Key Takeaways:

Serbia’s Student List has ended the SNS’s 14-year dominance by winning a parliamentary majority, yet the author argues that replacing Vučić does not automatically dismantle the captured state of personalised power, media control, and clientelist networks.

The new majority must reform the judiciary, security services, public media, administration, and procurement if the transition is to become a genuine constitutional republic rather than a mere change of personnel.

For Kosov the decisive test is whether Belgrade’s internal democratisation also transforms its state doctrine on independence; without that shift, a more democratic Serbia may still preserve hegemonic claims and leave regional stability incomplete.

From the crisis of the unitary regime to the possibility of the democratic transformation of the Serbian state – implications for Kosovo and the geopolitical order in the Western Balkans

Introduction: When a change of power does not necessarily mean a change of state

Serbia is entering a significant phase in its political development. The crisis of Aleksandar Vučić’s model of governance, the extraordinary student mobilisation, and the emergence of a new political alternative have opened up a debate that goes beyond the question of a change of government: is Serbia on the verge of a genuine democratic transformation, or are we witnessing merely the replacement of one political elite by another?

This question matters not only for Serbia’s domestic future but also for the political and security architecture of the Western Balkans.

For nearly a decade and a half, Aleksandar Vučić has built a political system in which formal institutional power has been intertwined with control over party mechanisms, influence over the media, public administration, and a considerable part of the economy. This model cannot be understood merely as the governance of a political party. It represents a form of personalised power in which institutions have often functioned more as extensions of executive authority than as independent mechanisms of democratic oversight.

Therefore, Vučić’s departure from the centre of power would not, in itself, be sufficient to declare the beginning of a new republic. A new republic emerges only when not only those who govern change, but also the rules, power relations, institutional culture, and the very way in which the state conceives its relationship with the citizen.

Serbia is de facto facing a historic dilemma: to move from a personalised and controlled democracy towards a constitutional republic, or to reproduce the same system through a new elite, with a different language and a new source of political legitimacy.

I. Vučićism as a political system: more than a party in power

To understand the challenge facing Serbia, one must first understand the nature of the political system built by Vučić.

The SNS (Serbian Progressive Party) has not simply been a party that won elections. During its time in government, it established an extensive network of influence over state institutions, public enterprises, the administration, the media, and economic processes.

In this sense, we can speak of a form of state capture.

The concept does not refer merely to individual corruption or the appropriation of public resources. It describes a situation in which the interests of a political and economic network penetrate the mechanisms of state decision-making, undermining institutional autonomy.

In the Serbian case, this model has been characterised by several mechanisms:

Personalisation of power. The President has become the principal centre of political decision-making, often exceeding the constitutional role of the presidential institution. Party dominance over institutions. The boundary between the state administration and party structures has become increasingly blurred. Control over the media landscape. Unequal access to the media has restricted genuine political competition and pluralism in public debate. An economy based on political connections. Public contracts, infrastructure projects, and relations with foreign capital have become part of a system in which transparency and institutional accountability have been the subject of persistent criticism. Nationalism as an instrument of legitimation. National issues and relations with Kosovo have frequently been used to mobilise the electorate and maintain a permanent state of political tension.

These characteristics have made Vučić-style authoritarianism a distinct model of electoral authoritarianism: democratic institutions continue to exist, but their functioning is conditioned by a profoundly unequal distribution of power.

The report by the British House of Commons on Serbia and the 2026 elections documents international concerns regarding media freedom, corruption, pressure on the opposition, and institutional independence.[1]

Therefore, the problem inherited by the new majority is not simply poor governance. It is the very structure of relations between the state, the party, the economy, and society.

II. The student uprising: from protests against corruption to a project for changing the state

The Serbian student movement is one of the most significant political developments in Southeast Europe in recent years.

It did not emerge from a conventional party programme, nor from a traditional conflict between government and opposition. Its immediate trigger was the Novi Sad tragedy of 1 November 2024, when 16 people lost their lives following the collapse of the canopy at the railway station.

However, the uprising did not remain confined to demands for accountability for this tragedy.

It gradually evolved into a broader rejection of the model of governance, systemic corruption, and the absence of accountability.

This is where the sociological significance of the movement lies: the students did not simply demand the replacement of a government, but the restoration of the state to its public function.

Three important shifts took place in this process:

From student protests to intergenerational civic mobilisation.

From demands for individual accountability to criticism of the structure of power.

From resistance outside institutions to political representation within them.

The elections of 25 October 2026 institutionalised this process. The Student List won a parliamentary majority, securing 140 seats, according to reports on the composition of the new parliament. This marked the end of the SNS’s 14-year dominance of central government.[2]

Nevertheless, this is where the movement’s first paradox emerges.

