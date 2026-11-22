Key Takeaways:

Pakistan’s UN envoy warned that terrorist groups operating from Afghanistan, including the TTP, ISIL-K, BLA and ETIM, have killed more than 4,700 people in Pakistan in three years and are exploiting abandoned weapons, drones and new financial technologies.

Islamabad urged the Security Council to apply 1267, 1373 and 1540 mechanisms consistently, including evidence-based designation of the BLA and its Majeed Brigade, so that political considerations do not undermine counter-terrorism credibility.

Strengthening monitoring, border cooperation and verifiable Afghan counter-terrorism commitments is presented as essential to prevent regional instability from becoming a broader international security risk.

The growing threat of terrorism within Afghanistan needs to be considered on an international level. As terrorist organisations cross borders, gain access to illicit weapons, receive external support and begin to make wider use of new technologies within their operations, the situation in Afghanistan has become an international and regional concern. Pakistan’s recent comments during the UN Security Council highlight the importance of maintaining a unified international approach in response to this issue.

On 20th November 2026, Ambassador Syed Haider Shah, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN expressed a desire for improvements to be made to the counter-terrorism framework of the Security Council. In a briefing regarding subsidiary organs established by resolutions 1267, 1373 and 1540, Haider Shah emphasised the importance of the international system effectively responding to all terrorist organisations and not allowing political motivations to affect counter-terrorism efforts. In addition, he emphasised the sacrifice of Pakistan in its fight against terrorism. Over 4,700 people have been killed by terrorism from Afghanistan in the past 3 years.

To understand the severity of this loss in human life within Afghanistan, it is clear that the security situations within Afghanistan cannot be considered to be solely a domestic issue. Pakistan has expressed concern that numerous terrorist groups are operating from Afghanistan, including the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISIL-K), Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and its sub-group ‘Majeed Brigade’, and East Turkistan Islamic Movement (ETIM). Islamabad claims that the groups utilise cross border routes and safe-havens in order to conduct attacks on security forces and civilians within Pakistan. In addition, Pakistan has claimed that certain terrorist groups receiving external support from external actors, most notably India. It is important that evidence-based and reliable international monitoring is used to examine these allegations.

Weapon proliferation

Concerns have been raised due to weapon proliferation. Weapons have been left behind since the withdrawal of international military forces and therefore there are concerns of proliferation within illicit networks. Pakistan has expressed concern at the proliferation of advanced weaponry, drones and ammunition, as this enables armed non-state actors to increase their capabilities. In September 2026, concerns were raised during the UN Security Council regarding the ongoing presence of terrorist groups, and the impact of insecurity in the region. [Note: ]

International focus on the threat

As terrorism continues to develop and adapt to new technologies, there is increasing importance given to the international focus on counter-terrorism. Terrorist groups are utilising digital networks to recruit members, spread propaganda, and coordinate attacks. In addition, they are using new financial technologies to conduct transactions. The use of virtual currencies, electronic purses and dark web platforms makes it difficult to trace money movements and understand connections between terrorist groups. Ambassador Haider Shah stressed the importance of international cooperation and regulatory action to reduce online radicalisation, hate speech, terrorist propaganda and the targeting of vulnerable young people.

Consistency within UN Sanctions

The 1267 Sanctions Regime administered by the Security Council places sanctions on individuals and groups associated with ISIL or Al-Qaeda to limit terrorist funding, movement and access to weapons. However, in light of changes in terrorism, it may be questioned whether current mechanisms appropriately respond to newly emerging groups and networks.

Pakistan and China have requested that the BLA and its Majeed Brigade be added to the relevant sanctions regimes. However, as these groups have still not been added to international sanctions lists, Islamabad is concerned. Pakistan claims that as groups responsible for serious terrorist attacks do not face sanctions, international counter-terrorism efforts are missing. However, if these groups were to be put into sanctions lists, the correct procedures must be followed to ensure that requests are appropriately investigated. Applications must be based on reliable evidence, and must follow transparent processes, and meet the criteria set by the relevant Security Council committee. This ensures that cases are considered fairly, and are not affected by political disagreement.

Ensuring effective and consistent Application of Sanctions

If counter-terrorism measures appear to be inconsistently applied depending on political convenience, they will lose credibility. Therefore, terrorist groups should be assessed based on their activity, capabilities, funding arrangements and threat to international peace and security, regardless of where they originate from, what ideology they follow or who they have links with.

Improved Co-operation in Subsidiary Bodies

Resolutions 1267, 1373 and 1540 focus on tackling different aspects in relation to terrorism. Resolution 1267 places targeted sanctions on specific groups and individuals associated with ISIL/Al-Qaeda. Resolution 1373 places obligations upon member states to prevent and suppress financial support for terrorism. Resolution 1540 seeks to prevent non-state actors acquiring Weapons of Mass Destruction. Therefore, these three resolutions compliment one another by targeting terrorist groups, preventing illicit financing and preventing proliferation of dangerous technology.

Improvements in monitoring, analysis and information must be made. Within appropriate committees, expert groups and UN bodies, better collaboration will improve understanding of the financial networks supporting terrorism, the transportation of illegal weapons, and the exploitation of new technologies by terrorists, and external support given to terrorist groups. Improving the capacity of the UN Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate and appropriate monitoring teams will mean international commitments are effectively implemented.

International Engagement

It remains important to have international engagement within Afghanistan. Although the UN must continue its engagement with the Afghan government, verifiable anti-terrorism measures must be put in place. Regional co-operation, information sharing and co-ordinated control at borders can decrease opportunities for militant groups to operate. However, consideration must be given to humanitaran and economic issues in Afghanistan. Continued instability could result in conditions in which extremist groups can exploit a situation in Afghanistan.

Conclusion

As terrorism poses a common security risk, collective responsibility is required. As highlighted by Pakistan in the Security Council, improvements to international mechanisms are required in order to be effective against changing threats. To retain credibility within the United Nations, consistent counter-terrorism measures must be put in place, requests for designations must be fairly considered, and efficient cooperation across institutions must occur.

Effective monitoring must occur in order to address increased terrorism in Afghanistan. Responsibility and coordinated international measures, as well as consistent counter-terrorism measures are required. It is extremely important that no terrorist group is given an advantage due to political bias, or inadequacies in systems, in order to secure stability within the region, and improve global efforts against terrorism.