raeymaekers et al., 2008). The state failure literature, by contrast, has been criticized for measuring Somali polities against an idealized Weberian state and overlooking the forms of order that emerged after 1991 (Englebert & Tull, 2008; Hagmann & Hoehne, 2009). Research on rebel and non-state governance points in the same direction as the hybrid-order scholarship: armed actors that control territory and revenue still depend on civilian cooperation and on locally recognized institutions in order to rule (Arjona et al., 2015; Mampilly, 2011), and states that look strong at the center can be weak in their capacity to shape social behavior beyond it (Migdal, 1988). Customary law (xeer), blood-compensation groups, and the authority of traditional elders have provided a scaffold for order since long before the colonial period (Lewis, 1961). This scaffold has been central to the bottom-up reconstruction of authority in the north, notably in Somaliland (Bradbury, 2008; Renders, 2012) and Puntland (Interpeace & Puntland Development Research Center [PDRC], 2008).

The Compact is not the Clan

A persistent temptation in analyses of Somali politics is to reduce every dispute to clan arithmetic. Ahmed I. Samatar (1992) warned against this tribal convention, arguing that it obscures the political economy of state collapse and the agency of elites who mobilize lineage identity instrumentally. Contributors to Ahmed’s (1995) The Invention of Somalia and Kusow’s (2004) Putting the Cart before the Horse likewise question the clan-centered narrative and the assumptions about the nation-state embedded in it, and Elmi (2010) and Elmi and Barise (2006) locate a root of the conflict in the struggle for the centralized state and its resources more than in clan identity as such. Kapteijns (2013) has similarly shown that clan identities are constructed and mobilized for political ends; they do not fix behavior in advance. Hoehne (2009) demonstrates that state and identity formation in northern Somalia involved the deliberate institutionalization of shared interests across lineages, through processes of imitation and adaptation of state forms. Building on this literature, an interclan compact is defined here as a negotiated settlement among lineage communities that institutionalizes shared interests in security, political representation, and the management of common resources within a territorial polity, ratified through a deliberative conference and sustained by elders and by recurring expressions of consent. The compact is not reducible to the clans that compose it. Once ratified, it becomes something people identify with for its own sake, so that an attack on its institutions can be experienced as an attack on a collective achievement rather than as a contest between particular individuals or sublineages.

Federal theory offers a complementary vocabulary. Elazar (1987) describes federalism as a covenant: a voluntary, negotiated union of political communities that retain their identity within a larger whole. Riker (1964) treats federal unions as bargains between pre-existing units and a center, whose durability depends on the continuing interest of the parties. Stepan (1999) distinguishes coming-together federations, formed by agreement among previously autonomous units, from holding-together federations, created when a central state devolves power to prevent breakup. The distinction matters for Somalia. Puntland, and in a different form Somaliland, built their own polities before any federal government existed, which gives the Somali federation a coming-together character, whereas successive governments in Mogadishu have tended to read it as a holding-together arrangement in which the center grants and the units receive (Burgess, 2006). Comparative work on ethnic federalism, including in Ethiopia, shows that self-rule can either accommodate or sharpen divisions, depending in large part on whether the units regard the federal bargain as genuinely shared (Erk & Anderson, 2009; Fessha, 2010; Turton, 2006).

Governance Durability as a Sustainability Variable

The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development treats peaceful, just, and inclusive societies with effective, accountable institutions as a goal (Sustainable Development Goal 16) and also as a condition for achieving the others (United Nations General Assembly, 2015). The World Bank’s (2011) report on conflict and development argued that legitimate institutions capable of providing citizen security, justice, and jobs are the foundation of escape from repeated cycles of violence. Resilience scholarship makes a parallel point at the level of social-ecological systems: the capacity of communities to absorb shocks and reorganize while retaining function depends on social institutions, networks, and trust as much as on ecological conditions (Adger, 2000; Folke, 2006).

Ostrom’s (1990) design principles for durable commons institutions are particularly relevant. Among them are access to low-cost, locally accepted conflict-resolution mechanisms and the recognition by external authorities of communities’ right to devise their own institutions. Both principles concern the umpire function examined in this paper. The environmental peacebuilding literature has shown that post-conflict natural resource management can either consolidate or undermine peace (Bruch et al., 2016; Krampe, 2017) and that environmental cooperation can contribute to peacemaking through several mechanisms (Ide, 2019). This paper approaches the relationship from the other side, asking how contests over revenue nodes shape the institutional conditions for environmental governance.

Instability and Sustainability: A Two-Way Relationship

The link between political instability and sustainability runs in both directions, and the two directions reinforce each other. Environmental stress can contribute to instability. Early work argued that scarcity of renewable resources such as cropland, water, and forests can sharpen grievances and weaken states (Homer-Dixon, 1999). Later quantitative research associated deviations from normal temperature and rainfall with higher risks of intergroup conflict (Hsiang et al., 2013), although others found the relationship weak once political and economic conditions are taken into account (Buhaug, 2010). Most researchers now agree that climate acts mainly through existing vulnerabilities, above all weak or contested institutions (Mach et al., 2019). In Somalia, drought raises the risk of conflict through its effect on livestock prices (Maystadt & Ecker, 2014).

Instability, in turn, damages the environment. Most major armed conflicts of the second half of the twentieth century took place in countries and areas containing biodiversity hotspots (Hanson et al., 2009), and across Africa’s protected areas the frequency of armed conflict has been the strongest predictor of declining populations of large wild mammals (Daskin & Pringle, 2018).

Instability also shortens the time horizons of governments, investors, and resource users. It lowers investment and growth (Alesina et al., 1996), rewards the rapid extraction associated with Olson’s (1993) roving bandit, and weakens the rules that communities rely on to manage commons (Ostrom, 1990).

These relationships close into a feedback loop, which this paper calls the instability–degradation loop. Environmental stress raises the risk of conflict where institutions are weak; conflict degrades both the environment and the institutions that manage it; and degraded environments and institutions increase vulnerability to the next shock. The loop resembles the conflict trap identified in research on civil war, in which conflict raises the probability of further conflict (Collier et al., 2003), but it adds an ecological dimension that the conflict trap leaves out.

Two caveats matter for what follows. First, stability is not the same as sustainability. An order held together by coercion can remain stable for a time while degrading its institutions and its environment; Puntland’s own turn toward centralization and securitization after 2002 is a modest example (Section 5.4). What sustainability requires is durability rooted in legitimacy, the capacity to absorb shocks and disputes without breaking down, which is a different thing from the mere absence of open conflict. Second, the loop is most easily broken at its institutional link. No Somali authority can prevent a drought, but contests over who governs, and the absence of accepted means of settling them, are political choices. For that reason the paper concentrates on the political mechanisms through which instability enters the loop: node-centered contests, compact breach, and the umpire gap.

A Vocabulary for Node-centered Contests

Existing concepts capture parts of the phenomenon examined here, but none names the specific mechanisms through which strategies of node capture fail. Building on the literatures reviewed above, this paper proposes the concepts that follow and summarizes them, with their intellectual antecedents and empirical anchors, in Table 1. They are offered as tools to be tested and refined, not as settled categories.

Node-centered contest. A political struggle in which rival actors pursue authority primarily by seizing or holding a revenue node rather than by negotiating or renewing the settlement on which the polity rests. The concept extends Le Billon’s (2001) analysis of point resources from natural resources to infrastructural and administrative sites, and shifts attention from the financing of conflict to the conversion of control into authority.

Leverage–legitimacy gap. The difference between the rents, bargaining power, and coercive advantage that control of a node confers and the recognized right to rule that it fails to confer. The gap is the outcome the framework seeks to explain. In Beetham’s (1991) terms, it is the distance between procedural legality, which node holders can often manufacture, and justifiability and expressed consent, which they cannot.

