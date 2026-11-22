Key Takeaways:

Russia and Iran have accelerated cooperation in nuclear energy, with Rosatom planning eight new units and returning staff to Bushehr, while Moscow has offered to process Iran’s enriched uranium and high-level diplomacy has intensified.

Moscow is supporting the rebuild of Iran’s air-defence and missile capabilities and both sides are expanding northbound trade routes, driven by Iran’s wartime resilience, Russia’s interest in a stable Middle East partner, and the leverage this gives Moscow in Ukraine negotiations.

The relationship remains transactional rather than a formal alliance—the 2025 strategic partnership lacks a mutual-defence clause—and mutual distrust persists, yet U.S.–Israeli pressure is expected to push Tehran closer to Moscow.

Russia and Iran have expanded the scope and accelerated the pace of their cooperation, in areas ranging from nuclear energy to politics (Al Jazeera, October 19). On October 28, Russian State Atomic Energy Corporation (Rosatom) Director General Alexei Likhachev announced that the company will build additional nuclear facilities in Iran. Agreements have been signed for eight new nuclear power units, including a deal to build small nuclear power plants. It remains unknown whether the new facilities will be small reactors or conventional, large-scale nuclear units (Interfax, October 28).

The Bushehr nuclear power plant shows how quickly this cooperation has recovered amid Iran’s conflict with the United States. After the strikes began in March, Rosatom suspended construction and, by April, had evacuated more than 600 employees, leaving only 24 volunteers on site (Profile, April 20). Moscow, however, has since begun returning its specialists, and Rosatom now plans to increase the Russian workforce at the plant to approximately 700 personnel (TASS, October 27).

Beyond nuclear power projects, Moscow has also offered to resolve the issue of Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile. This would allow Russia to serve as a processor of nuclear material under a negotiated arrangement, potentially reducing concerns about Iran retaining highly enriched uranium inside the country (TASS, October 1).

Intensive high-level diplomacy has reinforced this nuclear agenda. On October 8, Russian President Vladimir Putin met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in Turkmenistan (Interfax, October 8). On October 19, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov visited Tehran, where he met Pezeshkian, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, and Iranian Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei (Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, October 19). Putin and Pezeshkian met again in Moscow on October 27, on the sidelines of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum summit (Interfax, October 27).

Most recently, on November 6, Putin hosted Rezaei in Moscow. The two sides discussed regional security, the ongoing negotiations between Iran and the United States via third parties, and Russia’s mediation efforts (TASS, November 6).

Several factors drive this momentum. The first is a growing conviction in Moscow and Tehran that Iran has withstood months of U.S. and Israeli military pressure. Russia now feels more comfortable openly supporting Iran where it is most needed. For its part, Iran has earned respect in Moscow for its resilience, and its military experience is now more valuable to Russia than ever before. Second, Russia has a strategic stake in Iran’s survival. Moscow dedicates resources to keep Iran afloat because the disintegration or even substantial weakening of Iran would complicate Russia’s position in the Middle East, especially given its shaky position in Syria after the fall of the Assad regime in late 2024. Third, Moscow sees the relationship with the Islamic Republic as a way to link Iran’s nuclear issue with the ongoing negotiations to end Russia’s war against Ukraine. Greater cooperation with Tehran gives Moscow additional leverage in its dealings with Washington and the European Union.

Military cooperation is the most tangible expression of this approach. Russia is expected to support Iran in rebuilding its air-defense and broader missile infrastructure, a process that has already begun. In 2024, Russia reportedly agreed to supply Iran with up to 90 advanced missile launchers (The Financial Times, November 4; LIGA.net, November 5). Air defenses and offensive missiles are critical to helping Iran withstand the war and remain a regional actor that draws Western attention and resources away from Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Amid closer cooperation with Russia, Iran has also turned toward expanding northbound trade routes, both to Russia and, via Central Asia, to the People’s Republic of China (PRC). These routes have gained importance as Iran’s maritime trade through the Persian Gulf has become constrained. The scale of overland and Caspian-bound trade has likely expanded, given Washington’s recent decision to launch a special task force to restrict Iran’s commerce with its northern neighbors (Türkiye Today, November 7).

For Russia, Iran is a large and important neighbor. From the South Caucasus to Central Asia, the two cooperate on security, connectivity, and economic issues, and they will likely continue to do so irrespective of what happens in the negotiations over Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Iran and Russia both oppose the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP), albeit in different ways (see EDM, September 11, 2025, May 19). Tehran has opposed it openly. On October 28, the Armenian parliament ratified the TRIPP framework agreement with the United States by 63 votes to 32 (Armenpress, October 28).

A week later, on November 5, Senior Foreign Policy Adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Akbar Velayati published an article in the Ettelaat newspaper titled “Frankly and Sincerely with Mr. Prime Minister.” He called the ratification futile and accused Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of an “intensification of compliance with the actions of the West.” He warned that the project would open a new chapter of hostility and tension in the South Caucasus (Tasnim News Agency, November 5).

Moscow has avoided that kind of language. Officially, it insists that any route through Syunik must account for Russian interests, and it has even expressed readiness to join the project (Interfax, January 30). In practice, however, Moscow has left the case against the project to Russian commentators and to Pashinyan’s opponents. Russian State Duma Deputy Konstantin Zatulin attacked Pashinyan’s turn to the West. In Yerevan, former Armenian Prime Minister Khosrov Harutyunyan called the TRIPP a “Jewish project” and claimed Israel had proposed renaming the Zangezur Corridor to get past Armenian objections while keeping its purpose the same (The Jerusalem Post, November 5). Velayati has made the same argument since last December. In his telling, TRIPP is the Zangezur Corridor under a new name (Caucasus Watch, December 18, 2025). This division of labor allows Moscow to keep its channels with Yerevan open while Tehran voices objections the two share.

Despite the growing momentum, the relationship between Russia and Iran will still fall short of an official alliance. Instead, it will remain highly transactional, based on immediate and mid-term economic and security benefits. This is reflected in the Iranian–Russian Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, a 20-year bilateral agreement signed by Putin and Pezeshkian in January 2025, which entered into force on October 2 and contains no mutual defense clause (President of Iran, January 17, 2025; APA, October 19). The lack of such a clause, however, also allows both sides to retain foreign-policy maneuverability.

Mutual distrust will remain an important feature of bilateral relations. Officially, Tehran has praised Russia’s support during the war (Tasnim News Agency, April 28). Many in Iran, however, question Russia’s rather distanced position during the U.S.–Israel military campaign in Iran, noting that Tehran supplied Moscow with drones for its war against Ukraine. Nevertheless, given that U.S. and Israeli military pressure on Iran is unlikely to abate, Iran will lean more toward Russia, reversing a bilateral dynamic that had tilted in Iran’s favor during Russia’s war against Ukraine.

This article was published by The Jamestown Foundation