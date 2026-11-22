Key Takeaways:

Researchers at the University of Oulu are inviting citizen observations of unusual Northern Lights forms—such as pale STEVE arcs, green picket-fence rays and short-lived fragments—because small or transient features often escape fixed research cameras.

The current solar cycle has passed its peak, yet the coming years still offer good viewing conditions, and submissions to the Skywarden service can be combined with scientific measurements.

By classifying ~100 km-scale auroral structures with machine learning and matching them to magnetometer and upper-atmosphere data, the team aims to link specific forms to particle precipitation, ionospheric conductivity and rapid magnetic-field changes.

This winter may offer good opportunities to observe the Northern Lights. Researchers are asking people to pay attention to auroral forms. A pale, grey arc, a green picket fence or a small patch that vanishes within a minute may help scientists understand physical processes in near-Earth space and the upper atmosphere.

Solar activity varies in cycles of about 11 years. Although the current cycle has passed its peak, the following years can still provide good conditions for seeing the Northern Lights.

The Northern Lights often form bands, rays, arcs, veils and dunes, but not all forms are yet well understood. Small, local or short-lived phenomena may escape research cameras, making observations by aurora enthusiasts valuable. Researchers at the University of Oulu, Finland, are asking internationally for image sequences or videos of unusual forms that show their position relative to other aurora. Observations can be submitted to Ursa’s Taivaanvahti, or Skywarden, service at www.taivaanvahti.fi.

“In the north, the Northern Lights can be an everyday sight. As a result, rarer structures may go undocumented in Lapland in Finland. Yet an observation of interest to researchers may be a small green structure or an unusual pale, lilac arc,” says coordinator Emma Bruus from the Sodankylä Geophysical Observatory at the University of Oulu. Citizen science observations can also be combined with scientific measurements.

Auroral forms of particular interest to researchers

STEVE arc appears as a long, narrow arc, separate from other aurora, and may look grey, white or purple. STEVE may appear after strong auroral activity as other aurora begin to fade. STEVE stands for Strong Thermal Emission Velocity Enhancement.

Picket fence consists of separate green vertical rays with clear gaps between them. It can be observed in association with a STEVE arc.

Fragments are small, faint green wisps or patches of light. They may move and disappear quickly, and occur alone or close to a larger auroral form. A conventional camera’s narrower field of view may capture a small fragment better than an all-sky research camera. Scientists do not yet know how fragments form.

How can auroral forms help us understand events in near-Earth space?

“We want to find out what the shape of an aurora can tell us about the physical processes behind it in near-Earth space and the upper atmosphere,” says Associate Professor Doğacan Öztürk of the University of Oulu’s Sodankylä Geophysical Observatory.

The research focuses on auroral structures about 100 kilometres across. Machine learning is used to group large numbers of images into distinct auroral classes. These classes are then compared with measurements from magnetometers and instruments that observe winds and temperatures in the upper atmosphere.

The aim is to understand how different auroral forms are associated, for example, with particle precipitation, ionospheric conductivity or rapid changes in the magnetic field measured at ground level.

The research is carried out at the University of Oulu’s Sodankylä Geophysical Observatory and as part of the University of Oulu’s SafeEarth research programme, which examines solar-originating natural hazards and near-Earth space phenomena, among other topics.