Node fallacy. The strategic error of equating control of a polity’s principal revenue node with control of the polity. The fallacy is most likely where a single node dominates the fiscal base, as Bosaso did in 2001, because fiscal concentration makes the node appear to be the state. At the national scale the fallacy takes the form of the capital fallacy: the assumption that holding the capital confers, by default, the right to govern the whole country. The capital fallacy is reinforced by legitimacy by address, the practice of external partners of extending recognition, aid, and diplomatic access to whichever authority occupies the capital, so that external recognition comes to stand in for domestic consent.

Compact breach. The unilateral revision of a negotiated founding settlement by one of its parties, using institutions that party controls. A compact breach converts a shared settlement into an instrument of one party and invites the others to withdraw their consent.

Lineage trap and compact defense. The lineage trap is the self-defeating effect of framing a contest over a compact-based polity as a sub-lineage quarrel. The framing is meant to contain the dispute and demobilize outsiders, but where the compact has acquired autonomous value it signals to other communities that the compact itself is at risk. The result is compact defense: the formation of a cross-lineage coalition around the existing order. The mechanism can be read as segmentary opposition operating one level up. Classic accounts of Somali politics describe lineages that are divided in peacetime fusing against an outside threat (Lewis, 1961). In the lineage trap the unit that fuses is not a genealogical segment but an institutional settlement, the compact, which communities have come to treat as a shared possession.

Compact depth. The degree to which a polity’s founding settlement is endogenous (negotiated by its own communities rather than brokered or imposed from outside), broad (encompassing the principal communities within its territory), and renewed (having demonstrated the capacity to absorb challenge and reincorporate former adversaries). Compact depth is proposed as the principal condition moderating the leverage–legitimacy gap. Unlike aggregate measures of state capacity, it can be assessed qualitatively from the history of a unit’s founding and its responses to crisis.

Hinterland deficit. The shortfall of consent in the territory beyond a captured node, which is collected through armed resistance, non-compliance, lost revenue, and rival claims to authority. The concept locates the costs of node capture spatially: they are paid not in the node but in the countryside, secondary towns, and trade routes on which the node depends. Studies of state power have long observed that states are thin in their rural hinterlands (Herbst, 2000; Nathan, 2023). The hinterland deficit names a specific and politically produced form of that weakness: one created by the very act of capturing the node.

Umpire gap. The absence of mutually accepted, non-military mechanisms for arbitrating constitutional and electoral disputes. The umpire gap is the structural condition that converts disagreements over mandates into node-centered contests.

Governance-to-environment pathway. The causal route by which node-centered contests degrade the fiscal, institutional, and social capacities on which environmental governance and climate adaptation depend. It runs in the opposite direction to the resource-to-conflict relationship that dominates the environmental peacebuilding literature.

Taken as a set, the concepts make up what this paper calls a node–compact theory of legitimacy, and they can be arranged as a causal sequence. An umpire gap allows a dispute over a mandate or a constitution to become a node-centered contest. Actors who commit the node fallacy, or at the national scale the capital fallacy, seize a port or a capital, often encouraged by legitimacy by address. Seizure yields leverage but leaves a leverage–legitimacy gap whose size depends on compact depth. Where the compact is deep, attempts to contain the contest by framing it as a lineage quarrel fall into the lineage trap and provoke compact defense; where it is thin, authority fragments. In either case the hinterland deficit is collected beyond the node, and through the governance-to-environment pathway the contest feeds the instability–degradation loop described in Section 2.5. Every link can be observed, which means the theory can be tested well beyond Somalia and its neighbors.

Table 1: The node–compact theory of legitimacy: concepts, antecedents, and empirical anchors

Concept Definition Builds on or departs from Empirical anchor in this paper Node-centered contest A struggle for authority waged by seizing or holding a revenue node instead of renegotiating the settlement Point resources (Le Billon, 2001), extended from natural resources to infrastructure Bosaso 2001–2002; Baidoa 2026 Leverage– legitimacy gap The distance between the rents and coercive advantage a node confers and the recognized right to rule Legality versus consent (Beetham, 1991) Baidoa 2026; Mogadishu since 1991 Node fallacy Equating control of a polity’s principal revenue node with control of the polity The gatekeeper state (Cooper, 2002) Bosaso 2001–2002 Capital fallacy The national form of the node fallacy: holding the capital is taken to confer, by default, the right to govern the country Broadcasting power over distance (Herbst, 2000) Mogadishu since 1991 Legitimacy by address External recognition extended to whichever authority occupies the capital Extraversion (Bayart, 2000) Mogadishu; Port Sudan Compact breach Unilateral revision of a negotiated founding settlement by one of its parties Federalism as covenant and coming-together federation (Elazar, 1987; Stepan, 1999) Somalia’s 2024 constitutional amendments Lineage trap Framing a contest over a compact-based polity as a sub-lineage quarrel, which provokes cross-lineage mobilization Critique of the tribal convention (Ahmed I. Samatar, 1992) Puntland 2001–2002 Compact defense A cross-lineage coalition formed around an order whose compact is perceived to be under threat Segmentary opposition (Lewis, 1961), with an institutional instead of a genealogical unit Puntland 2001–2002; Tigray; Amhara Compact depth The endogenous origin, breadth, and demonstrated renewal of a founding settlement Political settlements (Khan, 2010) Puntland compared with South West State Hinterland deficit The shortfall of consent beyond a captured node, collected through resistance, non-compliance, and rival claims State weakness in the hinterland (Herbst, 2000; Nathan, 2023) Bay region 2026; rural Amhara Umpire gap The absence of a mutually accepted, non-military arbiter of constitutional and electoral disputes Accessible conflictresolution mechanisms (Ostrom, 1990) Puntland 2001; federal disputes since 2024 Governance-toenvironment pathway The route by which nodecentered contests degrade the capacities on which environmental governance depends Environmental peacebuilding (Bruch et al., 2016; Krampe, 2017), with the causal direction reversed Kismayo charcoal; Baidoa drought response Instability– degradation loop A feedback in which environmental stress and political instability reinforce each other through weakened institutions The conflict trap (Collier et al., 2003), with an ecological dimension added Somali drylands, 2020– 2026 Source: Author’s conceptual framework.

Stated in these terms, four propositions guide the case analysis:

Proposition 1 (leverage–legitimacy gap). Control of a revenue node yields leverage roughly proportional to the rents it commands, but legitimacy only to the extent that the controlling actor is embedded in, and accepted under, the polity’s prevailing compact. The deeper the compact, the wider the gap facing an actor who seizes the node from outside it.

Proposition 2 (lineage trap). Framing a contest over a compact-based polity as a sublineage dispute tends to trigger compact defense among communities that perceive the compact itself to be under threat.

Proposition 3 (umpire gap). In the absence of mutually accepted, non-military mechanisms for arbitrating constitutional and electoral disputes, disagreements over mandates tend to escalate into contests over revenue nodes.

Proposition 4 (governance-to-environment pathway). Node-centered contests degrade the fiscal, institutional, and social capacities required for environmental governance and climate adaptation, so that governance durability functions as a sustainability variable.

Methodology and Positionality

The study employs a qualitative, theory-building case study design combined with a structured, focused comparison (George & Bennett, 2005). The Puntland confrontation of 2001–2002 serves as the primary case, analyzed through process tracing of the sequence from constitutional dispute to armed contest to political settlement. The 2026 Baidoa crisis is the principal comparative case, selected because it reproduces the core mechanism, the capture of a strategic node in expectation of political authority, with the roles of state-level and federal actors reversed. Shorter cases from Somaliland, Ethiopia, and Sudan are used to probe the scope conditions of the argument; they are not meant as exhaustive tests. The case of Mogadishu extends the analysis to the national scale, examining the relationship between possession of the capital and claims to govern the federation. Three within-country comparisons, of Puntland and South West State in Somalia, Tigray and Amhara in Ethiopia, and Kenya’s former Northern Frontier District (later North Eastern Province) before and after devolution, hold the national constitutional framework constant in order to isolate the effect of compact depth and center–unit relations.

