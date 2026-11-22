Key Takeaways:

The November 19 Shenzhen trilateral produced a short declaration on nuclear risks, energy, UN reform and court jurisdiction but no ceasefires, arms-control measures or concrete progress on Ukraine, Iran, Gaza or Venezuela.

Xi gained host status, Putin regained great-power recognition without public concessions, and Trump secured personalised engagement, yet the absence of affected parties raised concerns about great-power privilege.

The article argues that the summit’s value will be judged only if a follow-up meeting sets measurable objectives and includes the countries whose security the three leaders claim to address.

From Shenzhen’s Historic Summit to the Unfinished Quest for World Peace.

The world expected decisions on Ukraine, Iran, Gaza and Venezuela. Instead, three of the world’s most powerful leaders offered a declaration of peace! Was Shenzhen the beginning of a new international order, or another diplomatic spectacle of Merry Go Round?

“When shall we three meet again? In thunder, lightning, or in rain?” Shakespeare’s famous opening in Macbeth seems remarkably appropriate to the historic November 19, 2026, meeting of US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Shenzhen China. The three leaders, representing the world’s foremost nuclear powers, assembled at a time when international politics is being battered by wars, geopolitical rivalries, economic uncertainty and a growing crisis of confidence in the existing international order.

The Shenzhen Summit -Historic in Composition

Yet the question confronting the world after their meeting is not simply when the three will meet again. It is what they intend to accomplish when they do. The Shenzhen Summit was historic in its composition, setting and symbolism. For the first time, the leaders of the United States, China and Russia met together in a trilateral format, sitting around a table in a Chinese city that has come to symbolise the country’s technological and industrial transformation. Their encounter conveyed an unmistakable message: the management of global affairs can no longer be understood exclusively through the prism of American primacy. The world has become increasingly multipolar, and the three principal nuclear powers must learn to coexist, compete and, where necessary, cooperate.

But history also demands substance. It expected some indication of how the three leaders intended to deal with the wars and international crises threatening global stability with the two of them directly involved in wars. Ukraine, Iran, Gaza and Venezuela were among the conflicts and flashpoints that made the prospect of a meeting between Trump, Xi and Putin particularly consequential.

Instead, the summit concluded with a short declaration covering nuclear risks, energy supplies, United Nations reform and the jurisdiction of international courts. It reaffirmed that nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought. It produced no announced ceasefire, no arms-control framework, no timetable for negotiations and no concrete settlement of the conflicts that had made such a gathering necessary. The world had expected more than a photograph.

Ukraine: The war in Ukraine was perhaps the most obvious test of the summit’s credibility. Putin’s participation alongside Trump and Xi offered an opportunity to explore whether Moscow could be persuaded to move towards negotiations and whether Washington and Beijing could jointly encourage a meaningful diplomatic process.

For Trump, the prospect of ending the war would have represented a major diplomatic achievement. For Xi, it offered an opportunity to demonstrate China’s capacity to act as a responsible international power. For Putin, the summit itself provided recognition and an opportunity to present Russia as an indispensable participant in decisions about European security.

But the fundamental difficulty remained unresolved. Russia’s territorial demands, Ukraine’s sovereignty, Kyiv’s security guarantees and the future of European security cannot be reconciled through a private understanding between three presidents alone.The world therefore expected Shenzhen to open a credible diplomatic channel. It did not receive a publicly announced roadmap.

Iran: The conflict involving Iran presented an equally urgent challenge. The confrontation has implications far beyond the immediate parties, affecting international energy markets, maritime security and the stability of the wider Middle East.

Trump has considerable military and economic leverage over Tehran, while China and Russia maintain relationships that could give them diplomatic influence. A coordinated approach among the three could potentially help prevent further escalation, encourage negotiations and restore confidence in the security of the Strait of Hormuz.

The world was entitled to expect some indication that these different sources of influence might be used constructively.Instead, the summit’s general language on energy security and stable supplies offered little reassurance about the underlying security crisis. Oil and petroleum products cannot flow freely merely because three presidents agree that energy stability is desirable. Shipping lanes must be protected, military escalation contained and political differences addressed.

A genuine diplomatic initiative would require commitments to de-escalation, meaningful negotiations over Iran’s nuclear programme, and guarantees for the safety of international shipping.Shenzhen could have been the starting point for such an initiative. The declaration did not establish one.

Gaza: The tragedy in Gaza presented another question that the three leaders could hardly ignore. The continuing humanitarian consequences of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict have exposed the limitations of international diplomacy and deepened public frustration with the inability of powerful governments to translate their influence into lasting peace.

The United States possesses exceptional influence over Israel. China has sought to position itself as a supporter of Palestinian rights and a more prominent diplomatic actor in the Middle East. Russia, too, has relationships across the region.