A movement that had built its legitimacy on rejecting traditional political hierarchies, collective decision-making, and the autonomy of student assemblies must now establish a governing structure with clearly defined responsibilities.

In protest movements, decentralisation is an advantage.

In government, decentralisation without coordination mechanisms can turn into paralysis.

This dilemma has also been identified by analyses from the Atlantic Council and RFE/RL: the electoral victory is merely the beginning of the struggle for institutional transformation.[3]

III. Is the Student List a political actor or a temporary coalition against Vučić?

This is one of the most important questions concerning Serbia’s future.

The Student List has succeeded in bringing together people from diverse professional, ideological, and political backgrounds. It includes academics, experts, intellectuals, activists, and citizens who, until recently, had little or no significant experience in parliamentary politics.

This heterogeneity was an advantage during mobilisation against the regime. In government, however, it could become a source of conflict. In fact, at least three orientations must coexist within the new majority:

The institutional reformist current: seeks the rule of law, judicial independence, transparency, the fight against corruption, and the depoliticisation of the administration.

The national sovereigntist current: views Serbia as a state that must preserve its traditional position on national questions, particularly regarding Kosovo, Republika Srpska in Bosnia and Herzegovina, and relations with Russia.

The pro-European current: considers EU integration a strategic objective and democratic reform a prerequisite for the modernisation of the state.

These orientations are not necessarily incompatible in every respect. However, their differences become decisive when concrete decisions must be taken on foreign and security policy.

One example is the relationship with Russia. The student movement has not presented a clear platform on imposing sanctions against Moscow and has maintained a reserved position on this issue.

Even more significant is its position on Kosovo: the list has not questioned the recognition of Kosovo’s independence and has defended Serbia’s traditional constitutional position.[4]

Thus, the victory of the student movement should not automatically be interpreted as the victory of a new liberal-democratic orientation across all dimensions of Serbian politics.

We may witness the democratisation of internal procedures without yet seeing the democratisation of Serbia’s state doctrine towards its neighbours.

This distinction is essential for Kosovo.

IV. The first test: will the captured state be dismantled?

This is where the real test for the new majority begins.

Replacing the Speaker of Parliament, ministers, or institutional heads does not, in itself, constitute democratic reform. On the contrary, if change is limited to replacing individuals without altering the mechanisms that produce political dependency, the system may survive even after its founder has left power.

Therefore, the new majority must undertake profound institutional reform in five areas.

1. The judiciary and prosecution

Judicial independence is a fundamental condition for dismantling corruption networks. Investigations into the abuse of public funds must be conducted on the basis of evidence, not political affiliation.

There is a risk that the fight against corruption could turn into a process of selectively punishing political opponents. A new democracy cannot be built through vindictive justice.

2. Security services

Intelligence services must be freed from party influence. They must serve the constitutional security of the state, not the survival of a political elite.

3. Public service media

RTS and other public media institutions must acquire editorial autonomy. Changing their management is insufficient unless sustainable mechanisms of independence and accountability are established.

4. Public administration and public enterprises

Employment must be based on merit and professionalism. The administration must not remain an instrument of whichever party wins the elections.

5. Public procurement and relations with foreign capital

Infrastructure contracts, strategic investments, and public-private partnerships must be subject to transparency, competition, and parliamentary oversight.

These are also the areas in which the seriousness of the new majority will be measured.

A Euronews analysis of 29 October 2026 notes that the transition has begun to affect media and security institutions as well, but warns of the risk that one form of political pressure may simply be replaced by another.[5]

Here, a fundamental principle must be established: a democratic state is not built by replacing Vučić’s people with the people of his opponents, but by creating institutions that depend on neither.

V. Aleksandar Čupić and the symbolism of a new political culture

The election of Aleksandar Čupić as Speaker of Parliament carries significance that goes beyond the formal function of this institution.

He does not come from the traditional party apparatus. He is a university lecturer, with professional experience in a technical field, who became a public figure through his solidarity with the students.

In this sense, his candidacy embodies an attempt to connect professional authority with civic legitimacy.

However, symbolism must not be confused with transformation.

Čupić will be judged neither by his social background nor by the sympathy he gained during the protests, but by the way in which he exercises his constitutional responsibilities.

Three issues will be particularly important:

Will he guarantee the rights of the parliamentary minority, including SNS deputies?

Will he free Parliament from a culture of subordination to the executive?

Will he ensure transparency and genuine parliamentary oversight of the government?