Sources include constitutional and legal documents (Federal Republic of Somalia, 2012; Puntland State of Somalia, 1998), reports of the International Crisis Group (2002, 2009), participatory research by Interpeace and PDRC (2008), the United Nations Monitoring Group on Somalia and Eritrea (United Nations Security Council, 2013), the scholarly literature on Somali and Horn of Africa politics, and contemporaneous news reporting for 2025–2026 events.

The author served in a senior capacity in the Puntland administration between 1998 and 2004 and was therefore a participant in the events analyzed in Section 5. This position affords access to the reasoning of decision-makers and to the texture of events not recorded in published sources, but it also creates risks of partiality and retrospective rationalization. Three safeguards are adopted. First, factual claims about the sequence of events are anchored, wherever possible, in independent published sources, and claims resting solely on the author’s recollection are identified as such in the text. Second, the analysis concentrates on structural features of the political order and leaves aside the motives or culpability of individuals. Third, the account explicitly considers rival explanations, including the role of coercive capacity and external support, rather than attributing the outcome to legitimacy alone.

The study has limitations. It does not draw on new interviews or survey data; the 2026 Baidoa crisis is ongoing and reported in part by partisan media; and the wider comparative cases are treated at the level of secondary literature. The findings should accordingly be read as analytically generalizable propositions for further testing rather than as statistically generalizable claims.

Puntland’s Founding Compact

Puntland State of Somalia was established in 1998, seven years after the collapse of a central state whose disintegration Somali scholars have traced to the predatory centralization of the military regime of 1969–1991 (Adam, 1995; Ingiriis, 2016; Ahmed I. Samatar, 1992). The civilian period of 1960–1969 that preceded it has been reinterpreted as a time of genuine, if fragile, constitutional democracy (Abdi I. Samatar, 2016), so Somalis have their own experience of consensual rule to draw on. The new state emerged from a constitutional conference in Garowe that brought together political, traditional, and civil society representatives from communities in the northeastern regions, including Bari, Nugaal, northern Mudugh, and parts of Sanaag and Sool (Interpeace & PDRC, 2008). The conference adopted a transitional charter that provided for a president and a House of Representatives, the latter composed of members selected through community and elder processes, and for a three-year transitional mandate (Puntland State of Somalia, 1998). Puntland defined itself not as a separatist entity but as a regional state within a future federal Somalia, an early expression of the building-block approach to Somali reconstruction (Bryden, 1999; Doornbos, 2002).

Unlike the faction-based administrations that dominated southern Somalia in the 1990s, which were typically organized around a single militia leader and his lineage constituency (Menkhaus, 2006/2007), Puntland presented itself as a collective undertaking. Its legitimacy derived from the conference process, the endorsement of traditional elders, and a shared interest among participating communities in security, the restoration of basic services, and insulation from the violence affecting the south. Comparative work has noted that Puntland and Somaliland both drew on customary institutions to construct authority from below, while differing in their constitutional aspirations (Johnson & Smaker, 2014).

The compact was real but young. Administrative institutions were thin; security forces were assembled from community militias and were unevenly integrated; and fiscal capacity depended heavily on customs revenue collected at Bosaso, the territory’s sole commercial seaport and its principal outlet for livestock exports to the Arabian Peninsula (Little, 2003). Authority rested at least as much on negotiated consent as on coercive capacity. In such a setting, a dispute over succession or constitutional interpretation carried an unusually high risk of becoming violent, and the conflict that erupted in 2001 can usefully be read as a stress test of an unproven political system.

The 2001–2002 Confrontation: Sequence of Events

The transitional mandate established in 1998 expired in mid-2001. The incumbent administration secured an extension from the House of Representatives, a step its opponents regarded as inconsistent with the charter (Conciliation Resources, 2010). The ensuing dispute drew in the judiciary and the traditional elders: the chief justice asserted an interim role, and a general congress of elders and delegates convened in Garowe elected Jama Ali Jama as president in November 2001 (International Crisis Group, 2002; Interpeace & PDRC, 2008). The incumbent rejected the outcome, and fighting broke out. The challengers consolidated their position in Bosaso, while the incumbent retained control of Garowe and much of the territory to the south. In 2002 the incumbent’s forces, reportedly with Ethiopian support, retook Bosaso, and Jama Ali Jama withdrew. Armed resistance led by Gen. Adde Muse continued for a period in parts of Bari before a negotiated settlement in 2003 brought his forces back into the Puntland order (Interpeace & PDRC, 2008).

Two observations about this sequence frame the analysis. First, the dispute originated as a constitutional disagreement over a mandate, not as a contest over resources; it became a contest over Bosaso because no accepted arbiter existed to settle the mandate question (Proposition 3). Second, the outcome cannot be attributed to legitimacy alone. The incumbent commanded significant coercive resources and, according to contemporary reporting, external support. The argument advanced here is not that coercion was irrelevant, but that coercion was decisive in part because the challengers’ strategy failed to convert their control of Bosaso into wider allegiance, which in turn limited the resources and allies available to them.

The First Miscalculation: Equating the Port with the Polity

The challengers’ strategy rested on the assumption that controlling Bosaso amounted to controlling Puntland. The logic had surface appeal. Bosaso generated the bulk of the administration’s customs revenue, carried virtually all external trade, and served as the territory’s gateway to the Gulf. Garacad, the Mudugh port developed in later years, did not yet exist. Whoever held Bosaso, it seemed, held the purse.

But the purse is not the polity. Menkhaus (2006/2007) observes that territorial control and revenue extraction do not by themselves produce authority in Somalia; they must be embedded in a recognized political framework and in social consent. Puntland’s cohesion in its early years did not derive chiefly from Bosaso’s receipts. In the author’s assessment, based on participation in the administration of the period, it derived from a widely shared perception that the state was a collective achievement worth defending. Communities in Nugaal, Mudugh, Sool, and Sanaag had not joined the compact in order to share Bosaso’s customs revenue, and they did not transfer their allegiance to whoever happened to collect it.

The case also reveals a structural vulnerability of node-based strategies. A port is a point resource in the sense defined by Le Billon (2001): concentrated, defensible, and lucrative. Legitimacy, by contrast, is a diffuse resource, distributed across communities and renewed through relationships that cannot be seized in a single operation. A node can also be isolated. Its value depends on the hinterland that supplies its exports and absorbs its imports, and on the roads that connect the two. By treating Puntland as a port city with a hinterland attached, the challengers secured the point resource but forfeited the diffuse one, committing what this paper terms the node fallacy. Their military gains in Bosaso proved politically hollow because they could not be converted into broader allegiance, consistent with Proposition 1.

The Second Miscalculation: The Lineage Trap

The second and more consequential miscalculation was to treat the confrontation as an internal dispute within the Mohamud Saleiman lineage, to which the principal protagonists on both sides belonged. That framing missed the larger reality that Puntland’s legitimacy rested on an interclan compact spanning communities across Bari, Nugaal, Mudugh, Sanaag, and Sool.

Clan identity has always been a central axis of Somali politics, but durable political projects are those that rise above lineage arithmetic by institutionalizing interests held in common (Hoehne, 2009; Ahmed I. Samatar, 1992). Many actors who had their own grievances with the incumbent administration nonetheless interpreted the challenge, in the author’s observation, not as a family quarrel but as a threat to Puntland itself. For communities outside the lineage concerned, the most salient question was not which individual should lead but whether the compact that guaranteed their participation and security would survive.

