Key Takeaways:

The author argues that an AI-driven stock-market bubble is bursting, with tech stocks comprising more than half the S&P 500 and AI accounting for nearly half of recent U.S. growth, as the Nasdaq erased most of its 2026 gains and lost over $4 trillion.

Nvidia’s sharp decline, Anthropic’s disappointing IPO, public opposition to data centers, and expected Democratic scrutiny are cited as evidence that valuations based on hype rather than earnings have become unsustainable.

The deeper risk identified is not short-term market volatility but the economy’s dependence on the paper wealth of the top 10 percent, whose spending and confidence have been inflated by unrealized stock gains.

I don’t want to alarm you, and I’m not suggesting you take whatever savings you have out of your 401(k) or the stock market in general, but the bubble is bursting.

More than a third of the entire value of all shares of stock traded in the U.S. stock market are in AI. Tech stocks account for more than half of the value of the S&P 500. AI has accounted for almost half the total economic growth of the U.S. economy over the last two years.

By Friday afternoon, the Nasdaq composite index — comprised of Big Tech stocks — showed that most of the gains for 2026 had disappeared, losing more than $4 trillion in market value.

Nvidia alone tumbled more than 20 percent. The S&P 500 scored its longest losing streak since 2020. The Cboe Volatility Index — which is a gauge of the fear in the market — soared to its highest level this year.

The Big Tech bubble was bound to burst. The ratio of share prices to earnings in Big Tech had reached a ridiculous point.

AI itself — the force that’s pushed the entire market to unsustainable heights — has been built on little more than hope, hype, and hysteria.

Meanwhile, much of the American public is furious about data centers. Even rural Republican regions have demanded an end to their buildouts.

Nvidia’s one-man band has lost his job.

Anthropic’s much-ballyhooed IPO essentially fizzled.

And Congress’s incoming Democrats have signaled that they’re not going to be the mindless cheerleaders of Big Tech that the Trump regime has been.

Again, there’s no reason to panic. The market may bounce back Monday, although I doubt it.

My real concern isn’t the stock market. It’s the economy as a whole — which has been propped up by the assumptions, among those in the top 10 percent of the income spectrum who own over 90 percent of the value of all shares of stock, that they’re richer than they truly are. What now?

This article was published at Robert Reich’s Substack