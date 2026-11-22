Key Takeaways:

Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani publicly noted widespread disagreement with Supreme Leader Hibatullah Akhundzada’s policies and warned against excessive personal rule, prompting a rare Kabul visit by Akhundzada to reassert obedience.

Highly centralised decision-making from Kandahar limits ministers’ autonomy on security, economy and women’s education, hindering consistent policy implementation and complicating regional partners’ ability to secure reliable commitments.

The article concludes that while no imminent leadership challenge exists, the Taliban’s long-term sustainability depends on whether greater institutional flexibility can coexist with Akhundzada’s continued authority.

Although the Taliban regained political power in Afghanistan in August 2021, effective governance has proven problematic. Comments from senior members of the Taliban highlight the challenges that have emerged in this regard. There appears to be increasing tension within the leadership regarding the concentration of power.

Sirajuddin Haqqani, the interior minister, commented on November 16 th that many people in Afghanistan do not agree with the policies of Supreme Leader Hibatullah Akhundzada. He also suggested that it would not be appropriate to put too much emphasis on the governance of the country being in the hands of just one person. This was said during a meeting of Taliban officials and clerics to discuss Akhundzada’s decrees.

However, one day later, Akhundzada himself made a rare visit to Kabul in an apparent effort to stress the importance of conformity and obedience to his religious guidance. This visit reinforces the authority of the supreme leader, at a time in which questions are being raised over the effectiveness of the current governance system.

Institutional Challenges

Whilst the Taliban leadership stresses discipline within the party, those tasked with governing Afghanistan face challenges due to a system in which significant decisions are concentrated in the one leader.

Haqqani’s comments were significant given his position. As interior minister, and a notable figure in the Haqqani network, he is part of the establishment within the Taliban. Therefore, his comments reflect significant challenges within the current governance system.

His comments appear to emphasise the importance of having strong institutions within the party, as opposed to centralised power. In recognising that many people disagree with policy, he was implicitly suggesting that political conformity may differ to public acceptance.

The aim of the 4-day meeting at Kabul University (attended by over 1,000 clerics, lecturers and officials) was to strengthen the ideological foundations of the ruling Taliban. However, Haqqani’s comments raise an important point.

Contrastingly, Akhundzada’s visit appeared to prioritise conformity with centralised rule. In response to internal divisions, the visit was partially aimed at reducing tensions between Akhundzada and officials who disagreed with some policies (Afghanistan International). Although these accounts have not been independently verified, it appears that it is a significant concern for the leadership that they are able to maintain unity.

However, it should be noted that this disagreement does not necessarily indicate a move towards changing the political system. Haqqani has certainly not indicated support for democratic processes. He does not appear to question the legitimacy of the Taliban running the country. Instead, his comments highlight concerns about a lack of authority within ministers meaning that they may be unable to independently address issues.

What is significant here is that this is not simply a challenge between powerful Taliban figures. Rather, it shows that the current centralised system may be proving problematic for effective governance.

Kandahar vs Kabul

There appears to be a division between those in Kandahar (where Akhundzada exerts supreme authority), and those in Kabul. Previously, UN reports have shown that there have been divisions within the party. There were tensions between Akhundzada’s inner circle and other powerful members of the organisation, including the Haqqani network. In 2025, a UN Monitoring Team report noted tensions in policy-making, including around limitations placed on women’s education. However, it concluded that the Taliban remained broadly united. (UN Monitoring Team, 2025).

However, a UN assessment in September 2026 noted that ‘decision-making at senior level is highly centralised’ and there is strong ‘coherence in institutions’, derived from strict adherence to loyalty to Akhundzada. (UN)

Effects within Government Institutions

Within government institutions, reports have shown that even decisions regarding the use of smartphones by officials are heavily controlled. Military courts enforce limitations, although exceptions to this can be made, however they require written permission from Akhundzada.

Whilst this may aid strict conformity, limitations on decision making within institutions exist. Those in charge of key areas such as economics, internal security, public services and foreign relations are limited in how they can make decisions as many significant decisions require approval from the supreme leader.

Lack of Autonomy

Officials are expected to achieve certain outcomes, however limitations on their capacity to change policies, or independently respond to changing situations exist.

Significant limitations on women’s education and employment show the impact of this lack of autonomy. This has impacted human capital in Afghanistan, reduced economic contribution and created complexities with international engagement. Even officials that recognise the economic impacts of these policies struggle to make substantial changes without gaining approval from the top.

It should be noted that increasing autonomy in administration does not necessarily equate to democratic changes. Given Haqqani’s background in politics and security, there is little indication that he supports a politically diverse system, or significant changes in Taliban ideology. However, his comments indicate that there is a problem with the current system. If disagreement is discouraged within the party, it may mean that poor policies are not recognised, or adjusted.

Implications Across the Region

Issues surrounding disagreement within the Taliban have wider implications beyond Afghanistan.

Given the security and economic importance of Afghanistan to countries including Pakistan, China, Iran, Russia and Central Asian countries, the ability of Taliban officials to make consistent decisions and commit to actions is important for positive engagements.

For example, for Pakistan, where concerns over cross-border security, border control, and the activities of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) persist, it is essential that Afghan officials can not only make commitments, but can also effectively implement them. Therefore, Afghan officials must be able to make decisions with sufficient autonomy and political authority.

Similar issues exist in relation to infrastructure, trade and investment with other regional countries. Consistent regulation, and officials able to implement decisions meaningfully without lengthy uncertainties over political approval in important.

China’s increasing economic engagement with Afghanistan and Russia’s increased economic engagement in the region relies upon predictable governance systems.

Although cooperation may still be possible under centralised governance, it can prove difficult to negotiate with officials who do not have enough autonomy to make or implement decisions.

Similarly, international organisations aiming to influence policies relating to women’s rights, education and employment face similar issues. Even with good working relationships with individual ministers, if policies are decided by Akhundzada, international actors may not be able to influence them.

Therefore, regional governments must be cautious to ensure that the promises made by Taliban officials can actually be fulfilled, depending on whether officials have sufficient authority.

Sustainability of the Taliban

Despite increasing evidence of disagreement within the leadership, there is insufficient evidence to suggest that the leadership is nearing collapse. Haqqani has not organised any coordinated challenge to Akhundzada’s leadership, and the supreme leader has demonstrated a willingness to assert his authority in public. Therefore, despite Haqqani’s comments, it appears that Akhundzada retains control.

Also, whilst a senior official has acknowledged that many people in Afghanistan do not agree with the policies of the Taliban, there is still limited reliable data on public opinion across the country.

Instead, it is important to consider how the leadership is responding to criticism from within.

If senior officials are given more autonomy in governance, then improvements can be made in the effectiveness of government institutions. However, if disagreement is seen as a challenge to authority, then the issues facing effective governance may get worse.

Conclusion

The issues facing governance within the Taliban go beyond military success. In order to effectively govern a country, it is important that institutions function well, people in charge are accountable and policies can be reviewed if they do not produce sustainable outcomes. Haqqani’s comments have highlighted the challenge facing the party. Although centralised governance may be successful in creating unity, effective governance may struggle under excessive personal control.

The long term sustainability of the Taliban will rely upon whether governing structures can effectively function, beyond simply decisions made by just one individual, in addition to how strongly Akhundzada can retain his authority.