The result was the opposite of what the challengers intended. Rather than splitting Puntland along lineage lines, the confrontation consolidated a defensive coalition around the existing order. The more the conflict was framed as a contest between individuals within one lineage, the more the wider public came to see the state as the object under siege. This dynamic, the lineage trap, and the compact defense it provoked are the mechanism described in Proposition 2. It is analytically significant because it inverts the conventional expectation that segmentary identities will fragment political coalitions. Where a compact has acquired autonomous value, an appeal to sub-lineage solidarity can instead mobilize cross-lineage solidarity in its defense.

Costs, Consolidation, and Subsequent Durability

The challengers were politically marginalized and militarily contained, but the costs of the confrontation were not confined to their careers. It deepened mistrust, further militarized politics, and slowed institutional consolidation at a formative moment. Puntland emerged more centralized and more security-minded than before, with consequences that shaped its governance for years, including tendencies toward executive dominance later criticized by external observers (International Crisis Group, 2009).

The episode nonetheless revealed a form of resilience rooted in collective legitimacy rather than in coercion alone. Puntland has outlasted most of the administrations that appeared in Somalia after 1991. Since 2005 it has conducted successive presidential transitions through parliamentary elections, beginning with the election of Adde Muse himself, the former challenger, in January 2005. Several later transitions were contested. In June 2023, clashes in Garowe between an opposition militia and government forces over a proposed change to the electoral model killed more than 25 people; traditional elders brokered a ceasefire, the president later agreed to keep the clan-based model, and the January 2024 election passed off peacefully (Al Jazeera, 2023; International Crisis Group, 2024). None of these episodes reproduced a regime-level armed confrontation of the 2001–2002 kind, and the role of the elders in 2023 shows the compact’s customary institutions still performing part of the umpire function. The reintegration of a former armed challenger and his subsequent election to the presidency through constitutional means shows that the compact absorbed the conflict and survived it.

Comparative Analysis Baidoa, 2026: The Node Captured from the Center

The crisis in South West State reproduces the 2001 mechanism with the roles reversed. In 2001 the challengers to a state-level administration seized the node; in 2026 it was the federal government in Mogadishu. In mid-March 2026, amid Somalia’s wider constitutional dispute, South West State President Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed Laftagareen announced that his administration was severing ties with the federal government, days after a state-level re-election that federal authorities declared illegal (Qatar Tribune, 2026). On March 30, federal forces entered Baidoa and took control of the city, and Laftagareen resigned hours later (AllAfrica, 2026; Dawan Africa, 2026a). Federal officials then directed state institutions to continue operating and appealed to donors to maintain drought assistance (Dawan Africa, 2026a).

On June 10, 2026, the speaker of the federal House of the People, Aden Mohamed Nur (Madobe), was elected president of South West State by the regional parliament. Opposition figures described the vote as predetermined, and a former state president boycotted it (Somali Guardian, 2026). At Madobe’s inauguration in July, the federal president declared that no one could govern Somalis without their democratic mandate (Dawan Africa, 2026b). The transition’s legal form was stressed; its consensual basis was contested from the outset.

Possession of the state capital did not settle the question of authority. Laftagareen has continued from outside Baidoa to claim legitimacy, and forces loyal to him clashed with federal troops in central Baidoa in August 2026 (AllAfrica, 2026). The South West cabinet subsequently declared Laftagareen and his faction a terrorist group, alleging links with Harakat al-Shabaab al-Mujahidin (al-Shabab), allegations his camp rejects (Dawan Africa, 2026c). Between Oct. 8 and Oct. 17, 2026, forces loyal to Laftagareen took Qansaxdheere, Buurhakaba, Diinsoor, Berdale, and Awdiinle, the last about 30 kilometers from Baidoa, leaving the federally backed administration without control of most of the state (Hiiraan Online, 2026). South West State now has two rival claimants to authority, one holding the capital and its formal institutions, the other contesting the countryside.

Whatever one concludes about the competing claims, the pattern parallels 2001. In both cases, control of the strategic node outran the consent needed to govern from it. A leadership installed through force, however valid its procedural documentation, inherits the city but not the compact, and the territory beyond the city becomes the place where that deficit is collected: the hinterland deficit defined in Section 2.6. In Beetham’s (1991) terms, the transition secured a measure of legality while leaving justifiability and expressed consent unresolved.

The Baidoa case also shows why governance durability is a sustainability question. Baidoa lies in the agro-pastoral heartland of the Bay region, one of Somalia’s most productive sorghumgrowing zones and one of its most drought-exposed. During the 2020–2023 drought, humanitarian agencies projected famine conditions for agro-pastoral and displaced populations in Baidoa and Buurhakaba districts (Somalia IPC Technical Working Group, 2022). Buurhakaba is one of the towns that changed hands in October 2026. Baidoa itself hosts large concentrations of displaced people as well as international peacekeepers and humanitarian agencies (Qatar Tribune, 2026). The suspension of civilian flights between Mogadishu and Baidoa in March 2026 (AllAfrica, 2026) and recurrent fighting on the city’s outskirts strike at the very logistics and institutional continuity on which drought response, livelihood recovery, and climate adaptation depend.

Somaliland: Conflict Over the Airport and Port, Settlement Through Conference

Somaliland provides an instructive contrast. In 1992 and again between 1994 and 1996, armed conflict broke out over control of Berbera port and Hargeisa airport, the self-declared republic’s principal revenue sources (Bradbury, 2008; Renders, 2012). Control of these nodes did not settle the question of authority. What ultimately did so were inclusive conferences, notably at Borama in 1993 and Hargeisa in 1996–1997, which renegotiated representation and the distribution of power among communities and placed revenue collection within a commonly accepted framework (Bradbury, 2008). The Somaliland case supports Proposition 1 from the opposite direction: node control became sustainable authority only after it was embedded in a renegotiated compact.

Ethiopia: The Capture of a Regional Capital in a Federal System

In November 2020, Ethiopian federal forces captured Mekelle, the capital of the Tigray region, declared victory, and installed an interim administration. Possession of the capital did not end resistance. Tigrayan forces retook Mekelle in June 2021 (Al Jazeera, 2021), and the war continued until the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement signed in Pretoria in November 2022. That agreement left the disarmament of Tigrayan forces, disputed territories, and the return of the displaced unresolved, and by mid-2026 the TPLF had declared it effectively dead. In September 2026, Tigrayan forces seized the airports at Mekelle, Axum, and Shire (Euronews, 2026), and in early October federal forces and allied Tigrayan fighters took Mekelle for a second time, while the TPLF said it would continue fighting from elsewhere (Al Jazeera, 2026). Mekelle has now changed hands three times in six years without the question of authority over Tigray being settled. The case is a stark illustration, at far greater human cost, of the gap between capturing a regional capital and securing consent to govern from it within an ethnically defined federal order whose legitimacy had long been contested (Clapham, 2017; Hagmann & Abbink, 2011). It also shows that the gap is not specific to Somali lineage politics: it arises wherever a center attempts to substitute control of a regional seat of government for the consent of the region’s political community. The federal intervention in Ethiopia’s Somali Regional State in 2018 cuts the other way, at least in part. It removed a regional president whose rule had rested heavily on coercion (Hagmann, 2014; The EastAfrican, 2018). Where the displaced authority had few consensual roots of its own, federal intervention was followed by a more stable reconfiguration, which suggests that the consequences of node capture depend on the legitimacy of what is displaced as well as on the means of displacement.