Together, the three countries could encourage a more sustained international effort focused on civilian protection, humanitarian access, the prevention of renewed hostilities and a credible political process.

Yet Gaza did not emerge as a concrete outcome of the Shenzhen declaration. This omission is difficult to reconcile with the summit’s stated ambition of promoting international peace and security.

Venezuela: Venezuela represents a different but equally important test of the emerging multipolar order. Its political crisis, international alignments, economic difficulties and relationship with Washington have long made it a point of geopolitical contention.

For Washington, Venezuela is a question of regional security, political legitimacy and American influence in the Western Hemisphere. For Moscow and Beijing, its relationship with the United States also touches upon wider questions of sovereignty, external intervention and the limits of American power.

The Shenzhen meeting could have offered an opportunity to establish a common principle: disagreements over political systems and international alignments should not automatically become grounds for military confrontation or coercive intervention.

The objective should be a peaceful political process, respect for the Venezuelan people’s right to determine their future and an end to policies that risk turning the country into another theatre of great-power rivalry.

No specific Venezuelan settlement was announced at Shenzhen. Nevertheless, the issue illustrates why a meaningful dialogue among the three powers should extend beyond the conflicts that directly involve them.

Three Leaders, Three Different Calculations

Xi Jinping emerged as an important beneficiary of the summit’s symbolism. China hosted the meeting and presented itself as a diplomatic convenor capable of bringing Washington and Moscow together. Shenzhen was an appropriate showcase for this ambition. It symbolised China’s transformation into a technological, industrial and economic power with global diplomatic aspirations.

Putin appears to have gained the most immediate political advantage. Despite the continuing war in Ukraine and Western sanctions, he sat alongside the American and Chinese Presidents as an equal participant. He received international recognition without making any publicly established concession on the central issues dividing Russia from Ukraine and the West.

Trump secured the spectacle of direct engagement with two major strategic competitors. His preference for personalised, transactional diplomacy was evident throughout the meeting.

The summit offered him an opportunity to demonstrate that his personal relationships could produce agreements where conventional diplomacy had failed. The absence of meaningful commitments on Ukraine, Iran and nuclear arms control left that proposition unproven.

Shenzhen did not reveal any differences between Xi and Putin. Instead, it demonstrated how difficult it will be for Washington to separate their strategic interests.

The Three Leaders Discussing the World Future

Nevertheless, the image of three powerful leaders discussing the future of international security without the participation of many countries directly affected by their decisions carries uncomfortable historical echoes. Ukraine, European allies, Gulf countries, Palestinians, Taiwan and other regional actors cannot be treated as pieces on a geopolitical chessboard.

Multipolarity should not become another expression for great-power privilege. without consultations with the stake holders.Indeed, the credibility of a multipolar order will depend on whether it provides greater representation and security for smaller countries rather than simply creating additional centres of power.

From Declarations to Decisions

The most important lesson of Shenzhen is that diplomatic engagement must become a continuing process rather than an isolated event. The declaration on nuclear weapons provides a useful starting point. Agreeing that UN requires reforms was another agreement in common. But reaffirming that nuclear war must never be fought is not equivalent to accepting binding restrictions on nuclear arsenals or establishing effective mechanisms for crisis management.

Energy security, maritime safety, artificial intelligence, cyber threats and international financial stability should become additional areas of practical cooperation.

When Shall We Three Meet Again?

The answer should not be when the next international crisis has become uncontrollable. It should be before the next crisis reaches that point.

The three leaders should meet again soon, but the next meeting must have a substantive agenda, measurable objectives and a mechanism for following through on commitments.

A second summit should not be another occasion for grand declarations and diplomatic photographs. It should examine what progress has been made on nuclear risk reduction, establish a continuing consultation mechanism and assess whether the three governments have used their influence to encourage peace in Ukraine, Iran and Gaza and prevent confrontation elsewhere, including Venezuela.

The world will judge Shenzhen not by the grandeur of its setting but by the consequences of what follows. If the world’s most powerful leaders cannot use their combined influence to address a humanitarian catastrophe, questions will inevitably arise about the practical meaning of their declarations.

Shakespeare’s three witches meet amid thunder, lightning and rain. Our three contemporary protagonists have an opportunity to do something rather different. They can meet again when the noise of war grows tired of itself, when the temptation to exercise power gives way to the responsibility to preserve peace, and when negotiators recognise that human lives are more important than geopolitical calculations.

When shall we three meet again? Soon, certainly. But next time, let it be not merely to make history, but to change it.The Shenzhen Summit has opened a door. The three leaders have demonstrated that they can sit around the same table. Now they must demonstrate that they can make difficult decisions together without deciding the fate of other nations over their heads.