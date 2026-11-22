Key Takeaways:

The November 12–13 Microsoft 365 outage showed that a provider’s restoration does not automatically tell customers which transactions completed, leaving organisations such as Hamilton’s council and Brazil’s courts to verify work before resuming services.

As AI agents with independent identities begin rolling out, the critical risk is a blind retry of an unfinished task once connectivity returns, potentially creating duplicate purchases or other irreversible actions.

The article argues that customers must retain independent override authority, reconcile supplier records, and test recovery so that agents may prepare work but cannot execute high-impact actions until human verification confirms a single, authorised outcome.

After a worldwide Microsoft outage, governments and suppliers restored services on different schedules. AI agents need more than a working connection before unfinished work resumes.

On November 13, residents of Hamilton, New Zealand, could still pay a bill at the city council counter. They could not pay online or submit certain applications. Even as Microsoft began restoring services, the council kept its digital counters closed through the weekend and brought them back one by one after checks. By Monday afternoon, November 16, they were operating again.

That small decision deserves attention well beyond New Zealand. A technology provider can report that its cloud is healthy. Only the organization using it can establish what work was completed, what remains unresolved and which permissions should return. As companies prepare to entrust purchases, payments and records to AI agents, the gap between those two decisions becomes a governance problem.

On November 17, Microsoft announced that Copilot Autopilot was beginning to roll out to customers in its Frontier program. It described an agent with its own identity, memory and tools, able to follow up on recurring work and seek human review for important actions. The product did not cause the preceding outage; its arrival makes the recovery question more urgent.

The November 12–13 Microsoft 365 disruption lasted about 24 hours in the company’s published incident timeline. A latent software problem surfaced amid changes in network traffic and reduced gateway capacity, affecting access to Exchange Online and other dependent services. Microsoft said the outage was technical, not a cyberattack or an AI-agent incident. These facts matter: the risk discussed here is what increasingly autonomous software might do after a dependency fails, not an allegation about what happened during this outage.

Different countries revealed different consequences. Brazil’s National Council of Justice suspended procedural deadlines across the country for November 12 and 13 because lawyers could not reliably receive the email codes needed for digital filing. England’s NHS Supply Chain reported delays to inbound orders and patient referral forms for home deliveries, but its warehouses and transport continued operating; suppliers could use a portal and staff could telephone customers.

In Japan, the digital minister asked Microsoft Japan for a fuller investigation and measures against recurrence on November 20, including faster information about the scope and likely duration of future failures. These examples expose a shared dependency without implying a shared business outcome. A court can extend a deadline; a logistics supplier needs a reliable way to determine whether an order exists; a city council must decide when it is safe to reopen payment services.

The most dangerous moment may be the first retry

I argued in an earlier Eurasia Review column that personnel must retain the means to take control when automated systems become unavailable. The next test is more precise: what may an agent do during the first minutes after access returns? Consider a hypothetical hospital purchasing agent that sends an order for medical supplies just before a cloud connection drops. The supplier accepts it, but the acknowledgment never reaches the agent. A staff member phones the supplier and learns the boxes are already on a truck. The agent’s last saved state still reads “awaiting confirmation.”

A blind retry could send a second shipment. A blanket halt could delay urgently needed supplies. Neither response is acceptable simply because the software is back online. The customer needs a way to reconcile an order number with the supplier’s records, preserve the staff member’s call note and check whether the original spending approval remains valid. The agent may assist with that work; it should not authorize a fresh purchase merely because its old task appears unfinished.

The engineering distinction is straightforward: an unsuccessful request is not necessarily an unsuccessful transaction. Idempotent tool-action design can help keep repeated calls from creating duplicate purchases, but it still needs appropriate transaction identifiers, retention windows and current authorization checks. A cached approval is not an eternal permission slip.

An override that works when the cloud does not

The authority to pause an agent must remain reachable during the failure itself. If the same unavailable identity service controls the agent, the override and the backup application, three interfaces can conceal one dependency. A sensible design separates the work an agent may prepare from the high-impact actions it may execute, with authorization enforced outside the agent and a tested way for designated staff to restrict it.

That is consistent with an October exercise convened by Singapore’s Cyber Security Agency and Google, where participants considered external safeguards, strict access controls and independent verification rather than relying on an AI model’s own assurances. Those principles can be applied without inventing a new regulator or assuming every ordinary office task requires human sign-off.

A practical procurement test need not involve a new committee. Ask the vendor to simulate an order that the supplier accepts without sending a confirmation; let an employee verify it using an approved alternative channel; then restore the agent’s connection. Can the next shift establish what happened, avoid a duplicate, and complete exactly one authorized purchase? Can the organization revoke the agent’s ability to spend while it continues to read records and prepare drafts?

The verdict should not be whether the dashboard turns green. It should be whether the customer can account for the work and safely release authority. Hamilton decided when its online counter could reopen, even after a global provider began recovering. Institutions adopting AI agents should retain that same right over the first consequential transaction after an outage.