Sudan: Port Sudan, Nyala, and Dueling Claims

The Sudanese war that began in April 2023 has produced two governments, each anchored in a city that serves as its node. The army-aligned government operates from Port Sudan, the country’s main seaport. On August 30, 2025, the Rapid Support Forces and their allies in the Tasis coalition swore in a rival presidential council in Nyala, the capital of South Darfur (Sudan Tribune, 2025). The African Union and the United Nations Security Council rejected the parallel authority, and analysts noted that it was likely to function largely in exile because the city was under aerial attack (International Crisis Group, 2025). In this case each claimant holds a node and neither commands consent across the national territory, so that node control produces not authority but a de facto partition of leverage.

Within-country Parallels: Somalia, Ethiopia, and Kenya

The cases above differ in regime type, constitutional order, and conflict history, which limits how far they can isolate the mechanism of interest. A sharper comparison holds the national constitutional framework constant and compares units within a single country. Three such parallels follow, one each from Somalia, Ethiopia, and Kenya.

Somalia: Puntland and South West State. Both are federal member states operating under the same Provisional Constitution and in relation to the same federal government (Federal Republic of Somalia, 2012). Their foundations differ sharply. Puntland’s compact predates the federal settlement and was negotiated largely by its own communities in 1998 (Interpeace & PDRC, 2008). South West State was formed in 2014 through a process brokered in significant part by the federal government and external actors, amid rival claims for a three-region and a six-region configuration (Menkhaus, 2018; Mosley, 2015). Its leadership contests have repeatedly been shaped by outside force. The 2018 election that brought Laftagareen to office followed the arrest in December 2018 of a leading rival candidate, the former al-Shabab deputy leader Mukhtar Robow. Witnesses said he was seized by Ethiopian troops serving with the African Union mission, which denied involvement, and the protests that followed in Baidoa left at least 11 people dead (Africanews, 2018). A member state whose compact was substantially engineered from outside proved correspondingly vulnerable to capture from outside in 2026: once federal forces held Baidoa, there was no deep, self-generated settlement capable of absorbing the shock, and authority fragmented into rival claims (Section 6.1). Puntland, by contrast, has faced intense pressure from federal centralization, including its 2024 decision to withhold recognition from federal institutions pending a negotiated constitutional settlement (The EastAfrican, 2024a), yet no comparable federal attempt has been made to seize Garowe or Bosaso. Geography and Puntland’s own security forces are part of the explanation, but the contrast is consistent with the argument that the depth of a member state’s founding compact conditions both its capacity to absorb internal challenge, as in 2001–2002, and its exposure to node capture by the center. The author’s role in founding Puntland is noted here as a relevant interest in this comparison.

Ethiopia: Tigray and Amhara. Both are regional states under the 1995 constitution of an explicitly ethnic federation (Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, 1995; Hagmann & Abbink, 2011; Lyons, 2019; Turton, 2006). Tigray, discussed in Section 6.3, illustrates node capture against a regional government that retained deep support among its population: the federal seizure of Mekelle in 2020 produced neither consent nor control, the conflict ended only through negotiation, and the settlement broke down in 2026. Even after the Pretoria agreement, the interim administration it created was reconstituted in April 2025, when Lt. Gen. Tadesse Werede replaced Getachew Reda after a split within the Tigray People’s Liberation Front had led forces loyal to one faction to take over the administration of key towns (Africanews, 2025). War had militarized Tigrayan politics, and the compact began to crack from within. Amhara presents the inverse sequence and is the closest within-country echo of Baidoa. Amhara forces were federal allies during the Tigray war, but after the federal government decided in April 2023 to dissolve regional special forces, nationalist Fano militias launched an insurgency that many in the region regarded as a defense against a breach of the federal bargain (Office of the Commissioner General for Refugees and Stateless Persons [CGRS], 2026). Federal forces recaptured Bahir Dar, Gondar, and other towns within days of the August 2023 escalation (Associated Press, 2023), yet years later the army and the authorities hold the main towns while Fano groups retain their grip on much of the countryside (CGRS, 2026). The pattern matches the one described in Section 6.1: the regional capital and the highways are held, the compact is not, and the rural territory beyond the towns becomes the place where the deficit of consent is collected, with consequences for agricultural production and humanitarian access in one of the country’s principal food-producing highland regions.

Kenya: the Northern Frontier District, later North Eastern Province, and its Somali-majority counties. Kenya offers a within-country case in which the relationship between the center and a peripheral region shifted from coercive control of nodes toward a measure of consent. Under British rule the territory formed part of the Northern Frontier District (NFD), whose Somali inhabitants sought union with Somalia as Kenya approached independence. A commission appointed by the British government in 1962 reported that the inhabitants of five of the district’s six administrative areas favored union with the Somali Republic (Northern Frontier District Commission, 1962). The British government nonetheless announced in March 1963 that the district would remain part of Kenya as a new North Eastern Region (UK Parliament, 1963), later North Eastern Province. Here, early on, a territory was handed to a center against the stated wishes of the people living in it. The secessionist Shifta war of 1963–1967 that ensued gave way to decades in which the region was governed under emergency regulations (Branch, 2011; Whittaker, 2015). The state held the administrative towns, garrisons, and airstrips of Garissa, Wajir, and Mandera, but its legitimacy among the population remained thin, damaged by abuses such as the 1984 Wagalla massacre documented by the Truth, Justice and Reconciliation Commission (2013) and by recurrent practices that marked Somali Kenyans as citizens of doubtful standing (Lochery, 2012). The 2010 Constitution changed the terms of the relationship. Devolution created elected county governments in 2013 with a constitutionally guaranteed share of national revenue and an Equalization Fund for marginalized areas (Republic of Kenya, 2010). Communities in the northeast acquired elected governors, county assemblies, and control over substantial budgets, and county politics became a central arena of local competition and representation (Carrier & Kochore, 2014; Cheeseman et al., 2016). Insecurity linked to al-Shabab persisted, and county politics developed rivalries of their own, but the shift illustrates a corollary of Proposition 1: the central state’s position in the region improved less by holding Garissa more firmly than by giving the region’s communities a recognized and constitutionally protected stake in governing it. County governments in the arid north have since also become significant actors in climate adaptation. Garissa and Wajir are among the counties that established County Climate Change Funds, which finance adaptation investments prioritized through county and ward-level planning committees (NDC Partnership, n.d.). In the northeast, the political settlement and environmental governance now run through the same county institutions.

Read side by side, the three parallels hold the national constitutional order constant and vary two factors: the depth of the unit’s compact and the means by which the center relates to it. Where the compact is self-generated and deep, as in Puntland, it absorbs internal challenge and raises the cost of external capture. Where it is thin or externally engineered, as in South West State, capture of the capital produces fragmented dual authority rather than settled rule. Where a cohesive regional community perceives the center to have breached the bargain on which its participation rests, as in Amhara, capture of the towns produces protracted rural resistance. Where the center replaces coercive administration with constitutionally guaranteed selfgovernment, as in Kenya’s northeast, consent can be built over time.

Mogadishu: The Capital Fallacy at National Scale

The node fallacy also operates at the national level, where the node in question is the capital. Since 1991, successive Somali authorities have proceeded on the assumption that holding Mogadishu confers, by default, the right to govern the rest of the country. This is the capital fallacy defined in Section 2.6, and it has two sources. One is domestic, inherited from the centralized state of 1960–1991, in which Mogadishu was the seat of all significant authority (Ahmed I. Samatar, 1992). The other is external. International partners have generally extended recognition, aid, and diplomatic access to whichever authority sits in the capital, a practice of legitimacy by address that lets foreign recognition do the work domestic consent should do (Bayart, 2000; Hagmann, 2016).