If he succeeds in transforming Parliament into an institution where power is scrutinised, debate takes place, and the opposition is respected, then the symbolism of his election will acquire institutional substance.

Otherwise, there is a risk that this majority, too, will establish a new culture of domination.

This is the first test in distinguishing between a new elite and a new republic.

VI. Serbia between Brussels, Moscow, Beijing, and Washington

The change of power in Belgrade also has an important geopolitical dimension.

Vučić had built Serbian foreign policy on a model of balancing between the great powers. Serbia sought to preserve its European perspective while maintaining close relations with Russia and China, as well as strategic cooperation with the United States.

This model provided Belgrade with room for manoeuvre, but at the same time generated persistent contradictions.

For the new majority, the problem is that changing diplomatic rhetoric will not be enough. Serbia’s actual position in the international order now taking shape must be defined.

1. The European Union: an opportunity for an institutional turning point

The EU has a direct interest in Serbia moving towards a more functional democratic system.

A government that guarantees judicial independence, fights corruption, and ensures media freedom could revitalise the European integration process.

However, Brussels must avoid an old mistake: assessing political stability on the basis of a leader’s willingness to cooperate, without demanding measurable reforms.

Serbia cannot integrate into the EU solely through economic and diplomatic agreements. It must meet the political and legal standards for membership.

2. Russia: continuity of strategic influence

Moscow has an interest in ensuring that Serbia does not break away from its sphere of political and energy influence in Southeast Europe. However, the new majority will face a choice: continue its balancing policy or develop a more coherent orientation aligned with the EU’s foreign and security policy.

So far, the student movement’s reserved position on sanctions against Russia indicates that such a shift cannot be taken for granted.

3. China: continuity of economic interests

Chinese investments in infrastructure, industry, and energy are an important part of Serbia’s economic model.

The new government will have no interest in terminating these relations. However, it could demand greater contractual transparency and parliamentary oversight of strategic projects.

4. The United States: the test of strategic relations

Washington should assess the new government through several issues: regional stability, energy security, relations with Russia, and the normalisation of relations with Kosovo, which entails accepting the new political reality created by Kosovo’s declaration of independence on 17 February 2008 and its recognition as a sovereign state.

A democratic change in Serbia could create new opportunities for American cooperation, but it does not automatically imply an alignment of interests on every issue.

The Atlantic Council has drawn attention to the fact that the new government will inherit a difficult international environment and that foreign policy issues, particularly relations with Russia and Kosovo, remain unresolved.[6]

In this sense, Serbia may change its model of governance without immediately changing its geopolitical orientation.

VII. Kosovo: will Serbian policy towards the Republic of Kosovo change?

For Kosovo, this is the most important dimension of the new developments in Serbia.

A more democratic Serbia would be in the direct interest of Kosovo and Albanians as a whole. However, Serbia’s internal democratisation is not synonymous with recognition of Kosovo’s statehood.

Here, an analytical distinction must be made between two processes:

Democratisation of the Serbian political system.

Transformation of Serbia’s state doctrine towards Kosovo.

The first process can take place without the second being fulfilled.

This is particularly important because, during its campaign, the Student List did not question Serbia’s traditional position on Kosovo. It distanced itself from the idea of recognising Kosovo’s independence and supported the preservation of Serbia’s constitutional position regarding Kosovo, treating it as an integral part of the Serbian state.[7]

Therefore, Pristina must avoid two strategic mistakes.

The first mistake would be to regard every change in Belgrade as an automatic opportunity for resolving the conflict.

The second would be to continue treating Serbia exclusively through the logic of the previous conflict, without analysing possible changes within its society and institutions.

Kosovo must maintain an approach that is both principled and pragmatic.

At the principled level, there can be no retreat from the international subjectivity and statehood of the Republic of Kosovo.

At the pragmatic level, a Serbia functioning on the basis of the rule of law, democratic competition, and institutional accountability would create more favourable conditions for the normalisation of relations.

Five indicators for measuring genuine change

Area Indicator to be monitored Dialogue Implementation of the Brussels and Ohrid Agreements, moving inevitably towards recognition of the political reality. Security Ending interference in illegal structures and armed groups. Sovereignty Respect for Kosovo’s statehood and international subjectivity. Minorities Treating Kosovo Serbs as citizens rather than as a political instrument. Geopolitics Distancing from destabilising policies and the concept of the Serbian World.

For Kosovo, the decisive indicator will not be whether the new Serbian government uses more moderate language, but whether it changes the conduct of the Serbian state towards the political and legal reality of the Republic of Kosovo.

A democracy that fails to free itself from hegemonic claims against its neighbours remains incomplete in its international dimension.

