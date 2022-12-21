ISSN 2330-717X
Thursday, December 22, 2022

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Oil refinery in Iran. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

Oil refinery in Iran. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency
1 Business Middle East World News 

Iran’s Oil Output On Course To Hit 3 Million BPD

Tasnim News Agency 0 Comments

By

The production of crude in Iran has risen to a new threshold, approaching 3 million barrels per day, Oil Minister Javad Owji said. 

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Owji said the production of oil in Iran has entered the range of 3 million barrels per day.

He also noted that new initiatives have increased the daily production of light crude oil in Iran by 200,000 barrels.

Last month, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said the country’s oil export has reached the pre-sanction levels despite the enemy’s push to cripple the crude exports.

Highlighting his administration’s success in nullifying the sanctions, Raisi said Iran has boosted its exports and production and organized plans to complete the unfinished projects.

Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency is a private news agency in Iran launched in 2012. Its purpose is to cover a variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *