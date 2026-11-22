By Zamira Eshanova and RFE/RL’s Kyrgyz Service

Key Takeaways:

A reported Russian negotiating paper demanding NATO forces return to 1997 positions would also curtail the alliance’s Partnership for Peace ties with South Caucasus and Central Asian states, which have provided training, border security and professional military education since the 1990s.

NATO responded that the evolution of these partnerships is solely for allies and partners to decide, while Georgian and Kyrgyz analysts warned that treating the regions as bargaining chips would undermine sovereignty and push countries toward alternative partners such as Russia or China.

Governments in Bishkek, Tbilisi and elsewhere have so far remained publicly silent, though experts urge them to reject any such limits in closed-door talks and, if necessary, issue a joint regional position.

The recent US effort to restart stalled talks on ending the Ukraine war has sparked attention far beyond the battlefields, including in two strategically important regions of the former Soviet Union that the Kremlin still regards as its own backyard.

A report in The New York Times on November 13 cited a Russian negotiating paper that reheated old demands for NATO to pull its forces back to their 1997 positions. Besides having a huge impact on alliance posture in Europe, any such move would also affect NATO activities in the South Caucasus and Central Asia.

A deal is far from done, but security experts, diplomats, and politicians from Bishkek to Tbilisi are paying close attention.

NATO’s Reach

NATO’s cooperation with these regions began in 1994, shortly after the collapse of the Soviet Union, when Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan all joined the alliance’s Partnership for Peace program. Tajikistan followed in 2002.

Designed to build practical security ties without requiring NATO membership, the program expanded over the decades to cover military training, border security, counterterrorism, cyber defense, and armed forces modernization.

At its peak, Georgia and Kazakhstan regularly hosted multinational drills and there were US military facilities in Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan.

These drills no longer take place — ties between Washington and Tbilisi have been particularly strained — and the bases have long since closed. But the security ties persist and continue to play a role.

NATO cooperation with Georgia spans cybersecurity, special forces, and crisis management. Armenia and Azerbaijan have pursued more selective ties, while Central Asian states use the partnerships primarily for professional military education and to diversify their traditional security relationships.

“Countries would lose access to alternative military expertise, training networks, institutional reforms, and Western standards,” Vakhtang Kapanadze, who twice served as chief of Georgia’s General Staff and is a former military representative to NATO and the EU, told RFE/RL.

“Their main contribution is improving military professionalism, interoperability, defense planning, institutional resilience, and the ability to cooperate with multiple international partners,” he added.

Kapanadze said losing these ties would leave countries looking for alternative partners, which could be Russia or China.

NATO’s Response: A Test Of Credibility?

Asked by RFE/RL to comment on Moscow’s reported demands, a NATO official pushed back without naming Russia directly.

“Any decision on the further evolution of these partnerships is the exclusive prerogative of NATO allies and of the partners concerned,” the official said in a written response.

Kapanadze believes NATO will seek to uphold these principles but says its ability to do so depends on political unity, particularly between Washington and its European allies.

“Ultimately, NATO’s credibility depends on ensuring that smaller states are not treated as bargaining chips,” Kapanadze said. “Any settlement affecting Ukraine, Georgia, or other post-Soviet countries should involve those countries directly and respect their sovereign choices, especially when the broader Black Sea region and Central Asia warrant no less strategic attention than the Baltic states.”

So far, governments across Central Asia and the South Caucasus have met the leaked Russian paper with public silence. It remains unclear whether Moscow formally communicated its position to those governments before reportedly circulating the negotiating paper during US-Russian-Ukrainian peace talks in Abu Dhabi on November 10–11.

Analysts in Kyrgyzstan, a country closely tied to Moscow through trade and the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), warned that the things Moscow reportedly wants strike at the heart of regional independence.

Kyrgyz political analyst Emil Joroev told RFE/RL’s Kyrgyz Service that it “undermines the sovereignty of Central Asian countries. First and foremost, it is an attempt to restrict their right to determine and formulate their own independent foreign policy and decide for themselves whom they engage with.”

While Joroev said he does not expect Kyrgyzstan or its neighbors to issue formal diplomatic protests, he argued that regional leaders must confront Moscow directly behind closed doors during high-level summits.

“These issues must be raised in those very meetings, and it must be made absolutely clear that our countries will not accept such actions,” he said.

Bakyt Amanbaev, a former Kyrgyz ambassador to the United States, went further, arguing that Moscow has no authority to dictate the region’s external partnerships, and that remaining silent is not enough.

Speaking to RFE/RL’s Kyrgyz Service, Amanbaev said that “no country has the right to determine and conduct the foreign policies of Central Asian states on their behalf.”

“It would be entirely appropriate for the foreign ministers of Central Asian countries to come together and articulate a clear and specific position,” he added.

Zamira Eshanova is a correspondent for RFE/RL’s Uzbek Service.