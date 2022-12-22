The Oligarch Trend Towards Insurance Companies Denying Claims – OpEd

By Rahul Manchanda

In previous articles, undersigned author has written extensively about how the global oligarchs have now merged with the global communists, in order to exert a hitherto unprecedented stranglehold on the world’s people under one system of government.

Whereas it used to be, big business and tycoons fighting against the government to exert their own freedoms, now it has emerged that the uber wealthy have realized that it is much better to own, or merge with the government, than to fight against it.

This is of course only a natural occurrence after the last few decades wherein the masses around the world protested against being the 99%, while the 1% seemed to own every elected leader, politician, judge, legislator, law enforcement agency, and all of the NGOs in between.

Those protestors distinctly smelled blood in the water, and tried to warn the world with their global protests and Guy Fawkes masks.

But the battle is coming to an end, and the leaders in government are now unabashedly defying the needs of their governed people while catering to their donor (briber) oligarchs and plutocrats.

Nowhere is this more apparent than in the Insurance Industry, wherein even well-heeled, wealthy small business, corporations, and budding CEOs are getting routinely denied on their legitimate claims for liability insurance, even if they pay through the nose in exorbitant premium costs, never miss a payment, and sign up honestly for coverage in case they are attacked.

But even the Senate and Congressional committees that regulate and monitor the insurance industry, such as famously incompetent Pat Toomey, let alone the multiple state agencies such as New York’s incompetent and lethargic Department of Financial Services, seem to buy, hook, line and sinker, any and all lame and illegitimate claim denials submitted by even the dumbest of insurance company claims adjustors and analysts, from almost all of the big insurance companies in the world.

It is comical to see that almost each and every claim or lawsuit has a “disclaimer” specifically touching on that specifically raised issue, or is stretched to the limit of reason on each one, just so that these corrupted government employees can, out of hand and summarily, dismiss the inevitable complaints that necessarily follow from their wrongfully denied insureds.

The insurance industry has become a modern day snakeoil salesmen business, promising their hapless gullible customers that “nationwide is on your side” but then meanwhile anally raping them when it comes time to cover their insureds against bona fide, legitimate, obviously covered claims.

But who will rescue the people when their own government regulators are in bed with the oligarchs/plutocrats that own these insurance companies?

Rinse, lather and repeat the above, only substitute “insurance industry” with “big tech,’ and now you will see the trend, even clearer.

This is happening in virtually every big industry in America, and consequently, the world.