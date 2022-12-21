Iran’s Oil Output On Course To Hit 3 Million BPD

By Tasnim News Agency

The production of crude in Iran has risen to a new threshold, approaching 3 million barrels per day, Oil Minister Javad Owji said.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Owji said the production of oil in Iran has entered the range of 3 million barrels per day.

He also noted that new initiatives have increased the daily production of light crude oil in Iran by 200,000 barrels.

Last month, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said the country’s oil export has reached the pre-sanction levels despite the enemy’s push to cripple the crude exports.

Highlighting his administration’s success in nullifying the sanctions, Raisi said Iran has boosted its exports and production and organized plans to complete the unfinished projects.