Key Takeaways:

The 35th NU Congress elected KH Miftachul Akhyar as Rais Aam and KH Abdul Hakim Mahfudz as General Chairman, yet the 2025 internal split showed that elite conflict can rapidly damage the jam’iyyah through its extensive cultural networks.

The author proposes regular halaqah forums of senior and khos kyai as an early-warning and mediation mechanism that draws on NU’s traditions of deliberation and islah without usurping the formal authority of the Syuriyah and Tanfidziyah.

Internal cohesion is presented as the necessary foundation for NU’s second-century global role of promoting moderate Islam rahmatan lil alamin, turning the organization’s own governance experience into a potential model for other Muslim civil-society bodies.

The 35th Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) Congress in Tambakberas, Jombang has concluded. The Congress has brought KH Miftachul Akhyar as Rais Aam PBNU and KH Abdul Hakim Mahfudz as General Chairman of Tanfidziyah PBNU. The conclusion of the Congress must not stop merely at a change in leadership.

Still quite strong in our memory is how the conflict and division that occurred within PBNU in 2025 split it into two camps. Although eventually an islah was carried out as a follow-up to the Musyawarah Kubro forum initiated by senior kyai at the Lirboyo Islamic Boarding School, Kediri, on Sunday, 21 December 2025. However, the PBNU conflict has wounded the jam’iyyah and nahdliyin. A conflict that had a significant impact on NU congregants down to the grassroots level.

NU and Organizational Governance

NU is a civil society organization and the largest Muslim organization in the world. With a very strong cultural network., between kyai, Islamic boarding schools, santri, Islamic boarding school alumni, and nahdliyin residents is a social network capable of moving far beyond the organization’s formal structure. Thus, when elite conflict is allowed to grow, its impact can spread downward through this cultural network. Structurally, based on the PBNU report (2026), the number of Regional Boards; 38, Branch Boards; 548, MWCNU; 7,000, Branch Boards; 61,000, and Special Branch Boards (PCI); spread across 34.

Entering its second century, NU is reaffirming its commitment to overseeing world civilization through moderate Islam, Islam rahmatan lil alamin, based on the understanding of ahlisunnah wal jamaah and tasamuh as the principles of its movement. To realize this aspiration, NU needs the ability to manage internal cohesion, so that it does not develop into open conflict.

From Conflict Experience Toward an Early Warning System

The experience of resolving conflict within NU in 2025 has provided an important lesson for all of us, about the importance of a safeguarding mechanism when the potential for conflict arises. So the next question is; who is tasked with safeguarding when the potential for conflict begins to emerge?

Ahlul Halli wal Aqdi (AHWA), as stipulated by the Congress Decision, is not a supervisory body that routinely oversees PBNU, so a moral and cultural mechanism is needed to safeguard the course of PBNU’s administration so that similar conflicts do not happen again.

The mechanism for safeguarding and controlling the structure and management of PBNU going forward, both the Syuriyah and Tanfidziyah ranks, is through halaqah movements, consisting of; (1) members of the AHWA of the 35th NU Congress, (2) senior kyai included in the selection of AHWA candidates, (3) khos kyai representing Eastern, Western and Central Indonesia. In its mechanism, halaqah are held regularly (for example, once every 6 months) to evaluate the course of the PBNU administration for the 2026-2031 period. With discussion points such as evaluating the implementation of Congress decisions, evaluating programs, the Syuriyah–Tanfidziyah relationship, NU strategic issues and the aspirations of PWNU/PCNU/PCINU.

Such a halaqah movement is strategic, because;

First, the traditions of deliberation, tabayun, and islah that live within NU culture have proven capable of becoming important channels for easing organizational conflict. Just look at the halaqah forums held to resolve the conflict between Syuriyah and Tanfidziyah PBNU for the 2021-2026 period. There were three halaqah forums, namely at Al-Falah Ploso Islamic Boarding School on 30 November 2025, at Tebuireng Islamic Boarding School on 6 December 2025, and at Lirboyo Islamic Boarding School on 21 December 2025. Halaqah does not take over the authority of PBNU.

Second, the halaqah forum consisting of senior and khos kyai is also important for channeling and localizing, if conflict occurs within the structure and management of PBNU, so that it does not affect the NU structure beneath it, and nahdliyin residents. This is because in NU tradition, kyai are patrons for santri and their alumni who are spread throughout Indonesia. Kyai are references as well as sources of driving strength in the lives of santri, both spiritually/inwardly and physically. Where they continue to place kyai as bridges of cultural and systemic change in living their subsequent lives after becoming santri. It is this patronage that attributes kyai, because of their experience, professional abilities, knowledge, and spirituality, with having created a patronage network spread throughout Indonesia through Islamic boarding school alumni networks.

Based on these two things, the halaqah movement finds its strategic point. Not to emasculate the structure and management of PBNU going forward, but to position it as an early warning system mechanism to ensure that conflict and division do not happen again. Halaqah is sufficient as a space for kyai to read the early signs of organizational problems before they develop into open conflict.

NU’s Global Role Post-Congress

Entering its second century, NU has adopted the theme “Safeguarding an Independent Indonesia, Toward a Noble Civilization”. This is a cross-border national commitment, ranging from religious moderation, peace, humanity, social cohesion, to the future of the world’s Muslim community. The NU Congress is not only an internal organizational forum, but also a momentum to strengthen NU’s capacity to contribute to various issues facing the Muslim world and international society. This means that the greater NU’s role in playing a role at the global level, the more important the obligation to maintain internal cohesion and credibility in the eyes of the world.

Herein lies a close relationship between NU from the perspective of organizational governance and NU’s global role. With the idea of Islam rahmatan lil alamin, NU needs first to demonstrate the values of deliberation, reconciliation and social cohesion in its own organizational life. The experience of internal tensions within NU in 2025 provides a lesson that global influence cannot be separated from organizational resilience at home. The challenge of NU leadership for the 2026–2031 period is not only to expand its international role, but also to ensure that internal governance is strong enough to support that role.

This is no longer a simple matter. What is needed is NU’s governance experience and past experience capable of preventing internal problems from becoming organizational divisions. In this context, halaqah can acquire a broader meaning than merely a religious tradition. Halaqah can be developed into a mechanism for dialogue, mediation and early warning rooted in NU culture— involving the authority of senior kyai without taking over the authority of the organizational structure. Such a mechanism can help NU identify potential problems before they develop into open conflict, while also preserving the authority of the leadership resulting from the Congress.

If it can be developed as an organizational mechanism and governance system, this NU experience can become a lesson for Muslim community organizations around the world, while also becoming a lesson in combining formal governance with moral authority, deliberation and social trust. Thus, halaqah is not only an instrument for maintaining NU’s internal stability, but also part of the social infrastructure supporting NU’s role at the global level.

The Congress has elected leaders for the 2026–2031 period. The next challenge is to ensure that this leadership does not operate alone, differences do not develop into divisions, and past conflict experiences become lessons for the future. For NU, which is entering its second century, internal cohesion is not merely a matter of organizational governance. It is also the foundation for NU’s ability to carry out a broader role in Indonesia, the Muslim world, and international society.