Key Takeaways:

Pakistan’s deposits of copper, gold, coal and industrial minerals—led by the Reko Diq and Saindak projects—offer a chance to join global critical-mineral supply chains and diversify the economy.

Realising this potential requires transparent licensing, local employment and royalties, environmental safeguards, and investment in technical skills so that resource-rich regions such as Balochistan benefit directly.

The article argues that success will be measured not by raw-material exports but by Pakistan’s ability to develop domestic processing and manufacturing capacity that converts geological wealth into lasting industrial strength.

Pakistan’s mineral wealth represents one of its most significant yet underutilised strategic assets. From the copper and gold deposits of Balochistan to the vast coal reserves of Sindh, the precious stones of Gilgit-Baltistan and the industrial minerals spread across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, the country possesses considerable geological potential. At a time when global competition for critical minerals is intensifying, Pakistan has an opportunity to transform its natural resource base into a source of economic strength, industrial development and geopolitical relevance. The challenge, however, is no longer simply identifying what lies beneath its soil; it is developing the institutional capacity, investment environment and technological expertise required to convert these resources into national prosperity.

The global economic landscape is undergoing a significant transformation as countries compete to secure reliable supplies of minerals essential for modern industries. Copper, lithium, cobalt, nickel, rare earth elements and other critical minerals have become indispensable to electric vehicles, renewable energy technologies, advanced electronics, telecommunications and defence manufacturing. The transition towards cleaner energy and increasingly sophisticated technologies is creating new supply-chain dependencies, making mineral-rich countries strategically important. Pakistan’s geographical position, geological diversity and considerable deposits of metallic and non-metallic minerals provide an opportunity to become a meaningful participant in this emerging global economy.

Among Pakistan’s most promising mineral assets is the Reko Diq copper and gold project in Balochistan, widely regarded as one of the world’s major undeveloped copper-gold deposits. Its development could generate substantial export revenues, attract foreign investment, create employment and strengthen Pakistan’s position in international mineral supply chains. Equally important is the Saindak copper-gold project, which demonstrates the country’s existing potential in large-scale mineral extraction. Together, these projects underline Balochistan’s significance as a potential centre of Pakistan’s mining and mineral-processing industries.

Beyond Balochistan, Pakistan’s mineral potential extends across several regions. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa possesses deposits of chromite, marble, gemstones, copper and other industrial minerals. Gilgit-Baltistan is known for its precious and semi-precious stones, including emeralds, ruby and aquamarine, while Punjab has substantial reserves of salt, gypsum, limestone and other minerals. Sindh’s coal deposits, particularly the Thar coalfield, represent another major resource with implications for energy security and industrial development. This geographical diversity makes Pakistan’s mineral sector more than a single-project opportunity; it provides the foundation for a nationwide mining and industrial ecosystem.

Pakistan’s mineral strength is also attracting growing international attention. The Reko Diq project has emerged as a major example of the country’s potential to attract large-scale international investment. The Asian Development Bank approved a financing package of up to $410 million in August 2025, while the project is expected to begin production in late 2028 and operate for at least 37 years. Its ownership structure, involving Barrick Mining Corporation, the Government of Balochistan and Pakistani state-owned enterprises, also offers an opportunity to develop a mutually beneficial model of international cooperation. Furthermore, Pakistan’s engagement with the United States, China, Saudi Arabia and other potential investment partners could expand its access to mining technology, capital and international markets. Such partnerships can strengthen Pakistan’s economic diplomacy by positioning its mineral resources as an important component of global supply-chain security.

Equally important is the need to ensure that mineral development benefits local communities, particularly in Balochistan and other resource-rich but economically disadvantaged regions. Mining projects cannot achieve long-term sustainability if the populations living around extraction sites remain disconnected from their economic benefits. Local employment, technical education, healthcare, infrastructure development and a transparent distribution of royalties must become central components of Pakistan’s mineral policy. Environmental safeguards, responsible water management and rehabilitation of mining sites are equally essential. A development model that extracts resources without addressing local concerns risks generating resentment rather than prosperity. Balochistan, in particular, must emerge not simply as the location of major mineral deposits but as a principal beneficiary of the economic opportunities created by them.

The government’s efforts to improve the investment environment through the National Minerals Harmonisation Framework and the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2025 provide an encouraging foundation. However, policy announcements must translate into consistent implementation, transparent licensing procedures, reliable geological data and institutional coordination between federal and provincial authorities. Pakistan also needs to invest in specialised universities, research laboratories, mining engineers and skilled technical workers to reduce its dependence on foreign expertise.

Ultimately, Pakistan’s mineral wealth could become a powerful instrument of economic diversification, export growth and strategic influence. At a time when global powers are competing for access to critical minerals, Pakistan possesses an opportunity to convert its geological potential into meaningful economic leverage. Its resources could attract long-term foreign investment, strengthen industrial capacity, generate employment and improve foreign exchange earnings. However, this opportunity requires a shift in national thinking: minerals must be treated not as commodities to be extracted and exported but as strategic assets around which a modern industrial economy can be developed. Pakistan does not merely need to become a mining country; it needs to become a mineral-processing and manufacturing hub. The country’s true mineral strength will ultimately be measured not by the estimated value of what lies beneath its soil, but by the prosperity, technological advancement and economic independence it can build from it.