The pattern was visible from the first weeks after the collapse. In January 1991, the United Somali Congress faction that had taken Mogadishu named Ali Mahdi Mohamed interim president. Rival factions rejected the claim, the northern movement declared Somaliland’s separation in May 1991, and the capital itself was soon divided by war between rival wings of the same movement (Bradbury, 2008; Kapteijns, 2013). The Transitional National Government formed at Arta in 2000 claimed national authority but controlled only parts of Mogadishu, and the Transitional Federal Government entered the city only with Ethiopian military support at the end of 2006, an intervention that deepened the conflict instead of resolving it (Ingiriis, 2018; Menkhaus, 2006/2007, 2014). On every occasion, holding the capital, or hoping to, was treated as the decisive mark of national authority, yet authority over the rest of the country always remained to be negotiated.

The Provisional Constitution of 2012 was meant to replace that logic with a negotiated settlement. It was adopted by a National Constituent Assembly drawn from across Somali communities and established a federal order in which authority is shared between the federal government and the member states (Bryden, 2013; Federal Republic of Somalia, 2012). It is better understood as a compact than as a charter issued from the capital, and several of its parties, Puntland above all, had built compacts of their own before the federation existed. The capital fallacy treats it otherwise, reading a coming-together federation as if it were a holding-together one (Stepan, 1999). In March 2024, the federal parliament approved amendments to the constitution’s first four chapters, introducing direct presidential elections and allowing the president to appoint a prime minister without parliamentary approval, over the objections of Puntland and other stakeholders (The EastAfrican, 2024a; United Nations Security Council, 2024). Puntland withdrew recognition from federal institutions the following day, pending a constitution agreed by all parties and approved by referendum (The EastAfrican, 2024a). The amendments are a clear instance of compact breach: one party to the federal settlement revised its terms through institutions it controlled, and another party withdrew its consent in response.

Across the federation, the results look much like the cases above. Mogadishu declared Jubaland’s November 2024 re-election of Ahmed Mohamed Islam (Madobe) illegal; the two sides issued reciprocal arrest warrants; Jubaland suspended relations; and federal troops flown into Ras Kamboni were driven out after clashes in December 2024 (Addis Standard, 2024; The EastAfrican, 2024b). In South West State, the federal takeover of Baidoa in 2026 produced the dual authority described in Section 6.1. Somaliland, which declared its separation in 1991 and has since built its own institutions (Bradbury, 2008; Renders, 2012), rejects Mogadishu’s claim to sovereignty by right of the capital outright, and the dispute sharpened after Hargeisa agreed in 2024 to grant Ethiopia access to its coast (The EastAfrican, 2024a). Across all three relationships, Mogadishu’s claim rests on possession of the capital and on international recognition, while its counterparts’ claims rest on compacts of their own.

The capital fallacy is the node fallacy at its largest scale, and it produces the same leverage– legitimacy gap. Mogadishu holds the national institutions, Somalia’s seat in international organizations, and access to external budget support. It does not hold the consent of the member states whose compacts preceded and helped constitute the federation. Here the hinterland deficit falls due not in the districts around a single city but across entire member states. And because the umpire gap is widest at the national level, where no constitutional court has yet functioned as an accepted arbiter, disputes over the constitution are fought out through recognition, appointments, rival elections, and, at times, troop deployments. The author’s long involvement in Puntland’s politics and in negotiations over the federal settlement is relevant to this interpretation and should be weighed accordingly.

Table 2 summarizes the comparative evidence.

Table 2: Revenue-node capture and its consequences for political authority: selected cases

Case Node(s) Actor holding node Outcome for authority Puntland, 2001– 2002 Bosaso port State-level challengers Military gains not converted into allegiance; defensive coalition consolidates incumbent order; challenger later reintegrated and elected South West State, 2026 Baidoa (state capital) Federal government and installed administration Formal transition achieved; rival claimant contests countryside; dual claims persist Somaliland, 1992–1997 Berbera port, Hargeisa airport Government versus community militias Conflict resolved through inclusive conferences that renegotiated the compact Tigray, Ethiopia, 2020 onward Mekelle (regional capital), airports Federal government; Tigrayan forces Capital captured, lost, and captured again in 2026; Pretoria settlement collapses Sudan, 2023 onward Port Sudan; Nyala Army-aligned government; RSF-led coalition Dueling governments; leverage partitioned, no national consent Puntland and South West, Somalia Garowe and Bosaso; Baidoa Federal government (Baidoa only) Same constitution; deep self-generated compact absorbs challenge, thin brokered compact fragments under capture Amhara, Ethiopia, 2023 onward Bahir Dar, main towns, highways Federal government Towns held, countryside contested; perceived breach of the federal bargain Mogadishu, 1991 onward National capital and federal institutions Successive national authorities, now the federal government Capital held and internationally recognized; member states and Somaliland contest its authority; 2024 amendments prompt withdrawal of recognition Northeastern Kenya, 1963 onward Garissa and administrative towns Central government, then elected county governments Decades of coercive control; devolution from 2013 builds a measure of consent Source: Author’s compilation from the sources cited in Section 6.

Discussion: Leverage is not Legitimacy

The cases support Proposition 1. In each, control of a revenue node produced leverage in the form of revenue, bargaining power, and the capacity to impose costs on rivals. In none did it produce, on its own, the recognized right to rule. Where node control was converted into durable authority, as in Somaliland after 1997 and Puntland after 2003, the conversion occurred through a political process that renewed the compact and incorporated former adversaries. Where node control was pursued as a substitute for such a process, as by the Bosaso challengers in 2001 and, on present evidence, by the federal government in Baidoa in 2026, it generated rival claims, not settled authority. Beetham’s (1991) framework clarifies why. Node capture can deliver procedural legality, through elections or appointments held in the captured city, but it cannot by itself deliver the shared justifications and expressed consent that make legality meaningful.

This finding qualifies the gatekeeper model. Gatekeeping can sustain an incumbent who already possesses a broadly accepted claim to rule, by supplying the revenue needed to maintain the coalition. It is far less effective as a means of acquiring such a claim. The asymmetry matters for actors who assume that seizing the gate will bring the polity with it.

The Lineage Trap as Analytical and Strategic Error

The Puntland case supports Proposition 2, and the Baidoa case suggests its relevance beyond Puntland. Federal and state disputes in Somalia are still routinely narrated by participants, external partners, and commentators as sub-lineage rivalries. That framing is analytically weak, for the reasons Ahmed I. Samatar (1992) and Kapteijns (2013) identify, and strategically misleading. It obscures the broader settlements that hold Somali polities together, and, as the challengers of 2001 discovered, it can produce exactly the solidarity it underestimates. For external partners, the lineage frame encourages the belief that a dispute can be resolved by rebalancing appointments among a small number of lineages, when what is at stake is the integrity of a compact in which many communities have invested.

The Missing Umpire

Proposition 3 directs attention to a structural gap that persists two decades after the Puntland confrontation: the absence of trusted, non-military mechanisms for arbitrating constitutional and electoral disputes, termed here the umpire gap. In 2001, a contested term of office became an armed conflict largely because no institution existed that both sides would accept as an umpire. The judiciary’s intervention was contested too, and the elders’ congress, though grounded in custom, was regarded by the incumbent as partisan. Somalia’s Provisional Constitution provides for a Constitutional Court and for mechanisms to resolve disputes between levels of government (Federal Republic of Somalia, 2012), but these have not yet functioned as durable arbiters accepted by all parties. Each new crisis, whether over mandates, electoral models, or the boundaries of federal authority, is therefore handled as if it had no precedent, and the earlier cases go unread. Ostrom’s (1990) principle that durable institutions require accessible, low-cost, and locally legitimate conflict resolution applies to political orders as much as to commons.

Governance Durability and Environmental Sustainability: Evidence from the Somali Drylands

Proposition 4 holds that node-centered contests damage environmental governance. Somalia is a hard test of that claim, because few populations anywhere are more exposed to climate stress. Between 2020 and 2023 the Horn of Africa experienced successive failed rainy seasons, and a study commissioned by Somalia’s Federal Ministry of Health and Human Services, the World Health Organization, and UNICEF estimated that the drought caused some 43,000 excess deaths in 2022 alone, half of them among children under five (UNICEF & World Health Organization, 2023). Research on climate and conflict concludes that climate variability is a real but modest driver of armed conflict whose effects depend heavily on governance and institutions (Mach et al., 2019). In Somalia specifically, drought has been shown to raise the risk of conflict through its effect on livestock prices and pastoral incomes (Maystadt & Ecker, 2014), and climate-related security risks operate through livelihoods, displacement, and recruitment into armed groups (Eklöw & Krampe, 2019). In every one of these chains, governance is the hinge. These findings describe the climate-to-conflict half of the instability–degradation loop outlined in Section 2.5; the channels below describe the other half. This paper identifies one specific route by which governance fails: contests over revenue nodes. It works through four channels, set out in Table 3. Fiscal diversion. In economies where customs receipts at one or two ports form the bulk of public revenue, a contest over the port is in effect a contest over the budget. During such contests, revenue that might support rangeland management, water infrastructure, fisheries enforcement, or drought preparedness is redirected to soldiers, militias, and the purchase of loyalty, the logic of the political marketplace described by de Waal (2015). Ministries responsible for the environment and for disaster management, usually the weakest claimants on public money, lose out first.

Capture of resource regimes. Whoever controls a node also controls the export or licensing of the natural resources that pass through it. Three Somali resources show how this works. The first is charcoal. Satellite analysis of southern Somalia shows extensive charcoal-driven forest degradation during the period of al-Shabab control (Rembold et al., 2013), and the trade was exported through Kismayo port. The United Nations Security Council (2012) banned imports of Somali charcoal, yet the Monitoring Group on Somalia and Eritrea found that exports continued after the port changed hands (United Nations Security Council, 2013). Control of the node changed who profited from the trade far more than it changed the trade’s ecological consequences. The second is fisheries. Authority to license fishing in Somali waters has been contested between federal and member-state authorities, and foreign fleets have exploited the resulting ambiguity, contributing to illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing (Glaser et al., 2015). Where no one can settle who holds the right to license, the sea becomes close to open access. The third is frankincense. A study of the main frankincense species in Ethiopia, Eritrea, and Sudan found that most populations had produced no young trees for decades and projected that frankincense production would halve within 20 years; its review of other Boswellia species, including those of Somalia, found similar threats from overtapping, grazing, and fire (Bongers et al., 2019). In northeastern Somalia frankincense is harvested in the mountains of Bari and exported through Bosaso, so its stewardship depends on stable tenure arrangements and on authorities able to regulate the export trade, both of which are put at risk whenever control of Bosaso is contested.

Shortened time horizons. Actors who are unsure how long they will hold a node have strong incentives to extract as much as they can as quickly as they can. Olson (1993) contrasted the roving bandit, who takes everything, with the stationary bandit, whose secure tenure gives him an interest in the long-term productivity of what he controls. Node-centered contests turn wouldbe stationary authorities into roving ones. The acceleration of charcoal exports under contested control and the overtapping of frankincense stands fit this pattern, as does the general difficulty of sustaining long-horizon investments, such as water catchment protection or rangeland restoration, in territories whose governing authority is in dispute.

Disruption of humanitarian and adaptation systems. Anticipatory action, early warning, and drought response require a recognized authority that can coordinate agencies, register displaced people, and negotiate access. The 2023 mortality study was explicitly designed to support anticipatory action against future drought deaths (UNICEF & World Health Organization, 2023). The Bay region shows what node contests do to that goal. In 2022, famine was projected for agropastoral and displaced populations in Baidoa and Buurhakaba districts (Somalia IPC Technical Working Group, 2022). In 2026, Baidoa became the object of a federal takeover, civilian flights to the city were suspended, and Buurhakaba itself changed hands in October (AllAfrica, 2026; Hiiraan Online, 2026). Rival administrations complicate every step of humanitarian coordination, from data collection to access negotiations, in the very districts most exposed to the next drought. Kenya’s northeast shows the alternative: once county authority was settled, counties such as Garissa and Wajir were able to establish climate funds that finance adaptation investments chosen by local committees (NDC Partnership, n.d.).

Table 3: The governance-to-environment pathway: channels, mechanisms, and Somali evidence

Channel Mechanism Somali evidence Related SDG targets Fiscal diversion Node revenue redirected from environmental and disaster management to coercion and patronage Customs-dependent budgets contested in Puntland (2001–2002) and in federal–member state disputes 16.6; 13.1 Capture of resource regimes Control of the node determines who licenses or exports natural resources Charcoal exports through Kismayo; contested fisheries licensing; frankincense exports through Bosaso 14.4; 15.2 Shortened time horizons Insecure holders extract quickly and neglect long-term productivity Charcoal-driven forest degradation; overtapping of frankincense stands 15.1; 15.3 Disruption of humanitarian and adaptation systems Contested authority interrupts coordination, access, and anticipatory action Baidoa and Buurhakaba: famine projection in 2022, contested control in 2026 2.1; 13.1 Source: Author’s compilation from the sources cited in Section 7.4. SDG targets are from United Nations General Assembly (2015).

The four channels also point to a way of measuring governance durability as a sustainability variable. Four indicators follow from the analysis: the frequency of armed contests over revenue nodes; the share of public revenue spent on security relative to environmental and disaster management; the continuity of natural resource licensing regimes across changes of government; and the existence of a dispute-resolution body that all parties accept. Each corresponds to existing targets under the 2030 Agenda, notably effective and accountable institutions (16.6), inclusive decision-making (16.7), resilience to climate hazards (13.1), the end of illegal and unregulated fishing (14.4), sustainable forest management (15.2), and the restoration of degraded land (15.3) (United Nations General Assembly, 2015). Tracking them together would let sustainability research test the link between political order and environmental outcomes instead of assuming it. The converse is also suggestive. Where compacts are durable, they create the possibility of governing shared resources across lineage and administrative boundaries, which is a precondition for adapting dryland livelihoods to a changing climate. The resilience Puntland displayed in 2001–2002, rooted in collective legitimacy more than in coercion, was therefore an environmental asset as well as a political one.

A Typology of Node-centered Contests

Combining compact depth with the strategy pursued by the actor seeking authority yields a typology of four outcomes (Table 4). The first dimension distinguishes deep from thin compacts. The second distinguishes node capture, the attempt to acquire authority by seizing a revenue node, from compact renewal, the attempt to acquire or restore authority by renegotiating the settlement itself, typically through inclusive conferences or constitutional reform.

Where a deep compact, or a cohesive political community, meets node capture, the expected outcome is compact defense. The capturing actor confronts an organized community, and the contest either collapses, as the Bosaso challenge did in 2002, or becomes protracted resistance that ends only in negotiation, as in Tigray between 2020 and 2022 and again in 2026 and, on present evidence, in Amhara since 2023. The federal government’s relations with Puntland and Jubaland since 2024 fall in the same cell at the national scale: member states with established compacts of their own have answered compact breach and attempted coercion by withdrawing recognition and, in Jubaland’s case, by armed resistance. Where a thin compact meets node capture, the expected outcome is fragmented dual authority. No cohesive community defends the old order, but neither does one consent to the new holder, and authority splinters into rival claims, as in South West State in 2026 and, at national scale, in Sudan since 2023. Where a deep compact is renewed, the expected outcome is consolidation, as in Somaliland after the Borama and Hargeisa conferences and in Puntland after the reintegration of the 2001–2002 challengers. Where a thin compact is renewed, the expected outcome is incremental consent-building, as in Kenya’s northeast after devolution, where a constitutional settlement gave communities a stake they had previously lacked.

The typology has two implications. First, it explains why the same strategy, seizing the capital or the port, fails in different ways in different places: through resistance where compacts are deep and through fragmentation where they are thin. Second, it suggests that the only reliably durable route to authority in compact-based polities runs through renewal rather than capture, and that compact depth governs how quickly renewal can produce results. Both are hypotheses for further comparative testing.

Table 4: A typology of node-centered contests: compact depth and strategy of the actor seeking authority

Node capture Compact renewal Deep compact or cohesive community Compact defense: capture collapses or produces protracted resistance (Puntland 2001–2002; Tigray 2020–2022 and 2026; Amhara 2023 onward; Mogadishu versus Puntland and Jubaland 2024 onward) Consolidation (Somaliland 1993–1997; Puntland 2003–2005) Thin or externally brokered compact Fragmented dual authority (South West State 2026; Sudan 2023 onward) Incremental consentbuilding (northeastern Kenya after 2013) Source: Author’s typology, drawing on the cases analyzed in Sections 5 and 6.

Contributions to the Field

The paper’s central contribution is the node–compact theory of legitimacy, which links a set of new concepts into a single, testable causal sequence (Table 1). It contributes to four bodies of scholarship. To the political economy of conflict, it extends the analysis of point resources (Le Billon, 2001) from natural resources to infrastructural and administrative nodes and identifies an inversion: the node is a point resource but legitimacy is a diffuse one, so strategies optimized for capturing the former are structurally ill-suited to acquiring the latter. To the literature on gatekeeper states and extraversion (Bayart, 2000; Cooper, 2002), it adds an asymmetry: gatekeeping can sustain an incumbent who already holds a recognized claim to rule, but it is a weak means of acquiring one. To the political settlements and hybrid-order literatures (Boege et al., 2008; Khan, 2010; Menkhaus, 2006/2007), it proposes compact depth as an observable condition, with endogenous origin, breadth, and demonstrated renewal as indicators, and it identifies the lineage trap as a mechanism by which segmentary identities can consolidate rather than fragment political coalitions, qualifying the tribal convention criticized by Ahmed I. Samatar (1992). To comparative federalism (Elazar, 1987; Stepan, 1999), it adds the capital fallacy and compact breach as concepts for analyzing federations whose units predate the center, where reading a coming-together federation as a holding-together one breeds conflict of its own. To environmental peacebuilding and sustainability studies (Bruch et al., 2016; Ide, 2019; Krampe, 2017), it specifies a governance-to-environment pathway within an instability–degradation loop, which reverses the direction of the resource-to-conflict relationship that dominates the field, and argues that governance durability should be assessed alongside ecological and economic indicators of sustainability. Empirically, it adds a participant-informed account of Puntland’s 2001–2002 crisis to a literature in which the episode has received only brief treatment.

Policy Implications

Several implications follow for Somali authorities, regional organizations, and external partners. First, the establishment of a functioning, mutually accepted Constitutional Court and of standing intergovernmental dispute-resolution bodies should be treated as a priority for peace and for sustainable development, not as a technical matter to be deferred until other issues are settled. Such bodies should incorporate customary authorities where appropriate, since the legitimacy of elders remains significant in Somali politics, while making sure their composition does not become a new source of contention.

Second, revenue arrangements for ports, airports, and customs points should be embedded in transparent, constitutionally grounded revenue-sharing frameworks that give the communities of the hinterland a recognized stake in the node. This reduces the incentive to treat nodes as prizes and strengthens the link between extraction and consent.

Third, external partners negotiating port concessions, security agreements, and infrastructure investments should recognize that agreements concluded with whichever actor controls a node do not thereby acquire the consent of the wider polity. Agreements perceived as bypassing that consent risk becoming sources of contestation and may undermine both the investment and the governance of the resources connected to it.

Environmental governance needs its own provisions within these arrangements. Authority over natural resource licensing, including fisheries, charcoal, and the export of frankincense and other non-timber products, should be allocated explicitly in the constitutional settlement and administered by joint federal–member state bodies, so that control of a port or a capital does not also confer control of the resources that pass through it. Climate finance should be channeled through member-state and local institutions under agreed rules, following the example of Kenya’s county climate funds, so that adaptation spending is insulated from contests at the center. Humanitarian agencies and donors should treat airports and access routes in contested towns such as Baidoa as protected humanitarian infrastructure, to be kept open by negotiation among all claimants.

Fourth, analysts and mediators should resist the default framing of Somali disputes as sub-lineage rivalries and attend instead to the compacts and settlements at stake. Finally, the integration of conflict sensitivity into climate adaptation and environmental programming in the Horn should include explicit attention to contests over revenue nodes, since these contests shape the institutional environment in which such programs operate.

Conclusion

This paper has argued, through a participant-informed analysis of Puntland’s first internal crisis and a structured comparison with the 2026 Baidoa crisis and other cases, that revenue nodes confer leverage but not legitimacy. The challengers of 2001–2002 assumed that controlling Bosaso meant controlling Puntland and that the dispute could be contained within a single lineage. Both assumptions proved mistaken: the port could not purchase the allegiance of a polity founded on an interclan compact, and the lineage framing mobilized a defensive coalition around the order it sought to displace. The confrontation was costly, deepening mistrust and militarizing politics, yet it ultimately consolidated the compact and helps explain Puntland’s relative durability and its subsequent constitutional transfers of power, including to a former challenger.

The same logic operates at the national scale, where the capital fallacy has led successive authorities in Mogadishu to treat possession of the capital as a default title to govern the whole country, and where the 2024 constitutional amendments amounted to a compact breach that Puntland and Jubaland answered by withdrawing recognition. It also illuminates the Baidoa crisis, in which a federal government that took the state capital inherited the city but not the consent required to govern the state, and parallel cases from Mekelle to Nyala. A structural deficit common to these cases is the absence of trusted, non-military mechanisms for arbitrating constitutional disputes. Because contests over nodes divert revenue to coercion, erode the institutions that govern natural resources, and disrupt humanitarian systems in climate-stressed regions, the durability of legitimate political orders belongs among the measures of sustainability. A state cannot be held by a port alone, nor reduced to clan arithmetic; legitimacy forged through collective deliberation can outlast both ambition and error. The node–compact theory of legitimacy and the concepts that compose it, namely the instability–degradation loop, the node fallacy and the capital fallacy, legitimacy by address, compact breach, the lineage trap and compact defense, compact depth, the hinterland deficit, the umpire gap, and the governance-toenvironment pathway, together with the typology that combines them, are offered as tools for that comparative work. Future research could test these propositions through systematic comparison of federal member states in Somalia and of regional states in Ethiopia, and through closer empirical study of how contests over revenue nodes affect specific environmental governance outcomes.

Declarations

Conflict of interest. The author served in a senior capacity in the Puntland administration between 1998 and 2004 and was a participant in the events analyzed in Section 5. The author declares no financial conflict of interest.

Funding. This research received no specific grant from any funding agency in the public, commercial, or not-for-profit sectors.

Ethics. The study is based on published and documentary sources and on the author’s own professional experience. It involved no interviews, surveys, or other research with human participants.

Data availability. No new datasets were generated or analyzed in this study.

Prior dissemination. An earlier, shorter version of the argument appeared as an opinion article published by Eurasia Review on October 20, 2026. The present paper substantially extends that argument with a theoretical framework, comparative analysis, and engagement with the scholarly literature.

Use of AI tools. The author used Claude (Anthropic), a generative AI assistant, to assist with structuring the manuscript, identifying relevant literature, language editing, and formatting references. The author reviewed and verified all content, sources, and arguments and takes full responsibility for the manuscript.

Source: This article was published at Global Research in Environment and Sustainability.

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