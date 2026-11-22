By Daniel Payne

Key Takeaways:

The Holy See told the Seventh Review Conference of the Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons that life-and-death decisions in war must remain under effective human control and cannot be outsourced to AI.

In a 19 November position paper the Vatican argued that autonomous weapons make conflict faster and more impersonal by reducing victims to data, and that moral judgment requires conscience rather than calculation.

It called for a legally binding agreement to regulate such systems and, in the interim, a moratorium on their development, echoing earlier warnings by Popes Francis and Leo XIV.

Decisions in warfare involving life and death “must remain under effective, self-aware and responsible human control” and not be outsourced to artificial intelligence (AI), the Holy See told a key United Nations convention this week.

The Vatican said in a position paper dated Nov. 19 that artificial intelligence has made war “faster and more impersonal” in part by “reducing victims to data,” and autonomous weaponry has “profoundly altered the nature of warfare.”

The Holy See’s paper was addressed to the Seventh Review Conference of the High Contracting Parties to the Convention on Prohibitions or Restrictions on the Use of Certain Conventional Weapons.

The international convention was adopted in the early 1980s and restricts the use of certain weapons deemed indiscriminate and dangerous to civilians, including land mines and similar devices.

In its paper addressing the convention’s member states, the Holy See argued that militaries should refrain from outsourcing lethal decisions to AI, arguing that doing so separates decision-makers from the “human cost of conflicts.”

Machines “can make only calculations, and moral judgement cannot be reduced to a calculation; it involves conscience, personal responsibility and recognizing others as people,” the paper argued.

War requires the preservation of the “consciousness of the fragility and misery of human nature,” the Holy See said, while peacekeeping and rebuilding efforts after a war ends “also depend on how hostilities are conducted.”

Past wars have made humanity “more sensitive to the suffering of others,” the paper said, but rapid advances in technology have outstripped the ability to ensure “adequate safeguards” to preserve humanitarian principles.

The Holy See argued that a “legally binding agreement” should be proposed to regulate and control autonomous weaponry, and that in the meantime member states should agree to a moratorium on the development of such technology.

“Given the magnitude of the challenges before us it is essential to show political will before it is too late,” the paper said. “Serving peace means actively promoting international agreements capable of safeguarding human dignity and responsibility where life and coexistence amongst peoples are at stake.”

The Vatican has warned against the development of AI-driven weaponry in the recent past. In December 2025 Pope Leo XIV argued that artificial intelligence-driven weaponry has “worsened the tragedy” of armed conflicts.

The Holy Father warned at the time of the risk of a growing tendency to “shirk responsibility” by political and military leaders such that “decisions about life and death are increasingly delegated to machines.”

Pope Francis in 2024 had earlier urged world leaders to not allow AI to replace human decision-making more generally. “We would condemn humanity to a future without hope if we took away people’s ability to make decisions about themselves and their lives by dooming them to depend on the choices of machines,” the then-pope said at the time.