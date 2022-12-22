Dugin’s Plan To De-Modernize Russia Would Lead To Country’s Death – OpEd

By Paul Goble

Aleksandr Dugin’s call to solve Russia’s demograpahic problems by radically de-modernizing the country (t.me/rusbrief/77092) would be its death, Anatoly Nesmiyan who blogs under the screen name “El Murid” says because “there is not a single example of de-modernizing without the total destruction of the social order.”

And the words of the neo-Eurasianist could be dismissed as a bad joke were it not for the fact that Dugin has long been a source of Putinist ideas and that the Kremlin leader is likely to use this idea to cover the suggest that the degradation Russia is now going through is not uncontrolled but the result of official policy (kasparov.ru/material.php?id=63A147D201285).

The development of a society is no guarantee that it will be a success, but movement in the opposite direction, El Murid argues, “is always equivalent to death.” And what Dugin is thus proposing is the killing of Russia, burning it to the ground and covering it with asphalt. Something may emerge in the future but it won’t have “any relation” to Russia.

“The de-modernization of a social order is its murder,” he continues. “There are no other possible interpretations of such appeals. And in general, all this talk about the forcible restoration of the ties binding it together is a direct call for the destruction of the country and its people” however much some will try to suggest otherwise.

According to El Murid, “traditions are a foundation. But in order to live in a human way, normal people put up walls and a roof … and install creature comforts.” To suggest that they go back to living on a bare concrete floor is not only ridiculous but a direct threat to their survival as a nation.

“There is not a single example of a project of degradation in history,” he continues. “It always ends with the complete disintegration of the social order, its collapse and disappearance. Those who come afterwards possibly will build a few museums where they will display a hundred skulls found in the ruins.” That is what Dugin is proposing.

What makes his words especially dangerous, however, is that they may fill a need for Putin. At present, the Kremlin leader is overseeing the degradation of Russia but he isn’t controlling it. Drawing on Dugin’s words, Putin may try to suggest that what is happening is according to plan.

That may fool some of the people some of the time, but the end for Russia will be much the same, El Murid concludes