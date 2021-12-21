Spain Reaches 30.2 Million International Air Passengers Up To November

By Eurasia Review

Spain received 30.2 million passengers from international airports up to November, an increase of 52.7% compared to the same period in 2020. In November, it received almost four million passengers, recovering 70% of the 2019 volume, according to data released by Turespaña.

For the Minister for Industry, Trade and Tourism, Reyes Maroto, this data “shows that international tourists are choosing Spain to travel mainly because of the confidence generated by the high percentage of the vaccinated population, more than 37.7 million are already fully vaccinated, 89.7% of the target population”.

For the Minister for Tourism, the increase in arrivals from the main source countries shows that “Spain has proven to be a safe destination, which is why it is necessary to continue to make progress with vaccinations, especially for children, which has just begun, and in prevention to avoid contagion”, said Maroto.

Of the total number of international passengers who travelled to Spain in November, the majority (53%) travelled on a low-cost airline, while the remaining 47% opted for traditional airlines.

In November, all the main source countries grew

The increase in international passengers has been recorded in all the main source countries, with the United Kingdom (17.9%) as the leading market, registering an increase of 659.7 % year-on-year, with arrivals mainly to the Canary Islands the Community of Valencia.

Passenger arrivals from German airports (15.2%) remain in second position with an increase of 470.6% compared to the same month in 2020.

Italy remained as the third source country for international passengers, with 10.1% of the total, a year-on-year increase of 1,080%, with Madrid, Catalonia and the Canary Islands as the main destinations.

The United States is once again among the main source markets for traditional airlines, with 3.3% of passengers (1,463%), the only non-European country.