VIII. Three scenarios for Serbia after Vučić

Looking ahead, we can identify three main scenarios.

Scenario I – Democratic transformation

Strategic opportunity

Serbia begins dismantling the captured state, builds independent institutions, restores political pluralism, and opens a new chapter in its relations with the EU and its neighbours.

Outcome: A constitutional republic with a functioning democracy.

Scenario II – Reproduction of the system

Structural risk

The new elite replaces the old structures but preserves the mechanisms of centralisation, political control, and state nationalism.

Outcome: A change of personnel, but not of the nature of power.

Scenario III – Fragmentation and the crisis of transition

Political risk

Contradictions within the new majority, resistance from the old structures, and the absence of consolidated leadership produce institutional deadlock and political destabilisation.

Outcome: Erosion of the legitimacy of change and the possibility of a return of the old forces.

Which of these scenarios will prevail depends on the ability of the new majority to transform the moral capital of the protests into institutional capacity.

One factor that must not be underestimated is the resistance of the old economic, administrative, and security networks. They do not disappear with electoral defeat. On the contrary, during the transition itself, they may become the principal obstacles to state reform.

RFE/RL and the European Union Institute for Security Studies have warned that the greatest challenge facing the new movement will be precisely its confrontation with entrenched power structures.[8]

IX. Serbia and the question of a new republic: a historical comparison

To understand this process more deeply, it is useful to place Serbia in a broader historical comparative context.

The fall of Slobodan Milošević in October 2000 did not immediately produce a consolidated democratic state. It created a historic opportunity for change, but the old elites, security networks, and economic structures continued to exercise influence.

The assassination of Prime Minister Zoran Đinđić on 12 March 2003 was dramatic evidence of the power of the structures that resisted the reform of the state.

This historical precedent should serve as a warning.

Serbia has experienced a transition that removed a leader but failed to transform the structure of power in its entirety. Therefore, the challenge after Vučić is greater than the one faced in 2000.

In 2000, the principal issue was the removal of Milošević. In 2026, the issue is the dismantling of a consolidated system of personalised power and state capture.

This is where the distinction lies between regime change and the transformation of the republic.

A new republic does not necessarily need a new constitution. It needs a new relationship between power and the citizen, between institutions and political parties, and between the state and society.

In this sense, we can speak of the possibility of a New Serbian Republic, not as an ethnic or nationalist project, but as a project for a constitutional state freed from personalistic domination.

X. Conclusions: Is the era of Vučić ending, or merely its political form?

The developments of October and November 2026 have opened a new chapter in Serbia’s political history.

The victory of the Student List, the end of the SNS’s 14-year dominance, the entry of a new generation into Parliament, and the election of Aleksandar Čupić as its Speaker are events of extraordinary significance.

However, political history teaches us that electoral triumph is not equivalent to democratic transformation.

Serbia has entered a transition that must be assessed simultaneously on several levels:

Institutional level: Will institutions be freed from party control?

Will institutions be freed from party control? Political level: Will a new culture of democratic competition be established?

Will a new culture of democratic competition be established? Economic level: Will the clientelist relationship between political power and capital be broken?

Will the clientelist relationship between political power and capital be broken? Social level: Will a new social contract between the state and the citizen emerge?

Will a new social contract between the state and the citizen emerge? Geopolitical level: Will Serbia move away from the instrumentalisation of regional conflicts?

The answers are not yet clear.

Nevertheless, one thing can be said: the student movement has succeeded in breaking the myth of the invincibility of Vučić’s power. It has demonstrated that even a consolidated system of political domination can be challenged by civic mobilisation when that mobilisation manages to overcome traditional party divisions.

But now the real test begins.

The students and their representatives must demonstrate that they are capable of governing differently from those they have removed from power. Otherwise, the extraordinary energy of the protests may turn into yet another historical disappointment.

A strategic observation for Kosovo

From Pristina’s perspective, the change in Serbia should be viewed as an opportunity, but not as a reason to lower strategic vigilance.

Kosovo has an interest in a democratic, European, and predictable Serbia, but not in a Serbia that, under a new elite, continues to preserve the same hegemonic doctrine towards its neighbours.

A democratic Serbia must recognise the reality of Kosovo’s statehood. Otherwise, its democratisation will remain incomplete in its regional dimension.

Likewise, the end of Vučić-style authoritarianism must not simply mean a transition from one form of authoritarian nationalism to another, this time backed by civic and student legitimacy.

The Western Balkans does not merely need a Serbia without Vučić. It needs a Serbia that abandons its policy of regional domination and accepts the principle of the sovereign equality of states.

That would be the true historical turning point.

Footnotes